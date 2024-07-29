Government Invests in Digital Infrastructure to Modernize Libraries

As per the Seventh schedule of Constitution of India, Library is a state subject and public libraries function under the administrative control of the respective State / Union Territory Authorities. Hence, setting up of Libraries does not come under the purview of National Mission on Libraries, Ministry of Culture.

However, Raja Rammohun Roy Library Foundation (RRRLF), an Autonomous Body under Ministry of Culture, through its matching and non-matching schemes provides financial assistance to public Libraries for the purpose of their development.

Details of Public libraries provided Financial Assistance by RRRLF, Kolkata across the country including Tamil Nadu under the said scheme is provided at Annexure A; B and C.

Also, National Mission on Libraries (NML) Scheme, under its Setting up of NML Model Library component, provides financial assistance to 1 State Central Library and 1 District Library in each State /UT, as per the recommendation of the State Authority concerned and 6 Libraries identified by Ministry of Culture. The details of financial assistance provided for setting up of libraries during the last three years are annexed as Annexure-D.

This information was given by Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.

ANNEXURE-A

Details of State-wise Financial Assistance released under various schemes of RRRLF During 2019 to 2024 is provided below:

(Rs. In Lakhs)

Sl. No. State Name 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 1. ANDHRA PRADESH 37.87 20.23 10.30 44.96 0.30 2. ARUNACHAL PRADESH 89.18 56.13 90.42 159.25 7.08 3. ASSAM 76.95 2.82 43.54 93.77 0.43 4. BIHAR 21.04 0.62 0.20 93.38 0.16 5. GUJARAT 221.87 105.53 134.40 204.15 219.87 6. GOA 26.58 20.88 23.03 5.63 19.83 7. HARYANA 17.49 153.60 45.23 17.18 8.13 8. HIMACHAL PRADESH 139.37 38.96 19.18 24.88 95.58 9. JAMMU &KASHMIR 30.62 27.70 88.04 13.39 98.68 10. KARNATAKA 186.51 183.27 105.58 152.28 0.39 11. KERALA 82.77 43.43 76.49 46.95 18.72 12. MADHYA PRADESH 88.36 2.58 4.20 93.91 2.56 13. MAHARASHTRA 223.33 180.65 166.73 86.23 173.89 14. MANIPUR 110.12 9.88 3.03 15.27 1.74 15. MEGHALAYA 16.83 6.75 25.79 17.88 9.67 16. MIZORAM 132.01 63.67 90.23 38.28 93.43 17. NAGALAND 50.48 116.48 53.97 31.80 29.38 18. ODISHA 27.62 95.47 31.49 24.88 4.15 19. PUNJAB 11.64 0.68 0.10 9.57 0.08 20. RAJASTHAN 120.70 38.48 7.17 105.02 147.26 21. SIKKIM 61.17 51.09 1.13 7.78 52.67 22. TAMIL NADU 174.06 79.82 168.70 80.69 144.67 23. TRIPURA 61.46 53.48 71.53 68.57 164.81 24. UTTAR PRADESH 58.31 5.80 8.70 393.73 153.64 25. WEST BENGAL 55.75 15.55 227.99 60.42 20.49 26. ANDAMAN & NICCOBAR 4.21 0.12 11.75 3.83 0.03 27. CHANDIGARH 24.22 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 28. DADAR & NAGAR HEVALI 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 29. DELHI 9.23 6.17 1.88 12.50 5.62 30. LAKSHADWEEP 2.10 0.06 0.02 1.91 0.02 31. PONDICHERRY 7.81 0.65 0.06 5.74 1.92 32. CHHATRISGARH 37.87 1.11 0.36 36.32 0.92 33. JHARKHAND 6.81 0.18 0.06 5.74 0.05 34. UTTARAKHAND 8.42 59.89 1.17 11.39 42.26 35. TELENGANA 89.49 36.05 46.37 139.95 92.54 36. DAMAN & DIU 0.00 0.38 0.00 0.00 0.00 Total 2312.29 1478.17 1558.82 2107.22 2107.22

ANNEXURE-B

No. of Public Libraries in different States and Union Territories as received from the respective State/UT:

Sl. No. State Name Total No. of Libraries 1. ANDAMAN & NICOBAR ISLAND 18 2. ANDHRA PRADESH 978 3. ARUNACHAL PRADESH 118 4. ASSAM 240 5. BIHAR 192 6. CHANDIGARH 8 7. CHHATISGARH 28 8. DADRA & NAGAR HAVELI 10 9. DAMAN & DIU 2 10. GOA 136 11. GUJARAT 3464 12. HARYANA 27 13. HIMACHAL PRADESH 945 14. JAMMU & KASHMIR 140 15. JHARKHAND 21 16. KARNATAKA 6798 17. KERALA 8415 18. LAKSHADWEEP 10 19. MADHYA PRADESH 42 20. MAHARASHTRA 12191 21. MANIPUR 157 22. MEGHALAYA 8 23. MIZORAM 506 24. NAGALAND 622 25. ORISSA 27 26. PONDICHERRY 81 27. PUNJAB 15 28. RAJASTHAN 323 29. SIKKIM 13 30. TAMILNADU 4622 31. TELANGANA 672 32. TRIPURA 46 33. UTTAR PRADESH 573 34. UTTARANCHAL/ UTTARAKHAND 47 35. WEST BENGAL 5251 Total 46746

Annexure-C

Details of number of Public Libraries assisted under modernization scheme of RRRLF during 2019 to 2024

Sl. No. State Name 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 1. ANDHRA PRADESH 0 0 0 0 0 2. ARUNACHAL PRADESH 0 0 0 1 1 3. ASSAM 0 0 0 0 0 4. BIHAR 0 0 0 8 0 5. GUJARAT 16 28 26 50 11 6. GOA 0 0 0 0 0 7. HARYANA 0 0 0 0 0 8. HIMACHAL PRADESH 0 0 0 0 5 9. JAMMU &KASHMIR 0 0 0 0 0 10. KARNATAKA 0 0 0 0 0 11. KERALA 0 0 1 2 1 12. MADHYA PRADESH 0 0 0 0 0 13. MAHARASHTRA 0 404 0 0 150 14. MANIPUR 0 0 0 0 0 15. MEGHALAYA 0 6 0 0 2 16. MIZORAM 0 0 0 0 0 17. NAGALAND 0 0 0 0 0 18. ODISHA 0 0 0 0 0 19. PUNJAB 0 0 0 0 0 20. RAJASTHAN 0 0 0 0 8 21. SIKKIM 0 0 0 0 0 22. TAMIL NADU 0 0 0 0 401 23. TRIPURA 0 0 0 0 1 24. UTTAR PRADESH 0 0 0 356 76 25. WEST BENGAL 0 0 0 0 0 26. ANDAMAN & NICCOBAR 0 0 0 0 0 27. CHANDIGARH 0 0 0 0 0 28. DADAR & NAGAR HEVALI 0 0 0 0 0 29. DELHI 0 0 0 0 0 30. LAKSHADWEEP 0 0 0 0 0 31. PONDICHERRY 0 0 0 0 0 32. CHHATRISGARH 0 0 0 0 0 33. JHARKHAND 0 0 0 0 0 34. UTTARAKHAND 0 0 0 0 0 35. TELENGANA 4 1 0 1 6 36. DAMAN & DIU 0 0 0 0 0 Total 20 439 27 418 662

Annexure-D

FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE PROVIDED UNDER SETTINGUP OF NML MODEL LIBRARY IN VARIOUS STATE / UTs

(Rs. in Lakhs)

Sl No State Name of the Library Amt Sanctioned Total Payment

Released % of Amount

released 1 Andaman & Nicobar Island State Central Library, Port Blair 223.00 0.00 0 2 Andaman & Nicobar Island District Library, Car Nicobar 87.00 0.00 0 3 Andhra Pradesh State Regional Library, Guntur 50.00 0.00 0 4 Andhra Pradesh Regional Library, Rajamundry 30.00 0.00 0 5 Arunachal Pradesh State Central Library, Itanagar 223.00 219.71 98.52 6 Arunachal Pradesh District Library, Phasighat 87.00 84.90 97.59 7 Assam District Library, Jorhat, Assam 40.00 39.99 99.98 8 Assam District Library, Guwahati, Assam 70.00 69.59 99.42 9 Bihar District Central Library, Jamui, Bihar 81.41 62.21 76.42 10 Bihar District Central Library, Hajipur, Vaishali 87.00 50.00 57.47 11 Chandigarh Central State Library, Chandigarh 164.50 0.00 0.00 12 Chandigarh Divisional Library 82.72 0.00 0.00 13 Chhattisgarh District Library, Raigarh 87.00 41.32 47.49 14 Daman & Diu District Library, Diu 87.00 0.00 0.00 15 Daman & Diu Central Library, Daman 223.00 0.00 0.00 16 Goa Dr. Francisco Luis Gomes District Library 87.00 3.38 3.88 17 Goa Krishnadas Shama State Central Library 223.00 21.68 9.72 18 Gujarat State Central Library, Gandhinagar 104.04 101.00 97.08 19 Gujarat Government District Library, Bhavnagar 87.00 87.00 100.00 20 Haryana State Central Library, Ambala Cantt. 223.00 122.65 55.00 21 Haryana District Library, Narnaul 84.00 46.20 55.00 22 Himachal Pradesh Government District Library, Bilaspur 86.87 74.66 85.95 23 Himachal Pradesh Central State Library, Solan 223.00 0.00 0.00 24 Jammu & Kashmir Gani Memorial U.T Central Library, Srinagar 223.00 100.00 44.84 25 Jammu & Kashmir District Library, Samba 32.50 0.00 0.00 26 Jharkhand State Central Library, Dhanbad 223.00 0.00 0.00 27 Jharkhand District Library, Palamau 87.00 0.00 0.00 28 Karnataka State Central Library, Bangalore 223.00 200.00 89.69 29 Karnataka District Central Library, Shimoga 87.00 79.26 91.10 30 Kerala State Central Library, Thiruvananthapuram 116.61 116.61 100.00 31 Kerala State Public Library Research Centre 37.50 22.55 60.14 32 Lakshadweep State Central Library, Kavaratti 168.00 0.00 0.00 33 Lakshadweep District Library, Kadmat 27.64 0.00 0.00 34 Madhya Pradesh Govt. District Library, Khandwa 73.20 65.59 89.61 35 Madhya Pradesh Govt. Shri Ahilya Central Library, Indore 87.00 43.67 50.19 36 Maharashtra District Library, Nandurbar, Maharastra 21.90 18.43 84.20 37 Maharashtra Govt. Divisional Library, Aurangabad 60.55 57.21 94.48 38 Manipur State Central Library, Imphal, Manipur 218.87 45.25 20.67 39 Manipur District Library, Senapati, Manipur 85.54 1.00 1.17 40 Meghalaya State Central Library, Shillong 223.00 27.77 12.45 41 Meghalaya District Library, Tura 87.00 0.00 0.00 42 Mizoram State Central Library, Aizwal, Mizoram 141.24 137.04 97.03 43 Mizoram District Library, Kolasib, Mizoram 50.00 50.00 100.00 44 Nagaland State Central Library, Kohima 177.49 175.48 98.87 45 Nagaland District Library, Dimapur 73.81 69.75 94.50 46 Odisha H.K.M.State Library, Bhubaneswar 223.00 133.00 59.64 47 Odisha District Library, Ganajam 40.36 0.00 0.00 48 Pondicherry Romain Rolland Library, State Central Library, 166.47 142.37 85.52 49 Pondicherry Dr. S. R. Ranganathan Government Public Library, Karaikal 76.04 66.17 87.02 50 Punjab Guru Nanak District Library, Kapurthala 87.00 0.00 0.00 51 Punjab MM Central State Library, Patiala 223.00 0.00 0.00 52 Rajasthan Dr. Radhakrishnan Rajya Kendriya Pustakalaya, Jaipur 183.51 94.81 51.66 53 Rajasthan Rajakiya Sarvajanik Mandal Pustakalaya, Kota 63.46 63.21 99.61 54 Sikkim Sikkim State Central Library, Gangtok 217.20 65.30 30.06 55 Sikkim District Library, Mangan 86.58 10.78 12.45 56 Tamil Nadu District Library, Tiruchirapalli, Tamil Nadu 70.00 68.16 97.37 57 Tamil Nadu District Library, Vellore, Tamil Nadu 87.00 79.27 91.11 58 Telangana District Central Library, Mahabubnagar 52.00 50.00 96.15 59 Telangana State Central Library, Hyderabad 112.25 103.72 92.40 60 Tripura Birchandra State Central Library 223.00 222.93 99.97 61 Tripura Unakoti District Library 87.00 86.92 99.91 62 Uttar Pradesh State Central Library, Prayagraj 206.00 203.75 98.91 63 Uttar Pradesh Government District Library, Etawah 87.00 85.93 98.77 64 Uttarakhand Government District Library, Suman Pustakalaya, New Tehri 86.20 50.00 58.00 65 West Bengal West Bengal State Central Library 222.81 219.82 98.66 66 West Bengal North Bengal State Library, Coochbehar 86.98 79.73 91.66 7,952.25 4,059.77 FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE PROVIDED UNDER SETTING UP OF NML MODEL LIBRARY TO MoC IDENFIED LIBRARIES (B) (Rs. in Lakhs) Sl.No Name of the MoC Library Amount Sanctioned Amount Released 1 National Library, Kolkata 431.04 84.67 2 Central Secretariat Library, New Delhi 207.38 126.28 3 Delhi Public Library, New Delhi 391.37 274.19 4 Khuda Baksh Oriental Public Library, Patna (Bihar) 398.78 199.39 5 Thanjavur MSSM Library, Thanjavur (Tamil Nadu) 715.20 667.48 6 Rampur Raza Library, Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) 724.20 NIL Total 2867.97 1352.01

Total amount sanctioned (A) + (B) = Rs. 10820.22 Lakhs

Total Amount released (A) + (B) = Rs. 5411.78 Lakhs

Percentage of Amount released = 50.01%