Government Invests in Digital Infrastructure to Modernize Libraries

As per the Seventh schedule of Constitution of India, Library is a state subject and public libraries function under the administrative control of the respective State / Union Territory Authorities. Hence, setting up of Libraries does not come under the purview of National Mission on Libraries, Ministry of Culture.
However, Raja Rammohun Roy Library Foundation (RRRLF), an Autonomous Body under Ministry of Culture, through its matching and non-matching schemes provides financial assistance to public Libraries for the purpose of their development.
Details of Public libraries provided Financial Assistance by RRRLF, Kolkata across the country including Tamil Nadu under the said scheme is provided at Annexure A; B and C.
Also, National Mission on Libraries (NML) Scheme, under its Setting up of NML Model Library component, provides financial assistance to 1 State Central Library and 1 District Library in each State /UT, as per the recommendation of the State Authority concerned and 6 Libraries identified by Ministry of Culture. The details of financial assistance provided for setting up of libraries during the last three years are annexed as Annexure-D.
This information was given by Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.
ANNEXURE-A
Details of State-wise Financial Assistance released under various schemes of RRRLF During 2019 to 2024 is provided below:
(Rs. In Lakhs)
|Sl. No.
|State Name
|2019-20
|2020-21
|2021-22
|2022-23
|2023-24
|1.
|ANDHRA PRADESH
|37.87
|20.23
|10.30
|44.96
|0.30
|2.
|ARUNACHAL PRADESH
|89.18
|56.13
|90.42
|159.25
|7.08
|3.
|ASSAM
|76.95
|2.82
|43.54
|93.77
|0.43
|4.
|BIHAR
|21.04
|0.62
|0.20
|93.38
|0.16
|5.
|GUJARAT
|221.87
|105.53
|134.40
|204.15
|219.87
|6.
|GOA
|26.58
|20.88
|23.03
|5.63
|19.83
|7.
|HARYANA
|17.49
|153.60
|45.23
|17.18
|8.13
|8.
|HIMACHAL PRADESH
|139.37
|38.96
|19.18
|24.88
|95.58
|9.
|JAMMU &KASHMIR
|30.62
|27.70
|88.04
|13.39
|98.68
|10.
|KARNATAKA
|186.51
|183.27
|105.58
|152.28
|0.39
|11.
|KERALA
|82.77
|43.43
|76.49
|46.95
|18.72
|12.
|MADHYA PRADESH
|88.36
|2.58
|4.20
|93.91
|2.56
|13.
|MAHARASHTRA
|223.33
|180.65
|166.73
|86.23
|173.89
|14.
|MANIPUR
|110.12
|9.88
|3.03
|15.27
|1.74
|15.
|MEGHALAYA
|16.83
|6.75
|25.79
|17.88
|9.67
|16.
|MIZORAM
|132.01
|63.67
|90.23
|38.28
|93.43
|17.
|NAGALAND
|50.48
|116.48
|53.97
|31.80
|29.38
|18.
|ODISHA
|27.62
|95.47
|31.49
|24.88
|4.15
|19.
|PUNJAB
|11.64
|0.68
|0.10
|9.57
|0.08
|20.
|RAJASTHAN
|120.70
|38.48
|7.17
|105.02
|147.26
|21.
|SIKKIM
|61.17
|51.09
|1.13
|7.78
|52.67
|22.
|TAMIL NADU
|174.06
|79.82
|168.70
|80.69
|144.67
|23.
|TRIPURA
|61.46
|53.48
|71.53
|68.57
|164.81
|24.
|UTTAR PRADESH
|58.31
|5.80
|8.70
|393.73
|153.64
|25.
|WEST BENGAL
|55.75
|15.55
|227.99
|60.42
|20.49
|26.
|ANDAMAN & NICCOBAR
|4.21
|0.12
|11.75
|3.83
|0.03
|27.
|CHANDIGARH
|24.22
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.
|DADAR & NAGAR HEVALI
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|29.
|DELHI
|9.23
|6.17
|1.88
|12.50
|5.62
|30.
|LAKSHADWEEP
|2.10
|0.06
|0.02
|1.91
|0.02
|31.
|PONDICHERRY
|7.81
|0.65
|0.06
|5.74
|1.92
|32.
|CHHATRISGARH
|37.87
|1.11
|0.36
|36.32
|0.92
|33.
|JHARKHAND
|6.81
|0.18
|0.06
|5.74
|0.05
|34.
|UTTARAKHAND
|8.42
|59.89
|1.17
|11.39
|42.26
|35.
|TELENGANA
|89.49
|36.05
|46.37
|139.95
|92.54
|36.
|DAMAN & DIU
|0.00
|0.38
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total
|2312.29
|1478.17
|1558.82
|2107.22
|2107.22
ANNEXURE-B
No. of Public Libraries in different States and Union Territories as received from the respective State/UT:
|Sl. No.
|State Name
|Total No. of Libraries
|1.
|ANDAMAN & NICOBAR ISLAND
|18
|2.
|ANDHRA PRADESH
|978
|3.
|ARUNACHAL PRADESH
|118
|4.
|ASSAM
|240
|5.
|BIHAR
|192
|6.
|CHANDIGARH
|8
|7.
|CHHATISGARH
|28
|8.
|DADRA & NAGAR HAVELI
|10
|9.
|DAMAN & DIU
|2
|10.
|GOA
|136
|11.
|GUJARAT
|3464
|12.
|HARYANA
|27
|13.
|HIMACHAL PRADESH
|945
|14.
|JAMMU & KASHMIR
|140
|15.
|JHARKHAND
|21
|16.
|KARNATAKA
|6798
|17.
|KERALA
|8415
|18.
|LAKSHADWEEP
|10
|19.
|MADHYA PRADESH
|42
|20.
|MAHARASHTRA
|12191
|21.
|MANIPUR
|157
|22.
|MEGHALAYA
|8
|23.
|MIZORAM
|506
|24.
|NAGALAND
|622
|25.
|ORISSA
|27
|26.
|PONDICHERRY
|81
|27.
|PUNJAB
|15
|28.
|RAJASTHAN
|323
|29.
|SIKKIM
|13
|30.
|TAMILNADU
|4622
|31.
|TELANGANA
|672
|32.
|TRIPURA
|46
|33.
|UTTAR PRADESH
|573
|34.
|UTTARANCHAL/ UTTARAKHAND
|47
|35.
|WEST BENGAL
|5251
|Total
|46746
Annexure-C
Details of number of Public Libraries assisted under modernization scheme of RRRLF during 2019 to 2024
|Sl. No.
|State Name
|2019-20
|2020-21
|2021-22
|2022-23
|2023-24
|1.
|ANDHRA PRADESH
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2.
|ARUNACHAL PRADESH
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3.
|ASSAM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4.
|BIHAR
|0
|0
|0
|8
|0
|5.
|GUJARAT
|16
|28
|26
|50
|11
|6.
|GOA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7.
|HARYANA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8.
|HIMACHAL PRADESH
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|9.
|JAMMU &KASHMIR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10.
|KARNATAKA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11.
|KERALA
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|12.
|MADHYA PRADESH
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13.
|MAHARASHTRA
|0
|404
|0
|0
|150
|14.
|MANIPUR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15.
|MEGHALAYA
|0
|6
|0
|0
|2
|16.
|MIZORAM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17.
|NAGALAND
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18.
|ODISHA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19.
|PUNJAB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20.
|RAJASTHAN
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|21.
|SIKKIM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22.
|TAMIL NADU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|401
|23.
|TRIPURA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24.
|UTTAR PRADESH
|0
|0
|0
|356
|76
|25.
|WEST BENGAL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26.
|ANDAMAN & NICCOBAR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27.
|CHANDIGARH
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28.
|DADAR & NAGAR HEVALI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29.
|DELHI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30.
|LAKSHADWEEP
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31.
|PONDICHERRY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32.
|CHHATRISGARH
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33.
|JHARKHAND
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34.
|UTTARAKHAND
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|35.
|TELENGANA
|4
|1
|0
|1
|6
|36.
|DAMAN & DIU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Total
|20
|439
|27
|418
|662
Annexure-D
FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE PROVIDED UNDER SETTINGUP OF NML MODEL LIBRARY IN VARIOUS STATE / UTs
(Rs. in Lakhs)
|Sl No
|State
|Name of the Library
|Amt Sanctioned
|Total Payment
Released
|% of Amount
released
|1
|Andaman & Nicobar Island
|State Central Library, Port Blair
|223.00
|0.00
|0
|2
|Andaman & Nicobar Island
|District Library, Car Nicobar
|87.00
|0.00
|0
|3
|Andhra Pradesh
|State Regional Library, Guntur
|50.00
|0.00
|0
|4
|Andhra Pradesh
|Regional Library, Rajamundry
|30.00
|0.00
|0
|5
|Arunachal Pradesh
|State Central Library, Itanagar
|223.00
|219.71
|98.52
|6
|Arunachal Pradesh
|District Library, Phasighat
|87.00
|84.90
|97.59
|7
|Assam
|District Library, Jorhat, Assam
|40.00
|39.99
|99.98
|8
|Assam
|District Library, Guwahati, Assam
|70.00
|69.59
|99.42
|9
|Bihar
|District Central Library, Jamui, Bihar
|81.41
|62.21
|76.42
|10
|Bihar
|District Central Library, Hajipur, Vaishali
|87.00
|50.00
|57.47
|11
|Chandigarh
|Central State Library, Chandigarh
|164.50
|0.00
|0.00
|12
|Chandigarh
|Divisional Library
|82.72
|0.00
|0.00
|13
|Chhattisgarh
|District Library, Raigarh
|87.00
|41.32
|47.49
|14
|Daman & Diu
|District Library, Diu
|87.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15
|Daman & Diu
|Central Library, Daman
|223.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16
|Goa
|Dr. Francisco Luis Gomes District Library
|87.00
|3.38
|3.88
|17
|Goa
|Krishnadas Shama State Central Library
|223.00
|21.68
|9.72
|18
|Gujarat
|State Central Library, Gandhinagar
|104.04
|101.00
|97.08
|19
|Gujarat
|Government District Library, Bhavnagar
|87.00
|87.00
|100.00
|20
|Haryana
|State Central Library, Ambala Cantt.
|223.00
|122.65
|55.00
|21
|Haryana
|District Library, Narnaul
|84.00
|46.20
|55.00
|22
|Himachal Pradesh
|Government District Library, Bilaspur
|86.87
|74.66
|85.95
|23
|Himachal Pradesh
|Central State Library, Solan
|223.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24
|Jammu & Kashmir
|Gani Memorial U.T Central Library, Srinagar
|223.00
|100.00
|44.84
|25
|Jammu & Kashmir
|District Library, Samba
|32.50
|0.00
|0.00
|26
|Jharkhand
|State Central Library, Dhanbad
|223.00
|0.00
|0.00
|27
|Jharkhand
|District Library, Palamau
|87.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28
|Karnataka
|State Central Library, Bangalore
|223.00
|200.00
|89.69
|29
|Karnataka
|District Central Library, Shimoga
|87.00
|79.26
|91.10
|30
|Kerala
|State Central Library, Thiruvananthapuram
|116.61
|116.61
|100.00
|31
|Kerala
|State Public Library Research Centre
|37.50
|22.55
|60.14
|32
|Lakshadweep
|State Central Library, Kavaratti
|168.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33
|Lakshadweep
|District Library, Kadmat
|27.64
|0.00
|0.00
|34
|Madhya Pradesh
|Govt. District Library, Khandwa
|73.20
|65.59
|89.61
|35
|Madhya Pradesh
|Govt. Shri Ahilya Central Library, Indore
|87.00
|43.67
|50.19
|36
|Maharashtra
|District Library, Nandurbar, Maharastra
|21.90
|18.43
|84.20
|37
|Maharashtra
|Govt. Divisional Library, Aurangabad
|60.55
|57.21
|94.48
|38
|Manipur
|State Central Library, Imphal, Manipur
|218.87
|45.25
|20.67
|39
|Manipur
|District Library, Senapati, Manipur
|85.54
|1.00
|1.17
|40
|Meghalaya
|State Central Library, Shillong
|223.00
|27.77
|12.45
|41
|Meghalaya
|District Library, Tura
|87.00
|0.00
|0.00
|42
|Mizoram
|State Central Library, Aizwal, Mizoram
|141.24
|137.04
|97.03
|43
|Mizoram
|District Library, Kolasib, Mizoram
|50.00
|50.00
|100.00
|44
|Nagaland
|State Central Library, Kohima
|177.49
|175.48
|98.87
|45
|Nagaland
|District Library, Dimapur
|73.81
|69.75
|94.50
|46
|Odisha
|H.K.M.State Library, Bhubaneswar
|223.00
|133.00
|59.64
|47
|Odisha
|District Library, Ganajam
|40.36
|0.00
|0.00
|48
|Pondicherry
|Romain Rolland Library, State Central Library,
|166.47
|142.37
|85.52
|49
|Pondicherry
|Dr. S. R. Ranganathan Government Public Library, Karaikal
|76.04
|66.17
|87.02
|50
|Punjab
|Guru Nanak District Library, Kapurthala
|87.00
|0.00
|0.00
|51
|Punjab
|MM Central State Library, Patiala
|223.00
|0.00
|0.00
|52
|Rajasthan
|Dr. Radhakrishnan Rajya Kendriya Pustakalaya, Jaipur
|183.51
|94.81
|51.66
|53
|Rajasthan
|Rajakiya Sarvajanik Mandal Pustakalaya, Kota
|63.46
|63.21
|99.61
|54
|Sikkim
|Sikkim State Central Library, Gangtok
|217.20
|65.30
|30.06
|55
|Sikkim
|District Library, Mangan
|86.58
|10.78
|12.45
|56
|Tamil Nadu
|District Library, Tiruchirapalli, Tamil Nadu
|70.00
|68.16
|97.37
|57
|Tamil Nadu
|District Library, Vellore, Tamil Nadu
|87.00
|79.27
|91.11
|58
|Telangana
|District Central Library, Mahabubnagar
|52.00
|50.00
|96.15
|59
|Telangana
|State Central Library, Hyderabad
|112.25
|103.72
|92.40
|60
|Tripura
|Birchandra State Central Library
|223.00
|222.93
|99.97
|61
|Tripura
|Unakoti District Library
|87.00
|86.92
|99.91
|62
|Uttar Pradesh
|State Central Library, Prayagraj
|206.00
|203.75
|98.91
|63
|Uttar Pradesh
|Government District Library, Etawah
|87.00
|85.93
|98.77
|64
|Uttarakhand
|Government District Library, Suman Pustakalaya, New Tehri
|86.20
|50.00
|58.00
|65
|West Bengal
|West Bengal State Central Library
|222.81
|219.82
|98.66
|66
|West Bengal
|North Bengal State Library, Coochbehar
|86.98
|79.73
|91.66
|7,952.25
|4,059.77
|
FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE PROVIDED UNDER SETTING UP OF NML MODEL LIBRARY TO MoC IDENFIED LIBRARIES
(B)
(Rs. in Lakhs)
|Sl.No
|Name of the MoC Library
|Amount Sanctioned
|Amount Released
|1
|National Library, Kolkata
|431.04
|84.67
|2
|Central Secretariat Library, New Delhi
|207.38
|126.28
|3
|Delhi Public Library, New Delhi
|391.37
|274.19
|4
|Khuda Baksh Oriental Public Library, Patna (Bihar)
|398.78
|199.39
|5
|Thanjavur MSSM Library, Thanjavur (Tamil Nadu)
|715.20
|667.48
|6
|Rampur Raza Library, Rampur (Uttar Pradesh)
|724.20
|NIL
|Total
|2867.97
|1352.01
Total amount sanctioned (A) + (B) = Rs. 10820.22 Lakhs
Total Amount released (A) + (B) = Rs. 5411.78 Lakhs
Percentage of Amount released = 50.01%