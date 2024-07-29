Government Introduces Major Reforms to Transform Urban Transport

‘Urban planning’ is a State subject. Therefore, the respective State Governments are responsible for planning, initiating and developing urban transport infrastructure including integration amongst various modes of public transport.

Central Government has formulated National Urban Transport Policy (NUTP), 2006, Metro Rail Policy, 2017 and Transit Oriented Development Policy, 2017, which act as a guide to State Governments for integrated planning and implementation of urban transport systems in most sustainable and viable manner with emphasis on use of clean fuel. Central Government provides central financial assistance for promotion of electric vehicles under Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME) – I & II scheme and implementation of Metro Rail projects in different cities. Besides, a new Centrally Sponsored Scheme titled as “PM-eBus Sewa” has been launched in August, 2023 with the aim to augment urban transport by deploying 10,000 electric buses for city bus operations with central assistance of ₹ 20,000 Crore.

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued following notifications for promotion of electric vehicles and clean fuel:

(i) Exemptions have been granted to the Battery-Operated Transport Vehicles and Transport Vehicles running on Ethanol and Methanol fuels from the requirements of permit.

(ii) Battery Operated Vehicles have been exempted from the payment of fees for the purpose of issue or renewal of registration certificate and assignment of new registration mark.

(iii) All India Tourist Permit for battery operated vehicles are issued without payment of registration fee.

(iv) Retro-fitment of hybrid electric system or electric kit to vehicles and their compliance as per standards.