Government initiatives to ensure 24×7 Power Supply

New Delhi : The primary responsibility of providing 24×7 power supply to all consumers lies with the concerned Power Distribution Companies (DISCOMs).

Government of India, Ministry of Power had taken up a joint initiative during 2014 to 2017 with all States/UTs and prepared State/UT specific action plan documents for providing 24×7 power supply to all households, industrial & commercial consumers, and adequate supply of power to agricultural consumers as per State policy. This initiative was aimed at ensuring uninterrupted supply of quality power to existing consumers and providing access to electricity to all unconnected consumers by 2019 in a phased manner.

Government of India has been helping the States through its various schemes including Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana (DDUGJY) and Integrated Power Development Scheme (IPDS) to achieve the objective of providing uninterrupted power supply to all households. Under the recently launched Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), the State Power Distribution Utilities are financially supported to strengthen Distribution infrastructure and the fund releases under the scheme are linked to initiation of reforms and achievement of results that also includes trajectories for improving electricity supply hours to urban and rural consumers.

This information was given by R.K Singh, Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.