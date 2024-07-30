Government Initiatives Double MBBS Seats Over Five Years

The Government has increased number of medical colleges and subsequently increased MBBS seats. There is an increase of 88% in medical colleges from 387 before 2014 to 731 as of now. Further, there is an increase of 118% in MBBS seats from 51,348 before 2014 to 1,12,112 as of now. There is also an increase of 133% in PG seats from 31,185 before 2014 to 72,627 as of now.
The details of MBBS and PG seats (excluding NBEMS seats) available in Private and Government Medical Colleges during the last three years are as under:
|Session
|Government Medical Colleges
|Private Medical Colleges
|UG Seats
|PG Seats
|UG Seats
|PG Seats
|2021-22
|48212
|28260
|43915
|17858
|2022-23
|51912
|30211
|44365
|19362
|2023-24
|56300
|33416
|52640
|21418
Some of the measures/steps taken by the Government to increase the number of seats and to improve the quality of education in Government Medical Colleges include: –
- Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS) for establishment of new medical colleges by upgrading district/ referral hospital under which 157 new medical colleges have been approved, out of which 109 are already functional.
- CSS for strengthening/ upgradation of existing State Government/ Central Government medical colleges to increase the number of MBBS (UG) and PG seats, under which support has been provided for increase of 4,977 MBBS seats in 83 colleges with an approved cost of Rs. 5,972.20 Cr, 4,058 PG seats in phase-I in 72 colleges with an approved cost of Rs. 1,498.43 cr and 4,000 PG seats in phase-II in 65 colleges with an approved cost of Rs. 4,478.25 Cr.
- Under “Upgradation of Government medical colleges by construction of Super Specialty Blocks” component of Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY), a total of 75 projects have been approved, of which 66 projects are complete.
- Under the Central Sector Scheme for setting up of new AIIMS, 22 AIIMS have been approved. Undergraduate courses have started in 19 of these.
- DNB qualification has been recognized for appointment as teaching faculty to take care of shortage of faculty.
- Enhancement of age limit for appointment/ extension/ re-employment against posts of teachers/dean/principal/ director in medical colleges up to 70 years.