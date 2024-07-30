Government Initiatives Double MBBS Seats Over Five Years

The Government has increased number of medical colleges and subsequently increased MBBS seats. There is an increase of 88% in medical colleges from 387 before 2014 to 731 as of now. Further, there is an increase of 118% in MBBS seats from 51,348 before 2014 to 1,12,112 as of now. There is also an increase of 133% in PG seats from 31,185 before 2014 to 72,627 as of now.

The details of MBBS and PG seats (excluding NBEMS seats) available in Private and Government Medical Colleges during the last three years are as under:

Session Government Medical Colleges Private Medical Colleges UG Seats PG Seats UG Seats PG Seats 2021-22 48212 28260 43915 17858 2022-23 51912 30211 44365 19362 2023-24 56300 33416 52640 21418

Some of the measures/steps taken by the Government to increase the number of seats and to improve the quality of education in Government Medical Colleges include: –