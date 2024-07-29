Government Initiative Aims for Pucca Housing in Every Urban Area

‘Land’ and ‘Colonization’ are State subjects. Therefore, schemes related to housing for their citizens are implemented by States/Union Territories (UTs). However, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs supplements the efforts of States/UTs by providing Central assistance under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana- Urban (PMAY-U) since 25.06.2015 to provide pucca houses with basic civic amenities to all eligible urban beneficiaries across the country. The scheme has four verticals namely, Beneficiary-led individual house construction/enhancements (BLC), Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP), “In-Situ” Slum Redevelopment (ISSR) and Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS).

PMAY-U is a demand driven scheme and Government of India has not fixed any target for construction of houses. Based on the demand for housing in the urban areas, States/UTs prepare project proposals and after approval of State Level Sanctioning & Monitoring Committee (SLSMC), these are submitted to this Ministry for sanctioning of admissible Central assistance by Central Sanctioning & Monitoring Committee (CSMC). Government of India is providing its fixed share as Central assistance of ₹1.0 lakh per house under ISSR, ₹1.5 lakh per house for AHP and BLC verticals of PMAY-U. Under CLSS vertical of PMAY-U, an interest subsidy at the rate of 6.5% which amounts upto ₹2.67 lakh per house was provided for beneficiaries of Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and Lower Income Group (LIG) category. The remaining cost of the house as per Detailed Project Report (DPR) is shared by States/UTs/Urban Local Bodies (ULBs)/Beneficiaries.

Central assistance under PMAY-U is released to States/UTs in three installments of 40%, 40% and 20%. The release of Central assistance is incumbent upon fulfillment of mandatory compliances by the concerned States/UTs as per operational guidelines and other instructions issued by Ministry of Finance. Due installment of Central assistance is released as soon as requisite compliances are achieved in sanctioned projects.

Based on the proposals submitted by States/UTs, a total of 118.64 lakh houses have been sanctioned under PMAY-U by the Ministry as on 15.07.2024. Of the sanctioned houses, 114.33 lakh have been grounded for construction; of which 85.04 lakh have been completed/delivered. State/UT-wise details of number of houses sanctioned, grounded, completed/delivered along with Central assistance sanctioned and released under PMAY-U is given at Annexure.

The timeline for completion of projects varies from State to State and generally it takes 12-36 months in different verticals of the scheme and as per DPRs of respective projects. The completion timeline for houses depends on various factors like availability of encumbrance free land, statutory compliances for start of construction, arrangement of funds by beneficiaries etc. States/UTs have been advised to expedite the construction of sanctioned houses so that all houses are completed within the stipulated timeline. The scheme period, which was earlier upto 31.03.2022, has been extended upto 31.12.2024, except for Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) vertical, to complete all the houses sanctioned without changing the funding pattern and implementation methodology.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Housing & Urban Affairs, Shri Tokhan Sahu, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.

