Government initiates various steps under National Bioenergy Programme to promote and encourage establishment of new waste to energy plants

As on 30.01.2023, total 90 nos of waste to energy projects under Waste to Energy (WTE) Programme of Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) are under various stages of implementation. These include:

7 Biogas Generation plants with a cumulative production capacity of about 83400 m3/day; 34 BioCNG Generation plants with a cumulative production capacity of about 248000 kgs/day; and 49 Power generation plants with a cumulative production capacity of about 330 MW.



The Government has taken various steps to promote and encourage the establishment of new waste to energy plants across the country, inter alia, comprising of:

MNRE is implementing Waste to Energy (WTE) Programme under the umbrella of National Bioenergy Programme. The WTE Programme has a budget outlay of Rs 600 crore for the period FY 2021-22 to FY 2025-26. This Programme, inter alia, supports setting up of plants for generation of Biogas/BioCNG/Power from urban, industrial and agricultural waste by providing CFA. Financial assistance available under the Programme for setting up Waste to Energy plant is as follows:

Biogas generation: Rs 0.25 Crore per 12000cum/day BioCNG generation: upto Rs 4.0 Crore per 4800 kg/day Power generation based on Biogas: Upto Rs 0.75 Crore/MW Power based on bio & agro-industrial waste (other than MSW): Rs 0.4 Crore/MW Biomass Gasifier: Upto Rs. 15,000 per kWe

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, under the Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation (SATAT) initiative envisages setting up of 5000 BioCNG plants with production target of 15 MMT of BioCNG by 2023-24. SATAT initiative encourages entrepreneurs to set up BioCNG plants, produce & supply BioCNG to Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) for sale as automotive fuels.

Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS) launched Galvanizing Organic Bio-Agro Resources Dhan (GOBAR-DHAN) scheme in 2018. Gobardhan is an integral part of Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin) Phase II under Solid Waste Management. The operational guidelines of Phase-II of SBM(G) provide for financial assistance up to Rs.50.00 lakh per district for the period of 2020-21 to 2024-25 for setting up of cluster/community level biogas plants.

Custom duty concession certificates (CDCC) are issued by MNRE for availing concession on custom duty for import of machinery and components required for initial setting up of projects for generation of Power and Bio-CNG from non-conventional materials.

This information was given by Shri R.K Singh, Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy in a written reply in Lok Sabha yesterday.