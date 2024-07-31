Government Initiates Quality Assessment Drive for National Highways Across India

User fee rates at National Highways fee plazas are levied as per the extant National Highways Fee Rules.

Upkeep and maintenance of National Highways (NHs) including bridges, structures, etc. are undertaken through different modes of Contract as per stipulations of respective Concession/Contract Agreement. In Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) Contracts, the Contractors maintain road during construction period and thereafter during Defects Liability Period-cum-Maintenance Period. In Design Build Finance Operate and Transfer (DBFOT)/ Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) Contracts, the Concessionaires maintain the road during construction period and thereafter till end of concession period. Concessionaires of Toll Operate and Transfer (TOT)/Special Purpose Vehicle (SPVs) of INVIT agreements maintain the road during the concession period. Rest of the National Highways stretches are generally maintained by contractors of Performance based Maintenance Contract (PBMC) and Short-term Maintenance Contract (STMC).

Towards improving the efficiency in the collection of user fees, several steps have been taken:

The availability of FASTag has been simplified and made widespread, and the government has mandated its fitment in M&N categories of motor vehicles. All lanes of fee plazas have been declared FASTag lanes. The “One Vehicle One FASTag” (OVOT) initiative has also been taken to ensure that each vehicle is linked to a single FASTag. The Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) integrated with FASTag System has been introduced in certain areas to enhance transparency in fee collection. A Global Expression of Interest (EOI) has been invited for implementation of GNSS based tolling in India. It has been decided to initially implement GNSS based Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) System at selected sections of National Highways on pilot basis as an added facility along with FASTag.

Road users can raise complaints regarding infrastructure, operations at National Highways fee plazas and the quality of highway roads through National Highways Authority of India toll free helpline Number 1033.

Further, Highway users can raise an issue/complaint with image or video evidence through Rajmargyatra application, track the grievance status and provide feedback.