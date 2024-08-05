National

Government Initiates In-Depth Research into India’s Indigenous Cultures

By Odisha Diary bureau

To protect, promote and preserve various forms of folk art and culture throughout the country including indigenous culture, the Government of India has set up seven Zonal Cultural Centres (ZCCs) in the country during the year 1985-86 with headquarters at Patiala, Nagpur, Udaipur, Prayagraj, Kolkata, Dimapur and Thanjavur. These ZCCs organize various cultural activities and programmes on regular basis in the country for which annual grant-in-aid is provided to them.

Further, to preserve traditional knowledge, the Ministry of Culture has set up Regional Centres and Project Offices under its various autonomous bodies which inter-alia work for the upliftment and preservation of the culture and heritage including indigenous culture.

Such Centres set up during the last 10 years are as under:

Sl. No. Autonomous Body Regional Centres/

ProjectOffices

 Year of Establishment
i. Centre for Cultural Resources and Training Damoh 2022
ii. National School of Drama Varanasi 2018
Srinagar 2021
iii. Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts Puducherry 2017
Ranchi 2017
Guwahati 2017
Thrissur 2018
Vadodara 2018
Goa 2021
iv. Lalit Kala Akademi Ahmedabad 2018
Agartala 2018
v. Sangeet Natak Akademi Agartala

(Documentation Centre)

 2016
JharkhandChandankiyari,

Chhau Kendra

 2018
vi. Sahitya Akademi Oral and Tribal Literature Centre in Delhi 2014
