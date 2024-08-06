Government Incentivizes 425 Electric and Hybrid Buses Under FAME India Scheme with Rs. 280 Crore Support

The Ministry of Heavy Industries has launched the following schemes to promote Electric Vehicles (EVs) including adoption of e-Buses in the country: –

Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME India) Scheme in 2015 to promote adoption of electric/ hybrid vehicles (xEVs) including electric buses in India. Under this scheme, 425 electric and hybrid buses were deployed across various cities in the country with Government Incentive of about Rs. 280 Cr. Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME India) Scheme Phase-II in 2019 for a period of five years from 1st April, 2019 with a total budgetary support of Rs. 11,500 crore. Under this phase of FAME India Scheme, MHI sanctioned 6862 electric buses with Government Incentive of about Rs. 3009 Cr. Production Linked Incentive Scheme for Automobile and Auto Component Industry (PLI-AAT) with a budgetary outlay of ₹ 25,938 Crore for enhancing India’s manufacturing capabilities for advanced automotive products including Electric Vehicles and their components. The scheme incentivises various categories of electric vehicles including e-2W, e-3W, e-4W, e-trucks& e-buses also.