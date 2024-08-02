National

Government Implements Rs. 15,000 Crore Production Linked Incentive Scheme for Pharmaceuticals

The Department of Pharmaceuticals is implementing the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Pharmaceuticals with a total financial outlay of Rs. 15,000 crore and scheme tenure up to FY 2027-28. The scheme provides for financial incentive to 55 selected applicants for manufacturing of identified products under three categories for a period of six years. The product Category 1 covers drugs such as bio-pharmaceuticals, complex generics, gene therapy drugs, complex excipients, orphan drugs etc. Orphan drugs are those drugs which are used for treatment of rare diseases. Under the scheme, total 8 orphan drugs have been approved for manufacturing. The orphan drugs approved under the PLI scheme for Pharmaceuticals are as follows:

S. No. Name of the product Usage
1 Nitisinone Treatment of Hereditary Tyrosinemia Type 1
2 Nusinersen Treatment of Spinal Muscular Atrophy
3 Rufinamide Treatment of Lennox-Gastaut syndrome.
4 Sodium Phenyl Butyrate Treatment of Urea Cycle Disorders
5 Tiopronin Prevention of Cystine Nephrolithiasis
6 Trientine Hydrochloride Treatment of Wilson’s disease
7 Eliglustat Treatment of Gaucher’s disease
8 Cannabidiol Treatment of Dravet-Lennox Gastaut syndrome
