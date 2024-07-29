Government Implements Measures to Combat Urban Flooding This Monsoon Season

As per 12th Schedule of the Constitution, urban planning including town planning, regulation of land use and construction of buildings is the function of Urban Local Bodies (ULBs)/ Urban Development Authorities. The mitigation measures for flood control and preparation of drainage plan comes under the purview of the State Government and Urban Local Bodies/Urban Development Authorities at city level. Government of India supplements the efforts of the States through schematic interventions/ advisories. It provides financial and technical support to the States.

The Ministry has published the following documents/advisory guidelines for improving urban drainage and flood management such as:

1. URDPFI Guidelines, 2014:

https://mohua.gov.in/upload/uploadfiles/files/URDPFI%20Guidelines%20Vol%20I(2).pdf

2. Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for Urban Flooding http://www.tcpo.gov.in/sites/default/files/TCPO/schemes/SOP-Urban-flooding.pdf.

3. River Centric Urban Planning Guidelines in 2021 to enable cities in the development of conjunctive water management approaches including nature-based solution.

4. Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has also published Guidance Document on Creation of Rain Water Harvesting Parks.

https://mohua.gov.in/pdf/6566e1048ab41guidance-document-on-rainwater-harvesting-parks-final.pdf

Under AMRUT Mission, storm water drainage is an admissible component which involves construction and improvement of drains/ storm water drains in order to reduce and eliminate flooding. As reported by the states, 772 Storm Water Drainage projects worth ₹2,140 crore have been completed and 69 projects worth ₹878 crore are at implementation stage across 19 States/ Union Territories (UTs). This has resulted in elimination of 3,556 water logging points and another 372 water logging points are at implementation stage. Further, under AMRUT, 9 water bodies projects worth ₹71.19 crore have been grounded.

Under AMRUT 2.0, rejuvenation of water bodies and wells is one of the main components. The admissible elements under this include harvesting the rainwater through storm water drains into water body (which is not receiving sewage/ effluent). Under AMRUT 2.0, 2,713 water body rejuvenation projects worth ₹5,432 crore have been approved as on date.