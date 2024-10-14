Government Implements E-Office in 92 Offices, Benefiting 6,500 Users in 100 Days Initiative

E-Office implemented by Government of India, with the objective of improving the Government functioning by inculcating more efficient, effective, transparent and standard office procedures. The Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (DARPG) is the nodal Department for implementation of e-Office.

In the years 2019–2024, the adoption of e-Office gained significant momentum in the Central Secretariat with 37 lac files i.e., over 94 percent of files and receipts being handled electronically as e-Files and e-Receipts. In the backdrop of the successful implementation of the e-Office platform in the Central Secretariat, Government has decided that e-Office will be implemented in all attached, subordinate offices and autonomous bodies of the Government of India as part of DARPG’s 100-days agenda of Government.

133 attached, Subordinate offices and Autonomous Bodies were identified for implementation of e-Office after consultations with all Ministries/ Departments. DARPG as the Nodal Department,issued detailed guidelines for adoption of e-Office in attached, subordinate offices and autonomous bodies on 24th June 2024. The on-boarding roadmap and technical modalities were firmed up in inter-ministerial meetings with all Ministries/ Departments and NIC, which is the knowledge partner for implementation of e-Office.

As a result of continuous efforts of DARPG and NIC, e-Office hasbeen rolled out in 92 Attached/ Subordinate Offices and Autonomous Bodies covering about 6500 users. The details of organisations in which e-Office has been implemented under 100 Days Agenda of the Government are as follows:

S.No. Ministry /Department Number of Attached/Subordinate Office and Autonomous bodies, where e-office has been implemented No. of Active e-Office Users Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship 3 753 Department of Food & Public Distribution 14 153 Department of Consumer Affairs 10 1395 Department of Atomic Energy 1 527 Department of Telecommunications 1 415 Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying 1 84 Ministry of Tourism 21 63 Ministry of AYUSH 1 19 Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs 2 18 Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology 1 16 Department of Posts 26 1502 Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare 2 On Deptt. instance Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation 1 22 Department of Health & Family Welfare 6 978 Department of Chemicals & Petrochemicals 1 475 Ministry of AYUSH 1 47 Total 92 6467

In the remaining 41 attached/ sub-ordinate offices and autonomous bodies of Central Government also, the process for rolling out e-Office is at an advanced stage.