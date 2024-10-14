Government Implements E-Office in 92 Offices, Benefiting 6,500 Users in 100 Days Initiative

E-Office implemented by Government of India, with the objective of improving the Government functioning by inculcating more efficient, effective, transparent and standard office procedures. The Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (DARPG) is the nodal Department for implementation of e-Office.
In the years 2019–2024, the adoption of e-Office gained significant momentum in the Central Secretariat with 37 lac files i.e., over 94 percent of files and receipts being handled electronically as e-Files and e-Receipts. In the backdrop of the successful implementation of the e-Office platform in the Central Secretariat, Government has decided that e-Office will be implemented in all attached, subordinate offices and autonomous bodies of the Government of India as part of DARPG’s 100-days agenda of Government.
133 attached, Subordinate offices and Autonomous Bodies were identified for implementation of e-Office after consultations with all Ministries/ Departments. DARPG as the Nodal Department,issued detailed guidelines for adoption of e-Office in attached, subordinate offices and autonomous bodies on 24th June 2024. The on-boarding roadmap and technical modalities were firmed up in inter-ministerial meetings with all Ministries/ Departments and NIC, which is the knowledge partner for implementation of e-Office.
As a result of continuous efforts of DARPG and NIC, e-Office hasbeen rolled out in 92 Attached/ Subordinate Offices and Autonomous Bodies covering about 6500 users. The details of organisations in which e-Office has been implemented under 100 Days Agenda of the Government are as follows:
|S.No.
|Ministry /Department
|Number of Attached/Subordinate Office and Autonomous bodies, where e-office has been implemented
|No. of Active e-Office
Users
|
|Ministry of Skill Development and
Entrepreneurship
|3
|753
|
|Department of Food & Public Distribution
|14
|153
|
|Department of Consumer Affairs
|10
|1395
|
|Department of Atomic Energy
|1
|527
|
|Department of Telecommunications
|1
|415
|
|Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying
|1
|84
|
|Ministry of Tourism
|21
|63
|
|Ministry of AYUSH
|1
|19
|
|Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs
|2
|18
|
|Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology
|1
|16
|
|Department of Posts
|26
|1502
|
|Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare
|2
|On Deptt. instance
|
|Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation
|1
|22
|
|Department of Health & Family Welfare
|6
|978
|
|Department of Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1
|475
|
|Ministry of AYUSH
|1
|47
|Total
|92
|6467
In the remaining 41 attached/ sub-ordinate offices and autonomous bodies of Central Government also, the process for rolling out e-Office is at an advanced stage.