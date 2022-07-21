Government has taken several steps to encourage consumption of LPG by Pradhan Mantru Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries

New Delhi : The Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Rameswar Teli in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha today informed the State/UT-wise details of LPG connections released under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY Phase 1.0 and Ujjwala 2.0) which are at Annexure-I and district-wise details of LPG connections released under PMUY in the State of Telangana which are at Annexure-II.

State/UT-wise details of refills taken by PMUY beneficiaries during Financial Year 2021-22 are at Annexure-III and district-wise details of refills taken by PMUY beneficiaries during Financial Year 2021-22 in the State of Telangana are at Annexure-IV.

LPG consumption of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) beneficiaries is monitored on regular basis. State/UT-wise details of PMUY beneficiaries who have taken four or less refills during Financial Year 2021-22 are at Annexure-V.

Per capita consumption of PMUY beneficiaries has increased from 3.01 (FY 2019-20) to 3.66 (FY 2021-22). Further, the Government has taken several steps to encourage consumption of LPG by PMUY beneficiaries, which include announcement of subsidy of ₹ 200/- per 14.2 Kg refill upto 12 refills/year for PMUY beneficiaries for year 2022-2023, option of 5 Kg Double Bottle Connection (DBC), swap option from 14.2 kg to 5 Kg, upto 3 free refills to PMUY beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package from April to December 2020 etc.

———

Annexure-I

“ LPG Connections under PMUY” State/UT PMUY (Phase 1) Ujjwala 2.0 Total (As on 01.07.2022) Andaman and Nicobar Islands 12,592 850 13,442 Andhra Pradesh 3,91,613 58,122 4,49,735 Arunachal Pradesh 44,361 4,142 48,503 Assam 34,68,089 7,44,704 42,12,793 Bihar 84,79,729 19,60,641 104,40,370 Chandigarh 87 5 92 Chhattisgarh 29,77,339 4,63,042 34,40,381 Dadar & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu 15,010 39 15,049 Delhi 76,118 48,676 1,24,794 Goa 1,081 – 1,081 Gujarat 28,97,487 7,43,608 36,41,095 Haryana 7,25,168 25,892 7,51,060 Himachal Pradesh 1,36,317 3,283 1,39,600 UT of Jammu and Kashmir 12,28,675 14,367 12,43,042 Jharkhand 32,55,415 3,26,132 35,81,547 Karnataka 31,38,029 4,83,603 36,21,632 Kerala 2,56,028 71,208 3,27,236 UT of Ladakh 11,067 29 11,096 Lakshadweep 292 11 303 Madhya Pradesh 71,42,063 9,41,079 80,83,142 Maharashtra 44,15,945 3,85,743 48,01,688 Manipur 1,56,367 37,490 1,93,857 Meghalaya 1,50,514 39,124 1,89,638 Mizoram 28,122 2,214 30,336 Nagaland 55,134 28,349 83,483 Odisha 47,32,490 5,34,459 52,66,949 Puducherry 13,563 1,007 14,570 Punjab 12,18,572 33,935 12,52,507 Rajasthan 63,54,604 4,36,741 67,91,345 Sikkim 8,750 4,564 13,314 Tamil Nadu 32,35,850 3,65,215 36,01,065 Telangana 10,71,118 60,418 11,31,536 Tripura 2,66,077 10,404 2,76,481 Uttar Pradesh 147,13,112 24,62,797 171,75,909 Uttarakhand 4,03,017 84,582 4,87,599 West Bengal 88,08,751 31,47,083 119,55,834 TOTAL 798,88,546 135,23,558 934,12,104

Source: Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. on behalf of Oil Marketing Companies

Annexure-II

“ LPG Connections under PMUY” District PMUY (Phase 1) Ujjwala 2.0 Total (as on 01.07.2022) Adilabad 34806 2127 36933 Bhadradri Kothagudem 64974 3341 68315 Hyderabad 1244 14 1258 Jagitial 39936 3960 43896 Jangaon 15441 950 16391 Jayashankar Bhupalpa 27611 473 28084 Jogulamba Gadwal 31710 1078 32788 Kamareddy 42125 1860 43985 Karimnagar 20882 5461 26343 Khammam 60383 7964 68347 Komram Bheem Asifaba 26390 2156 28546 MahaBubabad 25209 1546 26755 Mahbubnagar 40206 1626 41832 Mancherial 28337 2207 30544 Medak 30058 799 30857 Medhal Malkajgiri 1901 5 1906 MULUGU 18355 1078 19433 Nagarkurnool 30781 1486 32267 Nalgonda 70073 525 70598 NARAYANPET 29756 1864 31620 Nirmal 33942 894 34836 Nizamabad 46624 4041 50665 Peddapalli 24547 988 25535 Rajanna Sircilla 19977 1651 21628 Rangareddy 26167 973 27140 Sangareddy 48147 1276 49423 Siddipet 26103 1616 27719 Suryapet 56326 1027 57353 Tadadri Bhongiri 12675 169 12844 Vikarabad 51406 1759 53165 Wanaparthy 20021 526 20547 Warangal 26320 1780 28100 Warangal Rural 38685 3198 41883 Total 1071118 60418 1131536

Source: Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. on behalf of Oil Marketing Companies

Annexure -III

“ LPG Connections under PMUY” State/UT Number of Refills consumed by PMUY Beneficiaries during FY 2021-22 Chandigarh 460 Delhi 5,52,733 Haryana 39,64,807 Himachal Pradesh 5,62,219 Jammu & Kashmir 36,12,216 UT of Ladakh 38,727 Punjab 61,02,070 Rajasthan 2,69,25,211 Uttar Pradesh 6,55,15,054 Uttarakhand 20,58,296 Andaman & Nicobar Islands 53,254 Arunachal Pradesh 1,73,230 Assam 1,01,87,527 Bihar 3,66,64,084 Jharkhand 85,96,091 Manipur 8,43,864 Meghalaya 4,32,181 Mizoram 1,38,722 Nagaland 2,27,295 Odisha 1,50,29,570 Sikkim 36,666 Tripura 7,27,610 West Bengal 3,47,78,087 Chhattisgarh 58,03,678 Dadra & Nagar Haveli/ Daman & Diu 65,650 Goa 4,996 Gujarat 1,43,56,225 Madhya Pradesh 2,23,16,544 Maharashtra 1,93,42,164 Andhra Pradesh 15,45,751 Karnataka 1,51,06,080 Kerala 11,64,064 Lakshadweep 1,204 Puducherry 87,787 Tamil Nadu 1,39,34,042 Telangana 38,04,060 All India 31,47,52,219

Source: Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. on behalf of Oil Marketing Companies

Annexure IV

“ LPG Connections under PMUY” District Number of Refills consumed by PMUY Beneficiaries during FY 2021-22 Adilabad 1,25,003 BhadradriKothagudem 2,41,702 Hyderabad 6,757 Jagitial 1,24,756 Jangaon 52,257 JayashankarBhupalpa 84,710 JogulambaGadwal 1,32,588 Kamareddy 1,41,770 Karimnagar 69,429 Khammam 2,34,013 Komram Bheem Asifaba 92,544 Mahabubabad 80,270 Mahbubnagar 1,63,403 Mancherial 1,02,658 Medak 1,04,153 MedhalMalkajgiri 15,929 MULUGU 50,850 Nagarkurnool 1,10,563 Nalgonda 2,52,358 NARAYANPET 92,624 Nirmal 1,12,164 Nizamabad 1,84,511 Peddapalli 79,135 RajannaSircilla 63,975 Rangareddy 1,10,544 Sangareddy 1,86,500 Siddipet 87,027 Suryapet 2,03,120 YadadriBhongiri 50,104 Vikarabad 1,80,699 Wanaparthy 66,889 Warangal 1,07,171 Warangal Rural 93,884 TOTAL 38,04,060

Source: Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. on behalf of Oil Marketing Companies

Annexure V

“ LPG Connections under PMUY” State/UT Customers taken four or less refills Andaman and Nicobar Islands 6,899 Andhra Pradesh 2,61,219 Arunachal Pradesh 29,702 Assam 27,11,164 Bihar 55,67,671 Chandigarh 44 Chhattisgarh 26,63,108 Dadar & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu 8,924 Delhi 22,411 Goa 588 Gujarat 16,16,197 Haryana 3,15,827 Himachal Pradesh 86,086 UT of Jammu and Kashmir 9,87,227 Jharkhand 26,88,283 Karnataka 17,13,409 Kerala 1,55,512 UT of Ladakh 8,237 Lakshadweep 172 Madhya Pradesh 56,45,219 Maharashtra 27,07,887 Manipur 68,676 Meghalaya 1,14,475 Mizoram 11,365 Nagaland 37,240 Odisha 36,86,378 Puducherry 3,960 Punjab 5,95,375 Rajasthan 40,42,095 Sikkim 5,816 Tamil Nadu 19,55,293 Telangana 7,73,678 Tripura 2,00,382 Uttar Pradesh 89,82,351 Uttarakhand 2,09,412 West Bengal 62,40,107 TOTAL 5,41,22,389

Source: Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. on behalf of Oil Marketing Companies