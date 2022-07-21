Government has taken several steps to encourage consumption of LPG by Pradhan Mantru Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries

New Delhi : The Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Rameswar Teli in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha today informed the State/UT-wise details of LPG connections released under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY Phase 1.0 and Ujjwala 2.0) which are at Annexure-I and district-wise details of LPG connections released under PMUY in the State of Telangana which are at Annexure-II.
State/UT-wise details of refills taken by PMUY beneficiaries during Financial Year 2021-22 are at Annexure-III and district-wise details of refills taken by PMUY beneficiaries during Financial Year 2021-22 in the State of Telangana are at Annexure-IV.
LPG consumption of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) beneficiaries is monitored on regular basis. State/UT-wise details of PMUY beneficiaries who have taken four or less refills during Financial Year 2021-22 are at Annexure-V.
Per capita consumption of PMUY beneficiaries has increased from 3.01 (FY 2019-20) to 3.66 (FY 2021-22). Further, the Government has taken several steps to encourage consumption of LPG by PMUY beneficiaries, which include announcement of subsidy of ₹ 200/- per 14.2 Kg refill upto 12 refills/year for PMUY beneficiaries for year 2022-2023, option of 5 Kg Double Bottle Connection (DBC), swap option from 14.2 kg to 5 Kg, upto 3 free refills to PMUY beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package from April to December 2020 etc.
Annexure-I
|“ LPG Connections under PMUY”
|State/UT
|PMUY (Phase 1)
|Ujjwala 2.0
|Total (As on 01.07.2022)
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|12,592
|850
|13,442
|Andhra Pradesh
|3,91,613
|58,122
|4,49,735
|Arunachal Pradesh
|44,361
|4,142
|48,503
|Assam
|34,68,089
|7,44,704
|42,12,793
|Bihar
|84,79,729
|19,60,641
|104,40,370
|Chandigarh
|87
|5
|92
|Chhattisgarh
|29,77,339
|4,63,042
|34,40,381
|Dadar & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu
|15,010
|39
|15,049
|Delhi
|76,118
|48,676
|1,24,794
|Goa
|1,081
|–
|1,081
|Gujarat
|28,97,487
|7,43,608
|36,41,095
|Haryana
|7,25,168
|25,892
|7,51,060
|Himachal Pradesh
|1,36,317
|3,283
|1,39,600
|UT of Jammu and Kashmir
|12,28,675
|14,367
|12,43,042
|Jharkhand
|32,55,415
|3,26,132
|35,81,547
|Karnataka
|31,38,029
|4,83,603
|36,21,632
|Kerala
|2,56,028
|71,208
|3,27,236
|UT of Ladakh
|11,067
|29
|11,096
|Lakshadweep
|292
|11
|303
|Madhya Pradesh
|71,42,063
|9,41,079
|80,83,142
|Maharashtra
|44,15,945
|3,85,743
|48,01,688
|Manipur
|1,56,367
|37,490
|1,93,857
|Meghalaya
|1,50,514
|39,124
|1,89,638
|Mizoram
|28,122
|2,214
|30,336
|Nagaland
|55,134
|28,349
|83,483
|Odisha
|47,32,490
|5,34,459
|52,66,949
|Puducherry
|13,563
|1,007
|14,570
|Punjab
|12,18,572
|33,935
|12,52,507
|Rajasthan
|63,54,604
|4,36,741
|67,91,345
|Sikkim
|8,750
|4,564
|13,314
|Tamil Nadu
|32,35,850
|3,65,215
|36,01,065
|Telangana
|10,71,118
|60,418
|11,31,536
|Tripura
|2,66,077
|10,404
|2,76,481
|Uttar Pradesh
|147,13,112
|24,62,797
|171,75,909
|Uttarakhand
|4,03,017
|84,582
|4,87,599
|West Bengal
|88,08,751
|31,47,083
|119,55,834
|TOTAL
|798,88,546
|135,23,558
|934,12,104
Source: Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. on behalf of Oil Marketing Companies
Annexure-II
|“ LPG Connections under PMUY”
|District
|PMUY (Phase 1)
|Ujjwala 2.0
|Total (as on 01.07.2022)
|Adilabad
|34806
|2127
|36933
|Bhadradri Kothagudem
|64974
|3341
|68315
|Hyderabad
|1244
|14
|1258
|Jagitial
|39936
|3960
|43896
|Jangaon
|15441
|950
|16391
|Jayashankar Bhupalpa
|27611
|473
|28084
|Jogulamba Gadwal
|31710
|1078
|32788
|Kamareddy
|42125
|1860
|43985
|Karimnagar
|20882
|5461
|26343
|Khammam
|60383
|7964
|68347
|Komram Bheem Asifaba
|26390
|2156
|28546
|MahaBubabad
|25209
|1546
|26755
|Mahbubnagar
|40206
|1626
|41832
|Mancherial
|28337
|2207
|30544
|Medak
|30058
|799
|30857
|Medhal Malkajgiri
|1901
|5
|1906
|MULUGU
|18355
|1078
|19433
|Nagarkurnool
|30781
|1486
|32267
|Nalgonda
|70073
|525
|70598
|NARAYANPET
|29756
|1864
|31620
|Nirmal
|33942
|894
|34836
|Nizamabad
|46624
|4041
|50665
|Peddapalli
|24547
|988
|25535
|Rajanna Sircilla
|19977
|1651
|21628
|Rangareddy
|26167
|973
|27140
|Sangareddy
|48147
|1276
|49423
|Siddipet
|26103
|1616
|27719
|Suryapet
|56326
|1027
|57353
|Tadadri Bhongiri
|12675
|169
|12844
|Vikarabad
|51406
|1759
|53165
|Wanaparthy
|20021
|526
|20547
|Warangal
|26320
|1780
|28100
|Warangal Rural
|38685
|3198
|41883
|Total
|1071118
|60418
|1131536
Source: Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. on behalf of Oil Marketing Companies
Annexure -III
|“ LPG Connections under PMUY”
|State/UT
|Number of Refills consumed by PMUY Beneficiaries during FY 2021-22
|Chandigarh
|460
|Delhi
|5,52,733
|Haryana
|39,64,807
|Himachal Pradesh
|5,62,219
|Jammu & Kashmir
|36,12,216
|UT of Ladakh
|38,727
|Punjab
|61,02,070
|Rajasthan
|2,69,25,211
|Uttar Pradesh
|6,55,15,054
|Uttarakhand
|20,58,296
|Andaman & Nicobar Islands
|53,254
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1,73,230
|Assam
|1,01,87,527
|Bihar
|3,66,64,084
|Jharkhand
|85,96,091
|Manipur
|8,43,864
|Meghalaya
|4,32,181
|Mizoram
|1,38,722
|Nagaland
|2,27,295
|Odisha
|1,50,29,570
|Sikkim
|36,666
|Tripura
|7,27,610
|West Bengal
|3,47,78,087
|Chhattisgarh
|58,03,678
|Dadra & Nagar Haveli/ Daman & Diu
|65,650
|Goa
|4,996
|Gujarat
|1,43,56,225
|Madhya Pradesh
|2,23,16,544
|Maharashtra
|1,93,42,164
|Andhra Pradesh
|15,45,751
|Karnataka
|1,51,06,080
|Kerala
|11,64,064
|Lakshadweep
|1,204
|Puducherry
|87,787
|Tamil Nadu
|1,39,34,042
|Telangana
|38,04,060
|All India
|31,47,52,219
Source: Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. on behalf of Oil Marketing Companies
Annexure IV
|“ LPG Connections under PMUY”
|District
|Number of Refills consumed by PMUY Beneficiaries during FY 2021-22
|Adilabad
|1,25,003
|BhadradriKothagudem
|2,41,702
|Hyderabad
|6,757
|Jagitial
|1,24,756
|Jangaon
|52,257
|JayashankarBhupalpa
|84,710
|JogulambaGadwal
|1,32,588
|Kamareddy
|1,41,770
|Karimnagar
|69,429
|Khammam
|2,34,013
|Komram Bheem Asifaba
|92,544
|Mahabubabad
|80,270
|Mahbubnagar
|1,63,403
|Mancherial
|1,02,658
|Medak
|1,04,153
|MedhalMalkajgiri
|15,929
|MULUGU
|50,850
|Nagarkurnool
|1,10,563
|Nalgonda
|2,52,358
|NARAYANPET
|92,624
|Nirmal
|1,12,164
|Nizamabad
|1,84,511
|Peddapalli
|79,135
|RajannaSircilla
|63,975
|Rangareddy
|1,10,544
|Sangareddy
|1,86,500
|Siddipet
|87,027
|Suryapet
|2,03,120
|YadadriBhongiri
|50,104
|Vikarabad
|1,80,699
|Wanaparthy
|66,889
|Warangal
|1,07,171
|Warangal Rural
|93,884
|TOTAL
|38,04,060
Source: Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. on behalf of Oil Marketing Companies
Annexure V
|“ LPG Connections under PMUY”
|State/UT
|Customers taken four or less refills
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|6,899
|Andhra Pradesh
|2,61,219
|Arunachal Pradesh
|29,702
|Assam
|27,11,164
|Bihar
|55,67,671
|Chandigarh
|44
|Chhattisgarh
|26,63,108
|Dadar & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu
|8,924
|Delhi
|22,411
|Goa
|588
|Gujarat
|16,16,197
|Haryana
|3,15,827
|Himachal Pradesh
|86,086
|UT of Jammu and Kashmir
|9,87,227
|Jharkhand
|26,88,283
|Karnataka
|17,13,409
|Kerala
|1,55,512
|UT of Ladakh
|8,237
|Lakshadweep
|172
|Madhya Pradesh
|56,45,219
|Maharashtra
|27,07,887
|Manipur
|68,676
|Meghalaya
|1,14,475
|Mizoram
|11,365
|Nagaland
|37,240
|Odisha
|36,86,378
|Puducherry
|3,960
|Punjab
|5,95,375
|Rajasthan
|40,42,095
|Sikkim
|5,816
|Tamil Nadu
|19,55,293
|Telangana
|7,73,678
|Tripura
|2,00,382
|Uttar Pradesh
|89,82,351
|Uttarakhand
|2,09,412
|West Bengal
|62,40,107
|TOTAL
|5,41,22,389
Source: Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. on behalf of Oil Marketing Companies