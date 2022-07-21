National

Government has taken several steps to encourage consumption of LPG by Pradhan Mantru Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries

New Delhi : The Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas,  Rameswar Teli in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha today informed the State/UT-wise details of LPG connections released under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY Phase 1.0 and Ujjwala 2.0) which are at Annexure-I and district-wise details of LPG connections released under PMUY in the State of Telangana which are at Annexure-II.

State/UT-wise details of refills taken by PMUY beneficiaries during Financial Year  2021-22 are at Annexure-III and district-wise details of  refills taken by PMUY beneficiaries during Financial Year  2021-22 in the State of  Telangana are at Annexure-IV.

LPG consumption of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) beneficiaries is monitored on regular basis. State/UT-wise details of  PMUY beneficiaries who have taken four or less refills during Financial Year 2021-22 are at Annexure-V.

Per capita consumption of PMUY beneficiaries has increased from 3.01 (FY 2019-20) to 3.66 (FY 2021-22). Further, the Government has taken several steps to encourage consumption of LPG by PMUY beneficiaries, which include announcement of subsidy of ₹ 200/- per 14.2 Kg refill upto 12 refills/year for PMUY beneficiaries for year 2022-2023, option of 5 Kg Double Bottle Connection (DBC), swap option from 14.2 kg to 5 Kg, upto 3 free refills to PMUY beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package from April to December 2020 etc.

Annexure-I

 “ LPG Connections under PMUY”
State/UT PMUY (Phase 1) Ujjwala 2.0 Total (As on 01.07.2022)
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 12,592 850 13,442
Andhra Pradesh 3,91,613 58,122 4,49,735
Arunachal Pradesh 44,361 4,142 48,503
Assam 34,68,089 7,44,704 42,12,793
Bihar 84,79,729 19,60,641 104,40,370
Chandigarh 87 5 92
Chhattisgarh 29,77,339 4,63,042 34,40,381
Dadar & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu 15,010 39 15,049
Delhi 76,118 48,676 1,24,794
Goa 1,081 1,081
Gujarat 28,97,487 7,43,608 36,41,095
Haryana 7,25,168 25,892 7,51,060
Himachal Pradesh 1,36,317 3,283 1,39,600
UT of Jammu and Kashmir 12,28,675 14,367 12,43,042
Jharkhand 32,55,415 3,26,132 35,81,547
Karnataka 31,38,029 4,83,603 36,21,632
Kerala 2,56,028 71,208 3,27,236
UT of Ladakh 11,067 29 11,096
Lakshadweep 292 11 303
Madhya Pradesh 71,42,063 9,41,079 80,83,142
Maharashtra 44,15,945 3,85,743 48,01,688
Manipur 1,56,367 37,490 1,93,857
Meghalaya 1,50,514 39,124 1,89,638
Mizoram 28,122 2,214 30,336
Nagaland 55,134 28,349 83,483
Odisha 47,32,490 5,34,459 52,66,949
Puducherry 13,563 1,007 14,570
Punjab 12,18,572 33,935 12,52,507
Rajasthan 63,54,604 4,36,741 67,91,345
Sikkim 8,750 4,564 13,314
Tamil Nadu 32,35,850 3,65,215 36,01,065
Telangana 10,71,118 60,418 11,31,536
Tripura 2,66,077 10,404 2,76,481
Uttar Pradesh 147,13,112 24,62,797 171,75,909
Uttarakhand 4,03,017 84,582 4,87,599
West Bengal 88,08,751 31,47,083 119,55,834
 TOTAL 798,88,546 135,23,558 934,12,104

 

Source: Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. on behalf of Oil Marketing Companies

Annexure-II

 “ LPG Connections under PMUY”
District PMUY (Phase 1) Ujjwala 2.0 Total (as on 01.07.2022)
 Adilabad 34806 2127 36933
 Bhadradri Kothagudem 64974 3341 68315
 Hyderabad 1244 14 1258
 Jagitial 39936 3960 43896
 Jangaon 15441 950 16391
 Jayashankar Bhupalpa 27611 473 28084
 Jogulamba Gadwal 31710 1078 32788
 Kamareddy 42125 1860 43985
 Karimnagar 20882 5461 26343
 Khammam 60383 7964 68347
 Komram Bheem Asifaba 26390 2156 28546
 MahaBubabad 25209 1546 26755
 Mahbubnagar 40206 1626 41832
 Mancherial 28337 2207 30544
 Medak 30058 799 30857
 Medhal Malkajgiri 1901 5 1906
 MULUGU 18355 1078 19433
 Nagarkurnool 30781 1486 32267
 Nalgonda 70073 525 70598
 NARAYANPET 29756 1864 31620
 Nirmal 33942 894 34836
 Nizamabad 46624 4041 50665
 Peddapalli 24547 988 25535
 Rajanna Sircilla 19977 1651 21628
 Rangareddy 26167 973 27140
 Sangareddy 48147 1276 49423
 Siddipet 26103 1616 27719
 Suryapet 56326 1027 57353
 Tadadri Bhongiri 12675 169 12844
 Vikarabad 51406 1759 53165
 Wanaparthy 20021 526 20547
 Warangal 26320 1780 28100
 Warangal Rural 38685 3198 41883
Total 1071118 60418 1131536

 

Source: Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. on behalf of Oil Marketing Companies

Annexure -III

“ LPG Connections under PMUY”
State/UT Number of Refills consumed by PMUY Beneficiaries during FY 2021-22
Chandigarh 460
Delhi 5,52,733
Haryana 39,64,807
Himachal Pradesh 5,62,219
Jammu & Kashmir 36,12,216
UT  of Ladakh 38,727
Punjab 61,02,070
Rajasthan 2,69,25,211
Uttar Pradesh 6,55,15,054
Uttarakhand 20,58,296
Andaman & Nicobar Islands 53,254
Arunachal Pradesh 1,73,230
Assam 1,01,87,527
Bihar 3,66,64,084
Jharkhand 85,96,091
Manipur 8,43,864
Meghalaya 4,32,181
Mizoram 1,38,722
Nagaland 2,27,295
Odisha 1,50,29,570
Sikkim 36,666
Tripura 7,27,610
West Bengal 3,47,78,087
Chhattisgarh 58,03,678
Dadra & Nagar Haveli/ Daman & Diu 65,650
Goa 4,996
Gujarat 1,43,56,225
Madhya Pradesh 2,23,16,544
Maharashtra 1,93,42,164
Andhra Pradesh 15,45,751
Karnataka 1,51,06,080
Kerala 11,64,064
Lakshadweep 1,204
Puducherry 87,787
Tamil Nadu 1,39,34,042
Telangana 38,04,060
 All India 31,47,52,219

 

Source: Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. on behalf of Oil Marketing Companies

 

Annexure IV

 “ LPG Connections under PMUY”
District Number of Refills consumed by PMUY Beneficiaries during FY 2021-22
 Adilabad 1,25,003
BhadradriKothagudem 2,41,702
 Hyderabad 6,757
Jagitial 1,24,756
Jangaon 52,257
JayashankarBhupalpa 84,710
JogulambaGadwal 1,32,588
Kamareddy 1,41,770
 Karimnagar 69,429
 Khammam 2,34,013
Komram Bheem Asifaba 92,544
Mahabubabad 80,270
 Mahbubnagar 1,63,403
Mancherial 1,02,658
 Medak 1,04,153
MedhalMalkajgiri 15,929
 MULUGU 50,850
Nagarkurnool 1,10,563
 Nalgonda 2,52,358
 NARAYANPET 92,624
 Nirmal 1,12,164
 Nizamabad 1,84,511
Peddapalli 79,135
RajannaSircilla 63,975
Rangareddy 1,10,544
Sangareddy 1,86,500
Siddipet 87,027
Suryapet 2,03,120
YadadriBhongiri 50,104
Vikarabad 1,80,699
Wanaparthy 66,889
 Warangal 1,07,171
 Warangal Rural 93,884
TOTAL 38,04,060

Source: Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. on behalf of Oil Marketing Companies

 

 

Annexure V

 “ LPG Connections under PMUY”
State/UT Customers taken four or less refills
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 6,899
Andhra Pradesh 2,61,219
Arunachal Pradesh 29,702
Assam 27,11,164
Bihar 55,67,671
Chandigarh 44
Chhattisgarh 26,63,108
Dadar & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu 8,924
Delhi 22,411
Goa 588
Gujarat 16,16,197
Haryana 3,15,827
Himachal Pradesh 86,086
UT of Jammu and Kashmir 9,87,227
Jharkhand 26,88,283
Karnataka 17,13,409
Kerala 1,55,512
UT of Ladakh 8,237
Lakshadweep 172
Madhya Pradesh 56,45,219
Maharashtra 27,07,887
Manipur 68,676
Meghalaya 1,14,475
Mizoram 11,365
Nagaland 37,240
Odisha 36,86,378
Puducherry 3,960
Punjab 5,95,375
Rajasthan 40,42,095
Sikkim 5,816
Tamil Nadu 19,55,293
Telangana 7,73,678
Tripura 2,00,382
Uttar Pradesh 89,82,351
Uttarakhand 2,09,412
West Bengal 62,40,107
 TOTAL 5,41,22,389

Source: Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. on behalf of Oil Marketing Companies

