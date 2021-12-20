Government has taken several steps to encourage better consumption of LPG by PMUY beneficiaries : Rameswar Teli

New Delhi : The Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Rameswar Teli in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha today informed that the State/UT-wise details of average refill consumption of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) beneficiaries for the year 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21 are at Annexure.

The Government has taken several steps to encourage better consumption of LPG by PMUY beneficiaries, which include deferment of loan recovery from subsidy amount, swap option from 14.2 kg to 5 Kg to reduce upfront cash outgo, option of 5 Kg Double Bottle Connection (DBC), conducting Pradhan Mantri LPG Panchayat to convince the beneficiaries to use LPG on sustained basis, mass awareness camps, upto 3 free refills to PMUY beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Package from April to December 2020 etc. Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have released 7.88 lakh 5 Kg connections to PMUY beneficiaries. Apart from this, 7.1 lakh PMUY beneficiaries have availed the swapping facility and shifted to 5 kg cylinder.

As per the Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS) Control Order 2015, the licenses to the Fair Price Shop (FPS) owners are issued by the respective State Governments/UTs keeping in view the viability of the FPSs and they are empowered to allow sale of commodities other than the food grains distributed under the TPDS at the FPS to improve the viability of fair price operations. Accordingly, the States of Maharashtra, Goa and Rajasthan have already allowed the FPSs to sell Mini LPG cylinders. Department of Food and Public Distribution has further provided a common meeting ground to States/UTs and the Oil Marketing Companies to take the initiative of sale of Mini LPG Cylinders at FPS, forward.

Annexure

“Average LPG refill consumption of PMUY beneficiaries” State/UT 2018-19 2019-20 2020-21 Andaman & Nicobar 4.86 3.85 5.45 Andhra Pradesh 3.16 3.15 4.82 Arunachal Pradesh 5.07 3.83 4.83 Assam 2.73 2.37 3.49 Bihar 3.17 3.38 4.73 Chandigarh 5.82 6.05 7.45 Chhattisgarh 1.34 1.37 2.57 Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu 2.56 2.86 4.08 Delhi 12.06 7.91 8.12 Goa 3.77 3.82 5.22 Gujarat 3.63 3.94 4.92 Haryana 6.11 5.25 6.10 Himachal Pradesh 4.43 3.66 5.21 Jammu & Kashmir (Incl Ladakh) 2.87 2.43 3.49 Jharkhand 2.43 2.25 3.48 Karnataka 3.34 3.50 5.09 Kerala 3.91 3.43 4.99 Lakshadweep 3.56 3.22 4.14 Madhya Pradesh 2.24 2.21 3.48 Maharashtra 3.12 3.17 4.77 Manipur 4.79 4.56 5.50 Meghalaya 3.29 2.44 3.33 Mizoram 6.69 4.69 6.22 Nagaland 4.53 3.01 4.27 Odisha 2.42 2.29 3.98 Pondicherry 6.53 5.25 6.67 Punjab 5.19 4.13 5.74 Rajasthan 3.09 3.14 4.36 Sikkim 4.76 5.14 5.41 Tamil Nadu 3.90 3.30 4.89 Telangana 3.38 2.81 4.18 Tripura 3.04 2.37 3.79 Uttar Pradesh 3.34 3.50 4.80 Uttarakhand 4.44 4.22 5.45 West Bengal 2.73 2.80 4.59