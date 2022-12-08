Government has taken a number of initiatives under Aatmanirbhar Bharat Package to support the MSMEs: Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma

New Delhi : The Government has taken a number of initiatives under Aatmanirbhar Bharat Package to support the MSMEs. These include:

Rs. 5 lakh crore Collateral Free Automatic Loans under Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) for business, including MSMEs. Rs. 50,000 crore equity infusion through MSME Self-Reliant India Fund. New revised criteria for classification of MSMEs. No global tenders for procurement up to Rs. 200 crores. “Udyam Registration” for MSMEs, for Ease of Doing Business Launching of an online Portal “Champions” in June, 2020 to cover many aspects of e-governance including grievance redress & handholding of MSMEs.

The details of the number of MSMEs in handloom, handicraft and agro-based production as identified from NIC Codes and the number of women employed across such enterprises, State wise, are given in Annexure-I.

The number of women employed in handloom, handicraft and agro-based enterprises in Hazaribagh and Ramgarh districts of Jharkhand is at Annexure-II. The MSMEs who have registered on Udyam Portal in Hazaribagh and Ramgarh districts of Jharkhand and are eligible for receiving benefits available under various schemes of Ministry of MSME as per scheme guidelines.

Annexure-I

State Wise Total Number of Enterprises registered and Number of Women Employed as per Udyam Portal in Handloom, Handicraft & Agro Based Production Sector since Inception to Till Date Sl. No. State Name Total Number of Enterprises registered Number of Women Employed 1 ANDHRA PRADESH 29957 113034 2 ARUNACHAL PRADESH 513 3574 3 ASSAM 20625 59894 4 BIHAR 43520 91765 5 CHHATTISGARH 9747 19390 6 GOA 1725 2543 7 GUJARAT 192707 266283 8 HARYANA 44392 125760 9 HIMACHAL PRADESH 4768 9189 10 JHARKHAND 15455 71980 11 KARNATAKA 84025 448112 12 KERALA 31566 101045 13 MADHYA PRADESH 42370 72324 14 MAHARASHTRA 247318 464076 15 MANIPUR 12033 66340 16 MEGHALAYA 673 1791 17 MIZORAM 1040 3472 18 NAGALAND 1374 6251 19 ODISHA 18172 75838 20 PUNJAB 61937 116700 21 RAJASTHAN 125309 144950 22 SIKKIM 140 427 23 TAMIL NADU 216482 1113645 24 TELANGANA 33055 155166 25 TRIPURA 1045 5304 26 UTTAR PRADESH 119484 294364 27 UTTARAKHAND 9196 24054 28 WEST BENGAL 47199 246115 29 ANDAMAN AND NICOBAR ISLANDS 1047 1279 30 CHANDIGARH 1890 3665 31 DADRA AND NAGAR HAVELI & DAMAN AND DIU 1071 3753 32 DELHI 53000 126079 33 JAMMU AND KASHMIR 31748 70561 34 LADAKH 567 1471 35 LAKSHADWEEP 36 65 36 PUDUCHERRY 1942 5500 Total:- 15,07,128 43,15,759 Report Dated:- 06/12/2022 01:55 PM

Annexure-II

Total Number of Enterprises registered and Number of Women Employed as per Udyam Portal in Handloom, Handicraft & Agro Based Production Sector in Hazaribag & Ramgarh district of Jharkhand. Sl. No. District Name Total Number of Enterprises registered Number of Women Employed 1 HAZARIBAG 1,018 3,516 2 RAMGARH 661 1,081 Total:- 1,679 4,597 Report Dated:- 06/12/2022 01:55 PM

This information was given by the Minister of State for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises, Shri Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.