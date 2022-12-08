Government has taken a number of initiatives under Aatmanirbhar Bharat Package to support the MSMEs: Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma

New Delhi : The Government has taken a number of initiatives under Aatmanirbhar Bharat Package to support the MSMEs. These include:
- Rs. 5 lakh crore Collateral Free Automatic Loans under Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) for business, including MSMEs.
- Rs. 50,000 crore equity infusion through MSME Self-Reliant India Fund.
- New revised criteria for classification of MSMEs.
- No global tenders for procurement up to Rs. 200 crores.
- “Udyam Registration” for MSMEs, for Ease of Doing Business
- Launching of an online Portal “Champions” in June, 2020 to cover many aspects of e-governance including grievance redress & handholding of MSMEs.
The details of the number of MSMEs in handloom, handicraft and agro-based production as identified from NIC Codes and the number of women employed across such enterprises, State wise, are given in Annexure-I.
The number of women employed in handloom, handicraft and agro-based enterprises in Hazaribagh and Ramgarh districts of Jharkhand is at Annexure-II. The MSMEs who have registered on Udyam Portal in Hazaribagh and Ramgarh districts of Jharkhand and are eligible for receiving benefits available under various schemes of Ministry of MSME as per scheme guidelines.
Annexure-I
|State Wise Total Number of Enterprises registered and Number of Women Employed as per Udyam Portal in Handloom, Handicraft & Agro Based Production Sector since Inception to Till Date
|Sl. No.
|State Name
|Total Number of Enterprises registered
|Number of Women Employed
|1
|ANDHRA PRADESH
|29957
|113034
|2
|ARUNACHAL PRADESH
|513
|3574
|3
|ASSAM
|20625
|59894
|4
|BIHAR
|43520
|91765
|5
|CHHATTISGARH
|9747
|19390
|6
|GOA
|1725
|2543
|7
|GUJARAT
|192707
|266283
|8
|HARYANA
|44392
|125760
|9
|HIMACHAL PRADESH
|4768
|9189
|10
|JHARKHAND
|15455
|71980
|11
|KARNATAKA
|84025
|448112
|12
|KERALA
|31566
|101045
|13
|MADHYA PRADESH
|42370
|72324
|14
|MAHARASHTRA
|247318
|464076
|15
|MANIPUR
|12033
|66340
|16
|MEGHALAYA
|673
|1791
|17
|MIZORAM
|1040
|3472
|18
|NAGALAND
|1374
|6251
|19
|ODISHA
|18172
|75838
|20
|PUNJAB
|61937
|116700
|21
|RAJASTHAN
|125309
|144950
|22
|SIKKIM
|140
|427
|23
|TAMIL NADU
|216482
|1113645
|24
|TELANGANA
|33055
|155166
|25
|TRIPURA
|1045
|5304
|26
|UTTAR PRADESH
|119484
|294364
|27
|UTTARAKHAND
|9196
|24054
|28
|WEST BENGAL
|47199
|246115
|29
|ANDAMAN AND NICOBAR ISLANDS
|1047
|1279
|30
|CHANDIGARH
|1890
|3665
|31
|DADRA AND NAGAR HAVELI & DAMAN AND DIU
|1071
|3753
|32
|DELHI
|53000
|126079
|33
|JAMMU AND KASHMIR
|31748
|70561
|34
|LADAKH
|567
|1471
|35
|LAKSHADWEEP
|36
|65
|36
|PUDUCHERRY
|1942
|5500
|Total:-
|15,07,128
|43,15,759
|Report Dated:- 06/12/2022 01:55 PM
Annexure-II
|Total Number of Enterprises registered and Number of Women Employed as per Udyam Portal in Handloom, Handicraft & Agro Based Production Sector in Hazaribag & Ramgarh district of Jharkhand.
|Sl. No.
|District Name
|Total Number of Enterprises registered
|Number of Women Employed
|1
|HAZARIBAG
|1,018
|3,516
|2
|RAMGARH
|661
|1,081
|Total:-
|1,679
|4,597
|Report Dated:- 06/12/2022 01:55 PM
This information was given by the Minister of State for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises, Shri Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.