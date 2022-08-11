The government has planed to restore the population of Cheetah that has become extinct in the country. It aims at establishing viable cheetah metapopulation in the country that allows the cheetah to perform its functional role as a top predator and contributing to its global conservation efforts.

The introduction of the cheetah in the country is not only a species recovery program, but an effort to restore ecosystems with a lost element that has played a significant role in the evolutionary history.

It will allow ecosystem to provide services to their full potential, and use Cheetah as an umbrella species for conserving the biodiversity of grasslands, savanna and open forest systems.