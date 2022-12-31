New Delhi : With an objective of making quality generic medicines available at affordable prices to all, Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) was launched by the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers, Government of India in November, 2008. The target of opening 3000 Kendras was achieved in December 2017. Further, a revised target of total 6000 outlets was also achieved in March, 2020. In this journey, the number of Kendras have now increased to 9000 from 8610 in the last financial year. Hence, the Government has deepened the reach of PMBJP with more than 9000 stores covering 743 out of 766 districts across the country. The Government has set a target to increase the number of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJKs) to 10,000 by March 2024. The product basket of PMBJP comprises 1759 medicines and 280 surgical devices covering all major therapeutic groups such as Cardiovascular, Anti-cancers, Anit-diabetics, Anti-infectives, Anti-allergic, Gastro-intestinal medicines, Nutraceuticals, etc. In addition to this, various nutraceutical products like Protein Powder, Malt-based Food Supplements, etc. and some AYUSH products like Ayuraksha Kit, Balraksha Kit and Ayush-64 tablet as Immunity boosters have been added in the product basket of the Pariyojana.

Medicines available under PMBJP are priced 50%-90% less than that of branded medicines. In the financial year 2021-22, sale of Rs. 893.56 Crore has been done, which has led to savings of about Rs. 5300 Crore to the citizens as compared to the branded medicines. In the current financial year i.e. 2022-23, PMBI has made sales of Rs. 758.69 Crore till 30.11.2022 which has led to savings of approximately Rs. 4500 Cr. to the citizens. Overall sales have seen a phenomenal growth which shows wider acceptance of Jan Aushadhi.

This scheme is providing a good source of self-employment with sustainable and regular earnings. Under PMBJP, an incentive of Rs. 5.00 lakh is provided to the Janaushadhi Kendras as a financial assistance and one-time additional incentive of Rs. 2.00 lakh (as reimbursement for IT and Infra expenditure) is being provided to Janaushadhi Kendras opened in North-Eastern states, Himalayan areas, Island territories and backward areas mentioned as aspirational district by NITI Ayog or if opened by women entrepreneur, Ex-serviceman, Divyang, SC & ST.

Jan Aushadhi Suvidha Sanitary Napkins are sold at Rs. 1/- per pad through these 9000 PMBJP kendras across the country. Since inception till 30.11.2022, 31.40 crore Janaushadhi Suvidha Sanitary pads have been sold at Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras, across the country. There are four warehouses at Gurugram, Chennai, Guwahati and Surat. These are backed by SAP based inventory management system to facilitate uninterrupted supply and faster delivery to remote and rural areas.