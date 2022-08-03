New Delhi: The Government has approved the supply of fortified rice throughout the Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS) under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) and in Other Welfare Schemes of Government of India in all States and Union Territories (UTs) in a phased manner.

Under Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 (erstwhile Integrated Child Development Scheme), allocation of Fortified Rice began during the second quarter of FY 2021-22 and from the third quarter onwards of FY 2021-22, 100% fortified rice was allocated to all the States/UTs. Consequently, 731962 MTs of Fortified Rice had been allocated to all the States/UTs during FY 2021-22 and 634079 MTs of Fortified Rice had been allocated to the all the States/UTs during FY 2022-23(upto second quarter only).

Under PM POSHAN Scheme (erstwhile Mid Day Meal Scheme), as per the information received from various States/UTs /FCI, 7,97,793.12 MTs of fortified rice has been lifted during the FY 2021-22.

The Pilot Scheme served as a platform which paved the way towards establishing structures for ecosystem and to further consolidate it for scaling up the distribution of fortified rice under Targeted Public Distribution System(TPDS), Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 (erstwhile ICDS), PM- POSHAN and Other Welfare Scheme(OWS) in all States/UTs. A total quantity of approx. 4.30 LMT of fortified rice was distributed in 11 States under the Pilot Scheme on ‘Fortification of rice and its distribution under Public Distribution System’.

Despite constraints due to COVID-19 during 2020 and 2021, the pilot program was successful in ensuring the ecosystem for fortified rice throughout the country. Already nearly 142 LMT of fortified rice has been procured by FCI and State Agencies for distribution in earmarked districts.

This information was given by the Union Minister of Women and Child Development, Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani, in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.