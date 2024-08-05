Government Focuses on Upgrading Industrial Training Institutes Nationwide

Directorate General of Training (DGT), under Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) is implementing the Craftsmen Training Scheme (CTS) through a network of Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), across the country.

At present, there are 15,034 ITIs functioning in the country, out of which 3298 ITIs are Government ITIs and 11,736 ITIs are Private ITIs. List of State-wise number of ITIs is attached at Annexure -1.

At present, there are 503 ITIs functioning in Tamil Nadu State, out of which 92 ITIs are Government ITIs and 411 ITIs are Private ITIs.

Improving the quality of training in ITIs is a continuous process. Towards this, inter alia, periodic inspections of ITIs are conducted, Standards and Norms of Affiliation of ITIs are reviewed periodically, curriculum & courses are revised as per industry standards, and assessment practices are strengthened.

Though ITIs come under the financial and administrative control of respective State/UT government, the Government of India runs, from time to time, schemes to provide financial support to the State/UT government for strengthening the infrastructure of ITIs and improving the quality of the training provided in the ITIs.

Till recently, the DGT was implementing schemes namely “Skills Strengthening for Industrial Value Enhancement (STRIVE)”, “Upgradation of Existing Government ITIs into Model ITIs (Model ITI)”, “Enhancing Skill Development Infrastructure in NE States (ESDI)”, and “Skill Development in 48 Districts Affected by LWE (LWE scheme)” to provide financial assistance to State/UT Governments for the upgradation/ establishment of ITIs in the country.

Under the ‘STRIVE’ Scheme, 500 ITIs (which include 467 Government and 33 Private ITIs) were selected for upgradation of workshops, labs and capacity building of ITIs. The scheme ended on 31st May 2024, and a total financial assistance of Rs. 581.56 crore was released to the States/UTs for upgradation of workshops, labs and capacity building of ITIs.

The ‘Model ITI’ scheme envisaged the upgradation of 35 selected government ITIs into Model ITIs with financial assistance of up to Rs. 10 crore per ITI for equipment upgradation and civil works. The scheme ended on 31st March 2024, and a total financial assistance of Rs.193.10 crore was provided to States/UTs under this scheme.

The ESDI scheme offered support to ITIs in the North Eastern states. It envisaged the upgradation of 22 existing ITIs (@ Rs. 2 crore per ITI) by establishing 3 new trades in each ITI; supplementing deficient infrastructure in 28 ITIs (@ Rs. 2 crore per ITI) by constructing new hostels, new boundary walls, and supplementing old and obsolete tools and equipment for 3 existing trades in each ITI; and establishing 34 new ITIs (@ Rs. 9.5 crore per ITI). The scheme ended on 31st March 2024, and a total financial assistance of Rs. 308.84 crore was provided to North-Eastern states under this scheme.

The LWE scheme, inter alia, supported the establishment of 48 ITIs in 48 districts affected by Left Wing Extremism (LWE) at Rs. 7.34 crore per ITI. The scheme ended on 31st March 2024, and a total financial assistance of Rs. 308.35 crore was provided to the States/UTs under this scheme.

The affiliation to any ITI is granted based on the fulfillment of the Affiliation Norms for ITIs issued in 2018. Details of the necessary infrastructure required for opening of ITI is attached at Annexure-2.

Annexure-1

State-wise number of ITIs

Sr. No. States / UTs Government ITIs Private ITIs Total ITIs 1 Andaman And Nicobar Islands 3 1 4 2 Andhra Pradesh 85 436 521 3 Arunachal Pradesh 7 0 7 4 Assam 31 15 46 5 Bihar 150 1227 1377 6 Chandigarh 2 0 2 7 Chhattisgarh 120 112 232 8 Delhi 17 36 53 9 Goa 11 2 13 10 Gujarat 274 229 503 11 Haryana 160 229 389 12 Himachal Pradesh 128 142 270 13 Jammu And Kashmir 49 1 50 14 Jharkhand 77 271 348 15 Karnataka 275 1229 1504 16 Kerala 149 315 464 17 Ladakh 3 0 3 18 Lakshadweep 1 0 1 19 Madhya Pradesh 195 882 1077 20 Maharashtra 422 620 1042 21 Manipur 10 0 10 22 Meghalaya 7 1 8 23 Mizoram 3 0 3 24 Nagaland 9 0 9 25 Odisha 75 450 525 26 Puducherry 8 7 15 27 Punjab 116 235 351 28 Rajasthan 165 1455 1620 29 Sikkim 4 0 4 30 Tamil Nadu 92 411 503 31 Telangana 66 236 302 32 The Dadra And Nagar Haveli And Daman and Diu 4 0 4 33 Tripura 20 2 22 34 Uttar Pradesh 292 2971 3263 35 Uttarakhand 105 82 187 36 West Bengal 163 139 302 Total 3,298 11,736 15,034

Annexure-2

Complete details of Infrastructure required for the opening of a new ITI can be found in Chapter 2, “Civil Norms” of ITI Affiliation Norms of year 2018.

Brief details of the infrastructure required for opening of new ITI are given below:

Land: Minimum area of the dedicated plot and land shall be 4291.4 sq. meter i.e. approx. 1.07 acres for ITI with maximum 4 trades and maximum up to 8 units. Classroom: The minimum size of classroom shall be 25 Sqm with minimum width of 3 m (As per existing norms). The Floor shall be at least tiled.

Workshop: The workshop for all trades must be rectangular in shape and width must not be less than 5 m. The Minimum workshop area required is different for different trade, trade wise details of minimum workshop area required may be found in Annexure 2M of Affiliation Norms of ITI year 2018.

Machinery and Equipment: Different for each trade, details may be found from the tool list available in the syllabus of the trade.

Electric load: 3 phase, commercial power supply, load required is different for each trade. Details may be found from Annexure 2N of Affiliation Norms for ITIs year 2018.

IT Lab: An exclusive computer lab with internet connection for every computer with multimedia, anti-virus software, latest operating software with UPS. The setup of the computer lab must have minimum ten computers/ workstations and peripherals with internet facility irrespective of trade(s) or trade related computer requirement for an ITI up to seating capacity of 100 per shift.

For each additional 20 trainees of trades/ units accredited/ affiliated, two computers/ workstation must be added. The space norm to accommodate 10 computers for 100 trainees per shift is to be 25 Sq m. An additional 2.5 Sq m shall be made available for each additional computer.

Minimum width of the lab shall be 3 m Floor shall be at least Tiled.

Drawing Hall: Drawing Hall is required for all engineering trades with minimum area of 50 Sqm except Draughtsman (Civil)/ Draughtsman (Mechanical) trades. This area is upto 160 trainees per shift and thereafter additional proportionate area for each additional trainee.

Backup power supply: Institute should have backup power supply with a capacity 50% of power supply required for all the affiliated trades/units and the trades/units sought affiliation.

Administrative Area

Principal Room: Minimum area 20 Sqm

Reception cum waiting lobby: Minimum area 40 Sqm

Staff Room: Minimum area 20 Sqm

Administrative Hall/ Section: Minimum area 50 Sqm

Placement/ Counselling room: Minimum area 20 Sqm