Government Focuses on Protecting Cultural and Natural Heritage Through New Tourism Policies

Ministry of Tourism has formulated National Strategies for Ecotourism and Sustainable Tourism and initiated Travel for LiFE programme to promote sustainable tourism in the country and to encourage the tourists and tourism businesses to adopt sustainable tourism practices and mindful consumption of tourism resources, including cultural and natural heritage.
To create awareness among the masses the Ministry celebrates special events/days with citizen’s participation like International Day of Yoga, regional festivals etc. Ministry of Tourism also provides financial assistance to State Governments/UT Administrations for organizing fairs/ festivals & tourism related events under Domestic Promotion & Publicity including Hospitality (DPPH) Scheme.
For the purpose of encouraging preservation of heritage properties such as palaces/castles/forts/havelies/hunting lodges/residence of any size built prior to 1950 (1935 for Heritage Grand/Classic category) by converting these to hotels, the Ministry of Tourism has a voluntary scheme for classification of hotels under the Heritage category as per the criteria outlined in the extant Guidelines.
Ministry of Tourism under its “National Mission on Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD)” provides financial assistance to State Governments/UT Administrations for tourism related infrastructure development at identified pilgrimage/heritage destinations.
The Ministry of Tourism launched its Swadesh Darshan Scheme (SDS) in the year 2014-15 with the objective to augment tourism facilities in the country thereby promoting culture and heritage of the country, enhancing tourist attractiveness in a sustainable manner, creating awareness among the local communities about the importance of tourism, creating employment through active involvement of local communities etc. The Ministry of Tourism has sanctioned 76 projects in the country under identified themes including 10 Heritage theme circuits under SDS. The details of these projects are at Annexure-I.
The Ministry of Tourism has recently revamped the Swadesh Darshan Scheme as Swadesh Darshan 2.0 (SD2.0) with the objective to develop sustainable and responsible tourism destinations, following a destination & tourism-centric approach. Ministry of Tourism has till now sanctioned 29 projects under Swadesh Darshan 2.0 scheme. Details of these sanctioned projects are at Annexure-II.
Additionally, Some of the State Governments and UT Administrations have granted industry status to the hospitality and tourism industry viz Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Kerala, West Bengal, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, etc., giving access to benefits including power tariff and other taxes at industrial rates against the earlier requirement of payment at higher commercial rates. The tourism industry gives representations to the Ministry of Tourism for various issues from time to time, which are taken up for resolution in coordination with other line Ministries/ State Governments/ UT Administrations.
Further, there are 3697 protected monuments/sites of national importance with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). Conservation and maintenance of these monuments is a regular phenomenon undertaken by ASI as per the requirement of the site and availability of resources.
This information was given by Union Minister for Tourism and Culture Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.
ANNEXURE-I
List of projects sanctioned under Swadesh Darshan Scheme
(Rs. in Crore)
|S.
No.
|State/
UT
|Circuit / Sanction Year
|Name of the Project
|Amount Sanctioned
|Amount Released
|
|Andaman & Nicobar Islands
|Coastal Circuit
2016-17
|Development of Long Island-Ross Smith Island- Neil Island- Havelock Island- Baratang Island-Port Blair
|27.57
|22.13
|
|Andhra Pradesh
|Coastal Circuit
2014-15
|Development of Kakinada – Hope Island – Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary – Passarlapudi – Aduru – S Yanam – Kotipally
|67.83
|67.83
|
|Andhra Pradesh
|Coastal Circuit
2015-16
|Development of Nellore – Pulikat Lake – Ubblamadugu Water Falls – Nelapattu- Kothakoduru- Mypadu – Ramateertham – Iskapalli
|49.55
|49.55
|
|Andhra Pradesh
|Buddhist Circuit
2017-18
|Development of Buddhist Circuit: Shalihundam- Bavikonda- Bojjanakonda -Amravati- Anupu
|35.24
|30.03
|
|Arunachal Pradesh
|North-East Circuit
2014-15
|Development of Bhalukpong- Bomdila and Tawang
|49.77
|47.28
|
|Arunachal Pradesh
|North East Circuit
2015-16
|Development of Nafra- Seppa- Pappu, Pasa, Pakke Valleys- Sangdupota- New Sagalee- Ziro- Yomcha
|96.72
|91.88
|
|Assam
|Wildlife Circuit
2015-16
|Development of Manas– Probitora– Nameri– Kaziranga– Dibru– Saikhowa
|94.68
|89.94
|
|Assam
|Heritage Circuit
2016-17
|Development of Tezpur – Majuli – Sibsagar
|90.98
|90.97
|
|Bihar
|Tirthankar Circuit
2016-17
|Development of Vaishali- Arrah- Masad- Patna- Rajgir- Pawapuri- Champapuri
|33.96
|30.04
|
|Bihar
|Spiritual Circuit
2016-17
|Development of Kanwaria Route: Sultanganj – Dharmshala- Deoghar
|44.76
|42.52
|
|Bihar
|Buddhist Circuit
2016-17
|Development of Buddhist circuit- Construction of Convention Centre at Bodhgaya
|95.18
|95.18
|
|Bihar
|Rural Circuit
2017-18
|Development of Bhitiharwa- Chandrahia- Turkaulia
|44.27
|40.31
|
|Bihar
|Spiritual Circuit
2017-18
|Development of Mandar Hill & Ang Pradesh
|44.55
|42.32
|
|Chhattisgarh
|Tribal Circuit
2015-16
|Development of Jashpur- Kunkuri- Mainpat- Kamleshpur – Maheshpur -Kurdar – Sarodhadadar- Gangrel- Kondagaon– Nathiyanawagaon- Jagdalpur- Chitrakoot- Tirthgarh
|96.10
|94.23
|
|Goa
|Coastal Circuit
2016-17
|Development of Sinquerim-Baga, Anjuna-Vagator, Morjim-Keri, Aguada Fort and Aguada Jail
|97.65
|97.65
|
|Goa
|Coastal Circuit
2017-18
|Development of Coastal Circuit II: Rua De Orum Creek – Dona Paula -Colva – Benaulim
|99.35
|99.35
|
|Gujarat
|Heritage Circuit
2016-17
|Development of Ahmedabad- Rajkot- Porbandar –Bardoli- Dandi
|59.17
|56.21
|
|Gujarat
|Heritage Circuit
2016-17
|Development of Vadnagar- Modhera
|91.12
|87.25
|
|Gujarat
|Buddhist Circuit
2017-18
|Development of Junagadh- Gir Somnath- Bharuch-Kutch- Bhavnagar- Rajkot- Mehsana
|26.68
|22.28
|
|Haryana
|Krishna Circuit
2016-17
|Development of Tourism Infrastructures at places related to Mahabharata in Kurukshetra
|77.39
|76.74
|
|Himachal Pradesh
|Himalayan Circuit
2016-17
|Development of Himalayan Circuit: Kiarighat, Shimla, Hatkoti, Manali, Kangra, Dharamshala, Bir, Palampur, Chamba
|68.34
|64.54
|
|Jammu & Kashmir
|Himalayan Circuit
2016-17
|Development of Jammu-Srinagar-Pahalgam-Bhagwati Nagar-Anantnag-Salamabad Uri-Kargil-Leh
|77.33
|67.37
|
|Jammu & Kashmir
|Himalayan Circuit
2016-17
|Development of Tourist Facilities at Jammu-Rajouri-Shopian-Pulwama.
|81.60
|67.35
|
|Jammu & Kashmir
|Himalayan Circuit
2016-17
|Development of Tourist Facilities – Construction of Assets in lieu of those Destroyed in Floods in 2014 under PM Development Package
|90.43
|74.70
|
|Jammu & Kashmir
|Himalayan Circuit
2016-17
|Development of Tourist facilities at Mantalai and Sudhmahadev
|91.99
|91.92
|
|Jammu & Kashmir
|Himalayan Circuit
2016-17
|Development of Tourist facilities at Anantnag-Pulwama-Kishtwar-Pahalgam-Zanskar Padum – Daksum – Ranjit Sagar Dam
|86.39
|69.95
|
|Jammu & Kashmir
|Himalayan Circuit
2016-17
|Development of Tourist Facilities at Gulmarg-Baramulla- Kupwara- Kargil – Leh
|91.84
|82.16
|
|Jharkhand
|Eco Circuit
2018-19
|Development of Eco Tourism circuit: Dalma- Betla National park- Mirchaiya- Netarhat
|30.44
|28.04
|
|Kerala
|Eco Circuit
2015-16
|Development of Pathanamthitta- Gavi- Vagamon- Thekkady
|64.08
|64.08
|
|Kerala
|Spiritual Circuit
2016-17
|Development of Sabarimala – Erumeli-Pampa-Sannidhanam
|46.54
|33.39
|
|Kerala
|Spiritual Circuit
2016-17
|Development of Sree Padmanabha Arnamula
|78.08
|73.77
|
|Kerala
|Rural Circuit
2018-19
|Development of Malanad Malabar Cruise Tourism Project
|57.35
|45.88
|
|Kerala
|Spiritual Circuit
2018-19
|Development Sivagiri Sree Narayana Guru Ashram- Arruvipuram- Kunnumpara Sree Subrahmania- Chembazhanthi Sree Narayana Gurukulam
|66.42
|42.01
|
|Madhya Pradesh
|Wildlife Circuit
2015-16
|Development of Wildlife Circuit at Panna- Mukundpur- Sanjay- Dubri-Bandhavgarh- Kanha- Mukki- Pench
|92.10
|86.31
|
|Madhya Pradesh
|Buddhist Circuit
2016-17
|Development of Sanchi-Satna-Rewa-Mandsaur-Dhar
|74.02
|72.75
|
|Madhya Pradesh
|Heritage Circuit
2016-17
|Development of Gwalior – Orchha – Khajuraho – Chanderi – Bhimbetka – Mandu
|89.82
|89.49
|
|Madhya Pradesh
|Eco Circuit
2017-18
|Development of Gandhisagar Dam- Mandleshwar Dam- Omkareshwar Dam- Indira Sagar Dam- Tawa Dam- Bargi Dam- Bheda Ghat- Bansagar Dam- Ken River
|93.76
|93.59
|
|Maharashtra
|Coastal Circuit
2015-16
|Development of Sindhudurg Coastal Circuit – Sagareshwar, Tarkarli, Vijaydurg (Beach & Creek), Mitbhav
|19.06
|18.10
|
|Maharashtra
|Spiritual Circuit
2018-19
|Development of Waki- Adasa- Dhapewada- Paradsingha- Telankhandi- Girad
|45.47
|43.19
|
|Manipur
|North-East Circuit
2015-16
|Development of Tourist Circuit in Manipur: Imphal- Khongjom
|72.23
|61.32
|
|Manipur
|NSpiritual Circuit
2016-17
|Development of Shri Govindajee Temple, Shri Bijoy Govindajee Temple – Shri Gopinath Temple – Shri Bungshibodon Temple – Shri Kaina Temple
|45.34
|45.33
|
|Meghalaya
|North East Circuit
2016-17
|Development of Umium (Lake View), U Lum Sohpetbneng-Mawdiangdiang – Orchid Lake Resort
|99.13
|99.11
|
|Meghalaya
|North East Circuit
2018-19
|Development of West Khasi Hills (Nongkhlaw- KremTirot – Khudoi & Kohmang Falls – Khri River- Mawthadraishan, Shillong), Jaintia Hills (Krang Suri Falls- Shyrmang- Iooksi), Garo Hills (Nokrek Reserve, Katta Beel, Siju Caves)
|84.97
|84.96
|
|Mizoram
|North East Circuit
2015-16
|Development of Thenzawl & South Zote, District Serchhip and Reiek.
|92.26
|92.26
|
|Mizoram
|Eco Circuit
2016-17
|Development of Eco-Adventure Circuit Aizawl -Rawpuichhip – Khawhphawp – Lengpui – Chatlang- Sakawrhmuituaitlang – Muthee – Beratlawng -Tuirial Airfield – Hmuifang
|66.37
|53.09
|
|Nagaland
|Tribal Circuit
2015-16
|Development of Tribal Circuit Peren- Kohima- Wokha
|97.36
|97.36
|
|Nagaland
|Tribal Circuit
2016-17
|Development of Mokokchung-Tuensang-Mon
|98.14
|98.14
|
|Odisha
|Coastal Circuit
2016-17
|Development of Gopalpur, Barkul, Satapada and Tampara
|70.82
|67.28
|
|Puducherry
|Coastal Circuit
2015-16
|Development of Dubrayapet – Arikamedu – Veerampattinam – Chunnambar – Nallavadu/Narambai – Manapet- Kalapet – Puducherry – Yanam
|58.44
|58.44
|
|Puducherry
|Heritage Circuit
2017-18
|Development of Franco- Tamil Village, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam
|49.44
|45.70
|
|Puducherry
|Spiritual Circuit
2017-18
|Development
of Spiritual Circuit in
Puducherry
|34.96
|31.40
|
|Punjab
|Heritage
Circuit
2018-19
|Development of Anandpur Sahib – Fatehgarh Sahib – Chamkaur Sahib – Ferozpur – Khatkar Kalan – Kalanour – Patiala
|85.32
|81.05
|
|Rajasthan
|Desert
Circuit
2015-16
|Development of Sambhar Lake Town and Other Destinations
|50.01
|50.01
|
|Rajasthan
|Krishna
Circuit
2016-17
|Development of Govind Dev ji temple (Jaipur), Khatu Shyam Ji (Sikar) and Nathdwara (Rajsamand)
|75.80
|73.85
|
|Rajasthan
|Spiritual Circuit
2016-17
|Development of Spiritual Circuit– ‘Development of Churu (Salasar Balaji)-Jaipur (Shri Samodke Balaji, Ghatke Balaji, Bandheke Balaji)- Viratnagar (Bijak, Jainnasiya, Ambika Temple)- Bharatpur (Kaman Region)- Dholpur (Muchkund) – Mehndipur Balaji- Chittorgarh (Sanwaliyaji)
|87.05
|72.23
|
|Rajasthan
|Heritage
Circuit
2017-18
|Development of Heritage Circuit Development of Rajsamand (Kumbhalgarh Fort) – Jaipur (Facade Illumination in Jaipur and Nahargarh Fort) -Jhalawar (Gagron Fort) – Chittorgarh (Chittorgarh Fort) – Jaisalmer (Jaisalmer Fort) – Hanumangarh (Gogamedi) – Udaipur (Pratap Gaurav Kendra) – Dholpur (Bagh-I-Nilofor and Purani Chawani) – Nagaur (Meera Bai Smarak, Merta) – Tonk (Sunehri Kothi)
|70.61
|66.99
|
|Sikkim
|North
East
Circuit
2015-16
|Development of Tourist Circuit linking Rangpo (entry) – Rorathang- Aritar- Phadamchen- Nathang-Sherathang- Tsongmo- Gangtok-Phodong- Mangan- Lachung-Yumthang- Lachen- Thangu-Gurudongmer- Mangan- Gangtok-TuminLingee- Singtam (exit)
|98.05
|97.41
|
|Sikkim
|North East Circuit
2016-17
|Development of Tourist Circuit Linking Singtam– Maka- Temi-BermoikTokel- Phongia- Namchi –Jorthang- Okharey- Sombaria-Daramdin- Jorethang- Melli (Exit)
|95.32
|95.32
|
|Tamil Nadu
|Coastal Circuit
2016-17
|Development of (Chennai- Mamamallapuram – Rameshwaram – Manpadu – Kanyakumari)
|73.13
|71.03
|
|Telangana
|Eco Circuit
2015-16
|Development of Eco Tourism Circuit in Mahaboobnagar district
|91.62
|91.25
|
|Telangana
|Tribal Circuit
2016-17
|Development of Mulugu-Laknavaram- Medavaram- Tadvai- Damaravi- Mallur- Bogatha Waterfalls
|79.87
|79.87
|
|Telangana
|Heritage Circuit
2017-18
|Development of Qutub Shahi Heritage Park- Paigah Tombs- Hayat Bakshi Mosque- Raymond’s Tomb
|96.90
|70.61
|
|Tripura
|North East Circuit
2015-16
|Development of Agartala – Sipahijala – Melaghar – Udaipur – Amarpur- Tirthamukh- Mandirghat– Dumboor- NarikelKunja- Gandachara– Ambassa
|82.85
|77.76
|
|Tripura
|North
East Circuit
2018-19
|Development of Surma Cherra- Unakoti- Jampui Hills- Gunabati – Bhunaneshwari- Neermahal- Boxanagar- Chottakhola- Pilak- Avangchaarra
|44.83
|35.25
|
|Uttar Pradesh
|Buddhist Circuit
2016-17
|Development of Srawasti, Kushinagar, & Kapilwastu
|87.89
|72.56
|
|Uttar Pradesh
|Ramayana Circuit
2016-17
|Development of Chitrakoot and Shringverpur
|69.45
|64.09
|
|Uttar Pradesh
|Spiritual Circuit
2016-17
|Development of Ahar-Aligarh-Kasganj-Sarosi (Unnao)-Pratapgarh- Kausambi-Mirzapur-Gorakhpur-Domariyaganj-Basti-Barabanki-Azamgarh-Kairana- Baghpat- Shahjahanpur
|71.91
|69.63
|
|Uttar Pradesh
|Spiritual Circuit
2016-17
|Development of Bijnor- Meerut- Kanpur- Kanpur Dehat- Banda- Ghazipur- Salempur- Ghosi- Balia- Ambedkar Nagar- Aligarh- Fatehpur- Deoria- Mahoba- Sonbhadra- Chandauli- Mishrikh- Bhadohi
|67.51
|64.14
|
|Uttar Pradesh
|Heritage Circuit
2016-17
|Development of Kalinjar Fort (Banda)- Maghar Dham (Sant Kabir Nagar)- Chauri Chaura, Shaheed Sthal (Fatehpur)- Mahuar shaheed Sthal (Ghosi)- Shaheed Smarak (Meerut)
|36.65
|32.27
|
|Uttar Pradesh
|Ramayana Circuit
2017-18
|Development of Ayodhya
|127.21
|115.46
|
|Uttar Pradesh
|Spiritual Circuit
2018-19
|Development of Jewar-Dadri-Sikandrabad-Noida-Khurja-Banda
|12.03
|11.43
|
|Uttar Pradesh
|Spiritual Circuit
2018-19
|Development of Gorakhnath Temple (Gorakhpur), Devipattan Temple (Balrampur) and Vatvashni Temple (Domariyagunj)
|18.30
|18.12
|
|Uttarakhand
|Eco Circuit
2015-16
|Integrated Development of Eco-Tourism, Adventure Sports, and Associated Tourism Related Infrastructure for Development of Tehri Lake & Surroundings as New Destination-District Tehri
|69.17
|69.17
|
|Uttarakhand
|Heritage Circuit
2016-17
|Integrated Development of Heritage Circuit in Kumaon Region – Katarmal -Jogeshwar-Baijnath-Devidhura
|76.32
|68.91
|
|West Bengal
|Coastal Circuit
2015-16
|Development of Beach Circuit: Udaipur- Digha- Shankarpur- Tajpur- Mandarmani- Fraserganj-Bakkhlai- Henry Island
|67.99
|65.07
|
|–
|Wayside Amenities
2018-19
|Development of Wayside Amenities in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar at Varanasi-Gaya; Kushinagar-Gaya- Kushinagar in collaboration with MoRTH
|15.07
|14.32
|Total
|5287.90
|4944.47
*****
ANNEXURE-II
List of sanctioned projects under Swadesh Darshan 2.0
|Sn
|State /UT
|Destination
|Interventions Name
|Sanctioned Cost (In Crore)
|1
|Karnataka
|Hampi
|Setting up of ‘Traveller nooks’
|26.30
|2
|Karnataka
|Mysuru
|Tonga ride Heritage experience zone
|4.12
|3
|Tamil Nadu
|Mamallapuram
|Immersive experience at Shore Temple
|30.02
|4
|Telangana
|Bhongir
|Bhongir Fort Experiential Zone
|56.81
|5
|Madhya Pradesh
|Gwalior
|Phoolbagh Experience zone
|16.73
|6
|Rajasthan
|Bundi
|Spiritual Experience, Keshoraipatan
|17.37
|7
|Sikkim
|Gangtok
|Gangtok Cultural Village
|22.59
|8
|Telangana
|Ananathagiri
|Eco tourism zone at Ananathgiri forest
|38.00
|9
|Punjab
|Kapurthala
|Eco Tourism experience at Kanjili wetland
|20.06
|10
|Puducherry UT
|Karaikal
|Karaikal beach and waterfront experience
|20.29
|11
|Uttarakhand
|Pithoragarh
|Rural Tourism Cluster Experience at Gunji
|32.20
|12
|Uttarakhand
|Champawat
|Tea Garden Experience
|11.21
|13
|Kerala
|Kumarakom
|Kumarakom Bird Sanctuary Experience
|13.92
|14
|Meghalaya
|Sohra
|Meghalayan age Cave Experience
|32.45
|15
|Andhra Pradesh
|Araku-Lambasingi
|Borra Cave Experience at Araku
|29.87
|16
|Karnataka
|Mysuru
|Ecological Experience Zone
|18.36
|17
|Arunachal Pradesh
|Mechuka
|Mechuka Cultural Haat
|18.48
|18
|Assam
|Kokrajhar
|Kokrajhar Wetland Experience
|26.67
|19
|Assam
|Jorhat
|Reimagining Cinnamara Tea Estate
|23.91
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|Chitrakoot
|Spritual experience through ghats of Chitrakoot
|27.21
|21
|Sikkim
|Gyalshing
|Eco-Wellness Experience at Yuksom Cluster
|15.40
|22
|Arunachal Pradesh
|Nacho
|Unlock Nacho Expedition
|14.02
|23
|Uttar Pradesh
|Naimisharanya
|Vedic- wellness Experience
|15.94
|24
|Arunachal Pradesh
|Mechuka
|Mechuka Adventure Park
|12.75
|25
|Ladakh UT
|Leh
|Julley Leh Biodiversity Park
|24.89
|26
|Ladakh UT
|Kargil
|Exploring LOC and Hundarman village Experience
|12.01
|27
|Meghalaya
|Sohra
|Waterfall Trails experience
|27.84
|28
|Uttar Pradesh
|Prayagraj
|Azad Park and Dekho Prayagraj Trail Experience
|13.02
|29
|Nagaland
|Chumoukedima
|Tribal Cultural Experience at Midway Retreat
|21.56
|Total
|644.00