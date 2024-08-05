Government Focuses on Protecting Cultural and Natural Heritage Through New Tourism Policies

Ministry of Tourism has formulated National Strategies for Ecotourism and Sustainable Tourism and initiated Travel for LiFE programme to promote sustainable tourism in the country and to encourage the tourists and tourism businesses to adopt sustainable tourism practices and mindful consumption of tourism resources, including cultural and natural heritage.

To create awareness among the masses the Ministry celebrates special events/days with citizen’s participation like International Day of Yoga, regional festivals etc. Ministry of Tourism also provides financial assistance to State Governments/UT Administrations for organizing fairs/ festivals & tourism related events under Domestic Promotion & Publicity including Hospitality (DPPH) Scheme.

For the purpose of encouraging preservation of heritage properties such as palaces/castles/forts/havelies/hunting lodges/residence of any size built prior to 1950 (1935 for Heritage Grand/Classic category) by converting these to hotels, the Ministry of Tourism has a voluntary scheme for classification of hotels under the Heritage category as per the criteria outlined in the extant Guidelines.

Ministry of Tourism under its “National Mission on Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD)” provides financial assistance to State Governments/UT Administrations for tourism related infrastructure development at identified pilgrimage/heritage destinations.

The Ministry of Tourism launched its Swadesh Darshan Scheme (SDS) in the year 2014-15 with the objective to augment tourism facilities in the country thereby promoting culture and heritage of the country, enhancing tourist attractiveness in a sustainable manner, creating awareness among the local communities about the importance of tourism, creating employment through active involvement of local communities etc. The Ministry of Tourism has sanctioned 76 projects in the country under identified themes including 10 Heritage theme circuits under SDS. The details of these projects are at Annexure-I.

The Ministry of Tourism has recently revamped the Swadesh Darshan Scheme as Swadesh Darshan 2.0 (SD2.0) with the objective to develop sustainable and responsible tourism destinations, following a destination & tourism-centric approach. Ministry of Tourism has till now sanctioned 29 projects under Swadesh Darshan 2.0 scheme. Details of these sanctioned projects are at Annexure-II.

Additionally, Some of the State Governments and UT Administrations have granted industry status to the hospitality and tourism industry viz Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Kerala, West Bengal, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, etc., giving access to benefits including power tariff and other taxes at industrial rates against the earlier requirement of payment at higher commercial rates. The tourism industry gives representations to the Ministry of Tourism for various issues from time to time, which are taken up for resolution in coordination with other line Ministries/ State Governments/ UT Administrations.

Further, there are 3697 protected monuments/sites of national importance with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). Conservation and maintenance of these monuments is a regular phenomenon undertaken by ASI as per the requirement of the site and availability of resources.

This information was given by Union Minister for Tourism and Culture Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.

ANNEXURE-I

List of projects sanctioned under Swadesh Darshan Scheme

(Rs. in Crore)

S. No. State/ UT Circuit / Sanction Year Name of the Project Amount Sanctioned Amount Released Andaman & Nicobar Islands Coastal Circuit 2016-17 Development of Long Island-Ross Smith Island- Neil Island- Havelock Island- Baratang Island-Port Blair 27.57 22.13 Andhra Pradesh Coastal Circuit 2014-15 Development of Kakinada – Hope Island – Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary – Passarlapudi – Aduru – S Yanam – Kotipally 67.83 67.83 Andhra Pradesh Coastal Circuit 2015-16 Development of Nellore – Pulikat Lake – Ubblamadugu Water Falls – Nelapattu- Kothakoduru- Mypadu – Ramateertham – Iskapalli 49.55 49.55 Andhra Pradesh Buddhist Circuit 2017-18 Development of Buddhist Circuit: Shalihundam- Bavikonda- Bojjanakonda -Amravati- Anupu 35.24 30.03 Arunachal Pradesh North-East Circuit 2014-15 Development of Bhalukpong- Bomdila and Tawang 49.77 47.28 Arunachal Pradesh North East Circuit 2015-16 Development of Nafra- Seppa- Pappu, Pasa, Pakke Valleys- Sangdupota- New Sagalee- Ziro- Yomcha 96.72 91.88 Assam Wildlife Circuit 2015-16 Development of Manas– Probitora– Nameri– Kaziranga– Dibru– Saikhowa 94.68 89.94 Assam Heritage Circuit 2016-17 Development of Tezpur – Majuli – Sibsagar 90.98 90.97 Bihar Tirthankar Circuit 2016-17 Development of Vaishali- Arrah- Masad- Patna- Rajgir- Pawapuri- Champapuri 33.96 30.04 Bihar Spiritual Circuit 2016-17 Development of Kanwaria Route: Sultanganj – Dharmshala- Deoghar 44.76 42.52 Bihar Buddhist Circuit 2016-17 Development of Buddhist circuit- Construction of Convention Centre at Bodhgaya 95.18 95.18 Bihar Rural Circuit 2017-18 Development of Bhitiharwa- Chandrahia- Turkaulia 44.27 40.31 Bihar Spiritual Circuit 2017-18 Development of Mandar Hill & Ang Pradesh 44.55 42.32 Chhattisgarh Tribal Circuit 2015-16 Development of Jashpur- Kunkuri- Mainpat- Kamleshpur – Maheshpur -Kurdar – Sarodhadadar- Gangrel- Kondagaon– Nathiyanawagaon- Jagdalpur- Chitrakoot- Tirthgarh 96.10 94.23 Goa Coastal Circuit 2016-17 Development of Sinquerim-Baga, Anjuna-Vagator, Morjim-Keri, Aguada Fort and Aguada Jail 97.65 97.65 Goa Coastal Circuit 2017-18 Development of Coastal Circuit II: Rua De Orum Creek – Dona Paula -Colva – Benaulim 99.35 99.35 Gujarat Heritage Circuit 2016-17 Development of Ahmedabad- Rajkot- Porbandar –Bardoli- Dandi 59.17 56.21 Gujarat Heritage Circuit 2016-17 Development of Vadnagar- Modhera 91.12 87.25 Gujarat Buddhist Circuit 2017-18 Development of Junagadh- Gir Somnath- Bharuch-Kutch- Bhavnagar- Rajkot- Mehsana 26.68 22.28 Haryana Krishna Circuit 2016-17 Development of Tourism Infrastructures at places related to Mahabharata in Kurukshetra 77.39 76.74 Himachal Pradesh Himalayan Circuit 2016-17 Development of Himalayan Circuit: Kiarighat, Shimla, Hatkoti, Manali, Kangra, Dharamshala, Bir, Palampur, Chamba 68.34 64.54 Jammu & Kashmir Himalayan Circuit 2016-17 Development of Jammu-Srinagar-Pahalgam-Bhagwati Nagar-Anantnag-Salamabad Uri-Kargil-Leh 77.33 67.37 Jammu & Kashmir Himalayan Circuit 2016-17 Development of Tourist Facilities at Jammu-Rajouri-Shopian-Pulwama. 81.60 67.35 Jammu & Kashmir Himalayan Circuit 2016-17 Development of Tourist Facilities – Construction of Assets in lieu of those Destroyed in Floods in 2014 under PM Development Package 90.43 74.70 Jammu & Kashmir Himalayan Circuit 2016-17 Development of Tourist facilities at Mantalai and Sudhmahadev 91.99 91.92 Jammu & Kashmir Himalayan Circuit 2016-17 Development of Tourist facilities at Anantnag-Pulwama-Kishtwar-Pahalgam-Zanskar Padum – Daksum – Ranjit Sagar Dam 86.39 69.95 Jammu & Kashmir Himalayan Circuit 2016-17 Development of Tourist Facilities at Gulmarg-Baramulla- Kupwara- Kargil – Leh 91.84 82.16 Jharkhand Eco Circuit 2018-19 Development of Eco Tourism circuit: Dalma- Betla National park- Mirchaiya- Netarhat 30.44 28.04 Kerala Eco Circuit 2015-16 Development of Pathanamthitta- Gavi- Vagamon- Thekkady 64.08 64.08 Kerala Spiritual Circuit 2016-17 Development of Sabarimala – Erumeli-Pampa-Sannidhanam 46.54 33.39 Kerala Spiritual Circuit 2016-17 Development of Sree Padmanabha Arnamula 78.08 73.77 Kerala Rural Circuit 2018-19 Development of Malanad Malabar Cruise Tourism Project 57.35 45.88 Kerala Spiritual Circuit 2018-19 Development Sivagiri Sree Narayana Guru Ashram- Arruvipuram- Kunnumpara Sree Subrahmania- Chembazhanthi Sree Narayana Gurukulam 66.42 42.01 Madhya Pradesh Wildlife Circuit 2015-16 Development of Wildlife Circuit at Panna- Mukundpur- Sanjay- Dubri-Bandhavgarh- Kanha- Mukki- Pench 92.10 86.31 Madhya Pradesh Buddhist Circuit 2016-17 Development of Sanchi-Satna-Rewa-Mandsaur-Dhar 74.02 72.75 Madhya Pradesh Heritage Circuit 2016-17 Development of Gwalior – Orchha – Khajuraho – Chanderi – Bhimbetka – Mandu 89.82 89.49 Madhya Pradesh Eco Circuit 2017-18 Development of Gandhisagar Dam- Mandleshwar Dam- Omkareshwar Dam- Indira Sagar Dam- Tawa Dam- Bargi Dam- Bheda Ghat- Bansagar Dam- Ken River 93.76 93.59 Maharashtra Coastal Circuit 2015-16 Development of Sindhudurg Coastal Circuit – Sagareshwar, Tarkarli, Vijaydurg (Beach & Creek), Mitbhav 19.06 18.10 Maharashtra Spiritual Circuit 2018-19 Development of Waki- Adasa- Dhapewada- Paradsingha- Telankhandi- Girad 45.47 43.19 Manipur North-East Circuit 2015-16 Development of Tourist Circuit in Manipur: Imphal- Khongjom 72.23 61.32 Manipur NSpiritual Circuit 2016-17 Development of Shri Govindajee Temple, Shri Bijoy Govindajee Temple – Shri Gopinath Temple – Shri Bungshibodon Temple – Shri Kaina Temple 45.34 45.33 Meghalaya North East Circuit 2016-17 Development of Umium (Lake View), U Lum Sohpetbneng-Mawdiangdiang – Orchid Lake Resort 99.13 99.11 Meghalaya North East Circuit 2018-19 Development of West Khasi Hills (Nongkhlaw- KremTirot – Khudoi & Kohmang Falls – Khri River- Mawthadraishan, Shillong), Jaintia Hills (Krang Suri Falls- Shyrmang- Iooksi), Garo Hills (Nokrek Reserve, Katta Beel, Siju Caves) 84.97 84.96 Mizoram North East Circuit 2015-16 Development of Thenzawl & South Zote, District Serchhip and Reiek. 92.26 92.26 Mizoram Eco Circuit 2016-17 Development of Eco-Adventure Circuit Aizawl -Rawpuichhip – Khawhphawp – Lengpui – Chatlang- Sakawrhmuituaitlang – Muthee – Beratlawng -Tuirial Airfield – Hmuifang 66.37 53.09 Nagaland Tribal Circuit 2015-16 Development of Tribal Circuit Peren- Kohima- Wokha 97.36 97.36 Nagaland Tribal Circuit 2016-17 Development of Mokokchung-Tuensang-Mon 98.14 98.14 Odisha Coastal Circuit 2016-17 Development of Gopalpur, Barkul, Satapada and Tampara 70.82 67.28 Puducherry Coastal Circuit 2015-16 Development of Dubrayapet – Arikamedu – Veerampattinam – Chunnambar – Nallavadu/Narambai – Manapet- Kalapet – Puducherry – Yanam 58.44 58.44 Puducherry Heritage Circuit 2017-18 Development of Franco- Tamil Village, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam 49.44 45.70 Puducherry Spiritual Circuit 2017-18 Development of Spiritual Circuit in Puducherry 34.96 31.40 Punjab Heritage Circuit 2018-19 Development of Anandpur Sahib – Fatehgarh Sahib – Chamkaur Sahib – Ferozpur – Khatkar Kalan – Kalanour – Patiala 85.32 81.05 Rajasthan Desert Circuit 2015-16 Development of Sambhar Lake Town and Other Destinations 50.01 50.01 Rajasthan Krishna Circuit 2016-17 Development of Govind Dev ji temple (Jaipur), Khatu Shyam Ji (Sikar) and Nathdwara (Rajsamand) 75.80 73.85 Rajasthan Spiritual Circuit 2016-17 Development of Spiritual Circuit– ‘Development of Churu (Salasar Balaji)-Jaipur (Shri Samodke Balaji, Ghatke Balaji, Bandheke Balaji)- Viratnagar (Bijak, Jainnasiya, Ambika Temple)- Bharatpur (Kaman Region)- Dholpur (Muchkund) – Mehndipur Balaji- Chittorgarh (Sanwaliyaji) 87.05 72.23 Rajasthan Heritage Circuit 2017-18 Development of Heritage Circuit Development of Rajsamand (Kumbhalgarh Fort) – Jaipur (Facade Illumination in Jaipur and Nahargarh Fort) -Jhalawar (Gagron Fort) – Chittorgarh (Chittorgarh Fort) – Jaisalmer (Jaisalmer Fort) – Hanumangarh (Gogamedi) – Udaipur (Pratap Gaurav Kendra) – Dholpur (Bagh-I-Nilofor and Purani Chawani) – Nagaur (Meera Bai Smarak, Merta) – Tonk (Sunehri Kothi) 70.61 66.99 Sikkim North East Circuit 2015-16 Development of Tourist Circuit linking Rangpo (entry) – Rorathang- Aritar- Phadamchen- Nathang-Sherathang- Tsongmo- Gangtok-Phodong- Mangan- Lachung-Yumthang- Lachen- Thangu-Gurudongmer- Mangan- Gangtok-TuminLingee- Singtam (exit) 98.05 97.41 Sikkim North East Circuit 2016-17 Development of Tourist Circuit Linking Singtam– Maka- Temi-BermoikTokel- Phongia- Namchi –Jorthang- Okharey- Sombaria-Daramdin- Jorethang- Melli (Exit) 95.32 95.32 Tamil Nadu Coastal Circuit 2016-17 Development of (Chennai- Mamamallapuram – Rameshwaram – Manpadu – Kanyakumari) 73.13 71.03 Telangana Eco Circuit 2015-16 Development of Eco Tourism Circuit in Mahaboobnagar district 91.62 91.25 Telangana Tribal Circuit 2016-17 Development of Mulugu-Laknavaram- Medavaram- Tadvai- Damaravi- Mallur- Bogatha Waterfalls 79.87 79.87 Telangana Heritage Circuit 2017-18 Development of Qutub Shahi Heritage Park- Paigah Tombs- Hayat Bakshi Mosque- Raymond’s Tomb 96.90 70.61 Tripura North East Circuit 2015-16 Development of Agartala – Sipahijala – Melaghar – Udaipur – Amarpur- Tirthamukh- Mandirghat– Dumboor- NarikelKunja- Gandachara– Ambassa 82.85 77.76 Tripura North East Circuit 2018-19 Development of Surma Cherra- Unakoti- Jampui Hills- Gunabati – Bhunaneshwari- Neermahal- Boxanagar- Chottakhola- Pilak- Avangchaarra 44.83 35.25 Uttar Pradesh Buddhist Circuit 2016-17 Development of Srawasti, Kushinagar, & Kapilwastu 87.89 72.56 Uttar Pradesh Ramayana Circuit 2016-17 Development of Chitrakoot and Shringverpur 69.45 64.09 Uttar Pradesh Spiritual Circuit 2016-17 Development of Ahar-Aligarh-Kasganj-Sarosi (Unnao)-Pratapgarh- Kausambi-Mirzapur-Gorakhpur-Domariyaganj-Basti-Barabanki-Azamgarh-Kairana- Baghpat- Shahjahanpur 71.91 69.63 Uttar Pradesh Spiritual Circuit 2016-17 Development of Bijnor- Meerut- Kanpur- Kanpur Dehat- Banda- Ghazipur- Salempur- Ghosi- Balia- Ambedkar Nagar- Aligarh- Fatehpur- Deoria- Mahoba- Sonbhadra- Chandauli- Mishrikh- Bhadohi 67.51 64.14 Uttar Pradesh Heritage Circuit 2016-17 Development of Kalinjar Fort (Banda)- Maghar Dham (Sant Kabir Nagar)- Chauri Chaura, Shaheed Sthal (Fatehpur)- Mahuar shaheed Sthal (Ghosi)- Shaheed Smarak (Meerut) 36.65 32.27 Uttar Pradesh Ramayana Circuit 2017-18 Development of Ayodhya 127.21 115.46 Uttar Pradesh Spiritual Circuit 2018-19 Development of Jewar-Dadri-Sikandrabad-Noida-Khurja-Banda 12.03 11.43 Uttar Pradesh Spiritual Circuit 2018-19 Development of Gorakhnath Temple (Gorakhpur), Devipattan Temple (Balrampur) and Vatvashni Temple (Domariyagunj) 18.30 18.12 Uttarakhand Eco Circuit 2015-16 Integrated Development of Eco-Tourism, Adventure Sports, and Associated Tourism Related Infrastructure for Development of Tehri Lake & Surroundings as New Destination-District Tehri 69.17 69.17 Uttarakhand Heritage Circuit 2016-17 Integrated Development of Heritage Circuit in Kumaon Region – Katarmal -Jogeshwar-Baijnath-Devidhura 76.32 68.91 West Bengal Coastal Circuit 2015-16 Development of Beach Circuit: Udaipur- Digha- Shankarpur- Tajpur- Mandarmani- Fraserganj-Bakkhlai- Henry Island 67.99 65.07 – Wayside Amenities 2018-19 Development of Wayside Amenities in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar at Varanasi-Gaya; Kushinagar-Gaya- Kushinagar in collaboration with MoRTH 15.07 14.32 Total 5287.90 4944.47

*****

ANNEXURE-II

List of sanctioned projects under Swadesh Darshan 2.0