Government Focuses on Mitigating Environmental Hazards in North-Eastern States, Says Ministry of Environment

As per India’s Third National Communication submitted to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in December 2023, various parts of the country have experienced extreme events along with the climatic variations and long-term trends in precipitation and temperature. These events include cyclonic storms, droughts, floods, lightning, thunderstorms, snowfall, cold waves, and heat waves.

India Meteorological Department has analysed trends for precipitation and drought like conditions over India using ‘Standardised Precipitation Index’ (SPI). As per the analysis, extremely dry and severely dry conditions over parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Sub Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, eastern Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir were observed in 2021. Further, as per a study by the National Remote Sensing Centre, the number of States affected by major floods increased from 08 States in 2017 to 15 in 2021. Analysis of trends in heavy rainfall and flooding indicate that their frequency is increasing in some parts of India, including the peninsular, east, northeast, and some parts of central India.

As per the State Action Plan on Climate Change (SAPCC) of Manipur, the State is vulnerable to the water-induced disasters because of its location in the eastern Himalayan periphery, fragile geo-environmental setting and economic under-development. The valley areas witnessed frequent floods even after short spell of storm due to various reasons like manmade ecological changes in the catchment areas, the high intensity rainfall during the rainy season in the hilly areas. The flash floods affect agricultural lands and habitats, the urban settlement areas during rainy season. The damages due to flood comprise of breach of bunds, overflowing, landslides, erosion and depression of riverbanks at the vulnerable areas. State specific studies on the impacts of climate change indicate that crop yields would decrease decreased income from poor crop production, related food security and nutritional issues, increase in vector borne diseases and migration of population from rural to urban areas.

The Government is implementing the National Action Plan on Climate Change (NAPCC) which provides the overarching framework for climate actions, through national missions in specific areas of solar energy, enhanced energy efficiency, water, agriculture, Himalayan eco-system, sustainable habitat, green India, human health and strategic knowledge on climate change. These Missions are institutionalized and implemented by respective nodal Ministries and Departments.

In line with the NAPCC, various States/Union Territories (UTs) have prepared respective SAPCC to address state-specific issues related to climate change. All SAPCCs call for mitigating disaster risk due to changes in extreme weather patterns, which include the development of Hazard Risk Vulnerability Assessment reports (HRVA), State Disaster Management Plans (SDMPs) and State Disaster Management Force (SDRF).

Developing knowledge and capacities to monitor and forecast extreme events to inform disaster risk management and its reduction is a broad goal. Some examples are: