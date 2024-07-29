Government Focuses on Local Bodies’ Involvement in AMRUT Initiative

Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) was launched on 25 June 2015 in selected 500 cities and towns across the country. All Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) with a population of one lakh or more as per Census 2011, all other capital cities of States/ Union Territories (UTs), all Heritage Cities under the Heritage City Development & Augmentation Yojana (HRIDAY), identified cities on the stem of the main rivers, 10 cities from hill states, islands and tourist destinations (not more than one from each State) have been taken up under AMRUT. The components of the AMRUT consist of water supply, sewerage and septage management, storm water drainage, urban transport and development of green spaces / parks, capacity building and reform implementation.

Under AMRUT, States/ Union Territories (UTs) have been empowered to select, appraise, propose and implement projects. Service Level Improvement Plans (SLIPs) are prepared by ULBs which are the basic building blocks for State Annual Action Plan (SAAP)

A State Level Technical Committee (SLTC) headed by the Secretary, Urban Development & Housing Department provides technical support to the State High Powered Steering Committee (SHPSC) headed by the Chief Secretary of the State, to approve the projects as proposed in the SAAP at State level. Apex Committee at Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs (MoHUA) constituted under the ambit of Mission guidelines further approves the SAAP submitted by the State. The projects are then executed at State level by ULBs/ parastatal agencies.