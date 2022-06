New Delhi :Consequent to the commencement of the AGNIPATH scheme, the entry age for all new recruits in the Armed Forces has been fixed as 17 ½ – 21 years of age.

​Cognizant of the fact that it has not been possible to undertake the recruitment during the last two years, the Government has decided that a one-time waiver shall be granted for the proposed recruitment cycle for 2022.

​Accordingly, the upper age limit for the recruitment process for Agnipath scheme for 2022 is increased to 23 years.