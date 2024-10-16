Government extends “Samarth” (Scheme for Capacity Building in Textiles Sector) till March 2026

Samarth is a demand-driven and placement-oriented umbrella skilling program of the Ministry of Textiles. Samarth Scheme has been extended for two years (FY 2024-25 and 2025-26) with a budget of Rs. 495 Crore to train 3 lakh persons in textile-related skills.

Scheme aims to encourage and support the industry in creating jobs in the organized textile and related sectors, covering the entire value chain of textiles, excluding Spinning and Weaving. The training program and curriculum have been rationalized to meet the evolving technological and market needs.

In addition to entry-level skilling, the scheme also provides upskilling/reskilling programs to improve the productivity of existing workers in Apparel & Garmenting segments. Samarth also caters to the upskilling/reskilling needs of traditional textile sectors such as handloom, handicraft, silk, and jute.

The scheme is implemented through Implementing Partners (IPs) comprising Textile Industry/Industry Associations, Central/State government agencies, and Sectoral Organizations of the Ministry of Textiles like DC/Handloom, DC/Handicrafts, Central Wool Development Board, and Central Silk Board.

Under Samarth Scheme, the Ministry, through implementing partners, has trained 3.27 lakh candidates, of which 2.6 lakh (79.5%) have been employed. There is a strong emphasis on women’s employment, and 2.89 lakh (88.3%) women have been trained so far.