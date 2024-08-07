Government Extends Kisan Credit Card Facility to Fishers and Fish Farmers with Over 4.2 Lakh Cards Issued

The Government of India in the year 2018-19, extended the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) facility to fishers and fish farmers to meet their working capital requirements. As on date, 4,26,666 KCCs have been sanctioned to fishers and fish farmers in all States/UTs.

Further, the Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, with effect from financial year 2018-19 is also implementing a scheme namely ‘Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF)’, which provides concessional finance for development of various fisheries infrastructure facilities with an interest subvention up to 3% per annum with the repayment period of 12 years inclusive of moratorium of 2 years for repayment of principle amount.

The Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) provides Group Accidental Insurance coverage to fishers and fish farmers, wherein the entire insurance premium amount is borne by the Central and State Government, with no contribution from the beneficiary. The insurance coverage provided under the Group Accidental Insurance Scheme (GAIS) includes (i) Rs.5,00,000/- against death or permanent total disability, (ii) Rs.2,50,000/- for permanent partial disability and (iii) hospitalization expenses in the event of an accident for a sum of Rs. 25,000/. During the last three (from 2021-22 to 2023-24) and current financial year (2024-25), 131.30 lakh of fishers, have been provided the insurance coverage under the scheme. A State/UT wise KCC information and fishers’ insurance coverage are given below;

State-wise Fisheries KCC Report as on 28.06.2024 Application Sanctioned Andaman & Nicobar Islands 359 Andhra Pradesh 20093 Arunachal Pradesh 221 Assam 2132 Bihar 1288 Chandigarh – Chhattisgarh 3128 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 3 Daman & Diu 65 Delhi – Goa 55 Gujarat 9545 Haryana 354 Himachal Pradesh 596 Jammu & Kashmir 1421 Jharkhand 1488 Karnataka 14342 Kerala 2427 Ladakh 1 Lakshadweep 719 Madhya Pradesh 92566 Maharashtra 9667 Manipur 102 Meghalaya 372 Mizoram 52 Nagaland 82 Odisha 2434 Puducherry 1448 Punjab 130 Rajasthan 431 Sikkim 5 Tamil Nadu 243768 Telangana 3641 Tripura 748 Uttar Pradesh 9033 Uttarakhand 1932 West Bengal 1486 Grand Total 426134