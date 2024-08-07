National

Government Extends Kisan Credit Card Facility to Fishers and Fish Farmers with Over 4.2 Lakh Cards Issued

By Odisha Diary bureau

The Government of India in the year 2018-19, extended the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) facility to fishers and fish farmers to meet their working capital requirements. As on date, 4,26,666 KCCs have been sanctioned to fishers and fish farmers in all States/UTs.

Further, the Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, with effect from financial year 2018-19 is also implementing a scheme namely ‘Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF)’, which provides concessional finance for development of various fisheries infrastructure facilities with an interest subvention up to 3% per annum with the repayment period of 12 years inclusive of moratorium of 2 years for repayment of principle amount.

The Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) provides Group Accidental Insurance coverage to fishers and fish farmers, wherein the entire insurance premium amount is borne by the Central and State Government, with no contribution from the beneficiary. The insurance coverage provided under the Group Accidental Insurance Scheme (GAIS) includes (i) Rs.5,00,000/- against death or permanent total disability, (ii) Rs.2,50,000/- for permanent partial disability and (iii) hospitalization expenses in the event of an accident for a sum of Rs. 25,000/. During the last three (from 2021-22 to 2023-24) and current financial year (2024-25), 131.30 lakh of fishers, have been provided the insurance coverage under the scheme. A State/UT wise KCC information and fishers’ insurance coverage are given below;

State-wise Fisheries KCC Report as on 28.06.2024 Application Sanctioned
Andaman & Nicobar Islands 359
Andhra Pradesh 20093
Arunachal Pradesh 221
Assam 2132
Bihar 1288
Chandigarh
Chhattisgarh 3128
Dadra & Nagar Haveli 3
Daman & Diu 65
Delhi
Goa 55
Gujarat 9545
Haryana 354
Himachal Pradesh 596
Jammu & Kashmir 1421
Jharkhand 1488
Karnataka 14342
Kerala 2427
Ladakh 1
Lakshadweep 719
Madhya Pradesh 92566
Maharashtra 9667
Manipur 102
Meghalaya 372
Mizoram 52
Nagaland 82
Odisha 2434
Puducherry 1448
Punjab 130
Rajasthan 431
Sikkim 5
Tamil Nadu 243768
Telangana 3641
Tripura 748
Uttar Pradesh 9033
Uttarakhand 1932
West Bengal 1486
Grand Total 426134

 

 PMMSY-GAIS Four years details(2021-22 to 2024-25) as on date
SL NO NAME Total insured fishers  Premium paid
STATES    
1 ARUNACHAL PRADESH 2756 1,72,532
2 ASSAM 690365 4,41,35,108
3 BIHAR 600000 2,52,23,400
4 CHHATISGARH 881330 3,70,16,216
5 GOA 11028 5,12,179
6 GUJARAT 380432 1,75,49,868
7 HARYANA 6576 2,84,404
8 HIMACHAL PRADESH 43990 31,60,678
9 JHARKHAND 662944 2,65,82,402
10 KARNATAKA 282272 1,32,71,946
11 MADHYA PRADESH 381082 1,92,37,032
12 MAHARASHTRA 300081 1,13,52,583
13 MANIPUR 7034 3,81,131
14 MEGHALAYA 3057 2,25,661
15 ODISHA 4543618 22,03,73,970
16 PUNJAB 12477 6,07,962
17 RAJASTHAN 14238 8,50,273
18 SIKKIM 2086 1,52,558
19 TAMILNADU 2199335 10,23,31,305
20 TELANGANA 1432656 7,02,00,690
21 TRIPURA 92130 53,35,732
22 UTTAR PRADESH 399275 1,82,03,878
23 UTTARAKHAND 12865 9,17,049
24 WEST BENGAL 8499 3,69,367
  TOTAL 1,28,04,453 61,84,77,924
UNION TERRITORIES    
1 ANDAMAN & NICOBAR 54665 44,02,135
2  DELHI 1273 1,05,386
3 DAMAN & DIU 30178 24,46,056
4 JAMMU & KASHMIR 95806 78,47,973
5 LAKSHADWEEP 10846 8,78,591
6 LADAKH 259 21,670
7 PUDUCHERRY 133395 1,08,38,116
  TOTAL 3,26,422 2,65,39,927
Grand Total 1,31,30,875 64,50,17,851
Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.