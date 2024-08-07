Government Extends Kisan Credit Card Facility to Fishers and Fish Farmers with Over 4.2 Lakh Cards Issued

The Government of India in the year 2018-19, extended the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) facility to fishers and fish farmers to meet their working capital requirements. As on date, 4,26,666 KCCs have been sanctioned to fishers and fish farmers in all States/UTs.
Further, the Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, with effect from financial year 2018-19 is also implementing a scheme namely ‘Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF)’, which provides concessional finance for development of various fisheries infrastructure facilities with an interest subvention up to 3% per annum with the repayment period of 12 years inclusive of moratorium of 2 years for repayment of principle amount.
The Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) provides Group Accidental Insurance coverage to fishers and fish farmers, wherein the entire insurance premium amount is borne by the Central and State Government, with no contribution from the beneficiary. The insurance coverage provided under the Group Accidental Insurance Scheme (GAIS) includes (i) Rs.5,00,000/- against death or permanent total disability, (ii) Rs.2,50,000/- for permanent partial disability and (iii) hospitalization expenses in the event of an accident for a sum of Rs. 25,000/. During the last three (from 2021-22 to 2023-24) and current financial year (2024-25), 131.30 lakh of fishers, have been provided the insurance coverage under the scheme. A State/UT wise KCC information and fishers’ insurance coverage are given below;
|State-wise Fisheries KCC Report as on 28.06.2024
|Application Sanctioned
|Andaman & Nicobar Islands
|359
|Andhra Pradesh
|20093
|Arunachal Pradesh
|221
|Assam
|2132
|Bihar
|1288
|Chandigarh
|–
|Chhattisgarh
|3128
|Dadra & Nagar Haveli
|3
|Daman & Diu
|65
|Delhi
|–
|Goa
|55
|Gujarat
|9545
|Haryana
|354
|Himachal Pradesh
|596
|Jammu & Kashmir
|1421
|Jharkhand
|1488
|Karnataka
|14342
|Kerala
|2427
|Ladakh
|1
|Lakshadweep
|719
|Madhya Pradesh
|92566
|Maharashtra
|9667
|Manipur
|102
|Meghalaya
|372
|Mizoram
|52
|Nagaland
|82
|Odisha
|2434
|Puducherry
|1448
|Punjab
|130
|Rajasthan
|431
|Sikkim
|5
|Tamil Nadu
|243768
|Telangana
|3641
|Tripura
|748
|Uttar Pradesh
|9033
|Uttarakhand
|1932
|West Bengal
|1486
|Grand Total
|426134
|PMMSY-GAIS Four years details(2021-22 to 2024-25) as on date
|SL NO
|NAME
|Total insured fishers
|Premium paid
|STATES
|1
|ARUNACHAL PRADESH
|2756
|1,72,532
|2
|ASSAM
|690365
|4,41,35,108
|3
|BIHAR
|600000
|2,52,23,400
|4
|CHHATISGARH
|881330
|3,70,16,216
|5
|GOA
|11028
|5,12,179
|6
|GUJARAT
|380432
|1,75,49,868
|7
|HARYANA
|6576
|2,84,404
|8
|HIMACHAL PRADESH
|43990
|31,60,678
|9
|JHARKHAND
|662944
|2,65,82,402
|10
|KARNATAKA
|282272
|1,32,71,946
|11
|MADHYA PRADESH
|381082
|1,92,37,032
|12
|MAHARASHTRA
|300081
|1,13,52,583
|13
|MANIPUR
|7034
|3,81,131
|14
|MEGHALAYA
|3057
|2,25,661
|15
|ODISHA
|4543618
|22,03,73,970
|16
|PUNJAB
|12477
|6,07,962
|17
|RAJASTHAN
|14238
|8,50,273
|18
|SIKKIM
|2086
|1,52,558
|19
|TAMILNADU
|2199335
|10,23,31,305
|20
|TELANGANA
|1432656
|7,02,00,690
|21
|TRIPURA
|92130
|53,35,732
|22
|UTTAR PRADESH
|399275
|1,82,03,878
|23
|UTTARAKHAND
|12865
|9,17,049
|24
|WEST BENGAL
|8499
|3,69,367
|TOTAL
|1,28,04,453
|61,84,77,924
|UNION TERRITORIES
|1
|ANDAMAN & NICOBAR
|54665
|44,02,135
|2
|DELHI
|1273
|1,05,386
|3
|DAMAN & DIU
|30178
|24,46,056
|4
|JAMMU & KASHMIR
|95806
|78,47,973
|5
|LAKSHADWEEP
|10846
|8,78,591
|6
|LADAKH
|259
|21,670
|7
|PUDUCHERRY
|133395
|1,08,38,116
|TOTAL
|3,26,422
|2,65,39,927
|Grand Total
|1,31,30,875
|64,50,17,851