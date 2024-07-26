Government Expands Poshan Tracker to Include Regional Languages, Says Ministry of Women and Child Development

Poshan Tracker is available in the following 24 languages, i.e. Hindi, English, Malayalam, Punjabi, Bengali, Assamese, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Gujarati, Marathi, Maithili, Urdu, Garo, Khasi, Manipuri, Kashmiri, Oriya, Nepali, Sindhi, Konkani, Dogri, Bodo and Santhali.

Mission Poshan 2.0 has provided smartphones to Anganwadi workers to be procured by States/UTs. In the guidelines issued on 28th March 2023, States/ UTs have been advised to procure ‘high-quality devices/smartphones’ with 4G/5G support. The AWWs are also provided Rs. 2000 per annum for internet connectivity.

Poshan Tracker Application is being used to report data on various nutrition indicators such as registration of beneficiaries, delivery of Take Home Ration (THR – not raw ration) and Hot Cooked Meal (HCM), updating growth (height and weight) of children, and monitoring nutritional indicators (such as stunting, wasting and underweight) of children.

As per the data available on Poshan Tracker for the month of June 2024, 10.26 crore beneficiaries (Pregnant women & Lactating mothers – 1,12,20,991, Children below 6 years – 8,91,73,482 and Adolescent girls – 22,38,643) from across 36 States/UTs are registered on the Poshan Tracker.