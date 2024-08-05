Government Expands National Lake Conservation Plan to Protect Water Bodies

The Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change (MoEF&CC) provided financial assistance to the States/Union Territories under the National Wetlands Conservation Programme (NWCP) and National Lake Conservation Plan (NLCP) for conservation and management of identified wetlands (includes lakes) and urban/peri-urban lakes respectively in the country till the year 2012-13. In order to have better synergy and to avoid overlap, the NWCP and NLCP schemes have been merged into a centrally sponsored scheme namely, the ‘National Plan for Conservation of Aquatic Eco-systems (NPCA)’ in February, 2013. Accordingly, MoEF&CC is currently implementing the NPCA scheme for conservation and management of wetlands in the country on cost sharing basis between Central Government and respective State Governments. The details of the lakes identified in Bihar under NWCP/NPCA, funds released & spent and progress made, so far are given in Annexure.

Annexure

The details of the lakes identified in Bihar under NWCP/NPCA, funds released & spent and progress made, so far:

(Amt. in Rs. Lakhs)