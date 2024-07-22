National

Government Enhances Support for Women-Led MSMEs with New Schemes and Resources

The State-wise details of women-led MSMEs registered on Udyam Registration Portal in the last three years are given in Annexure A.

According to the information provided by Reserve Bank of India (Financial Inclusion & Development Department, Central Office), as per the findings of the study conducted by the Financial Inclusion and Development Department, Central Office, Reserve Bank of India, the share of the women owned MSMEs in outstanding MSME credit of Scheduled Commercial Banks stood at 7.09% as on March 31, 2023.

To increase participation of women, the Government has taken a number of steps.For easier access to financial resources, Credit Guarantee Scheme for Micro & Small Enterprises extends the following additional benefits are being provided to women entrepreneurs.

  1. General guarantee cover is 75%, whereas coverage for women has been increased to 85%.
  2. Women entrepreneurs are offered 10% concession in annual guarantee fees.

The details of Guarantees approved for women entrepreneurs under Credit Guarantee Scheme for Micro & Small Enterprises are given below:

CGTMSE – Women Entrepreneurs

Guarantee Approved
Duration No. Amt. ₹ Crore No% Amt.%
FY2021-22 1,39,244 8,021 19% 14%
FY2022-23 3,65,582 16,373 31% 16%
FY2023-24 4,25,865 32,223 25% 16%
Cumulative as on 31/03/2024 19,30,188 94,296 22% 15%

 

Further underPrime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), Credit linked subsidy for setting up new micro-enterprise in non-farm sector is provided. Margin Money subsidy ranging from 15% to 35% of project cost, for projects up to Rs. 50 Lakh in Manufacturing sector and Rs. 20 Lakh in the Service sector, is provided.For beneficiaries belonging to Special categories, whichincludes women, the margin money subsidy is 35% in rural areas and 25% in urban areas.

The recent initiatives for promotion of MSMEs (including women-led MSMEs) are given below:

  1. New revised criteria for classification of MSMEs, based on Investment and Turnover, to widen the ambit of the MSME sector.
  2. No global tenders for procurement up to Rs. 200 crores.
  3. “Udyam Registration” for MSMEs, for Ease of Doing Business.
  4. Ministry of MSME has launched a portal, Udyam Assist Platform, for bringing Informal Micro Enterprises in the formal ambit which helped the registered IMEs to avail the benefits of Priority Sector Lending.
  5. Inclusion of Retail and Wholesale traders as MSMEs w.e.f. 02.07.2021.
  6. Non-tax benefits extended for 3 years in case of an upward change in status of MSMEs.
  7. PM Vishwakarma Scheme: Financial assistance with outlay Rs. 13,000 crore for traditional artisans and craftspeople to improve the quality, scale and reach of their products, integrating them with the MSME value chain, access to advanced skill training, brand promotion and linkage with local and global markets (enrolment of women 75.43 %)
  8. Ministry of MSME has launched Samadhaan Portal for filing of grievances and monitoring of outstanding dues to the MSEs from the buyers of goods and services.
  9. Launching of an online Portal “Champions” in June, 2020 to cover many aspects of e-governance including redressing grievances and handholding of MSMEs.

 

This information was given by Minister of State for Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, Sushri Shobha Karandlaje in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.

Annexure A

State-wise details of women-led MSMEs registered on Udyam Registration Portal in the last three years.
Sl. No. StateName 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 Total
1 ANDAMAN AND NICOBAR ISLANDS 733 984           936  2,653
2 ANDHRA PRADESH 34,625 70,811   1,22,863 2,28,299
3 ARUNACHAL PRADESH 692 1,457        1,687  3,836
4 ASSAM 20,452 37,560      62,386  1,20,398
5 BIHAR 38,440 53,357      69,031 1,60,828
6 CHANDIGARH 1,525 1,927        2,880 6,332
7 CHHATTISGARH 9,627 18,120      28,507  56,254
8 DELHI 21,888 31,646      38,787  92,321
9 GOA 1,868  3,748        5,538  11,154
10 GUJARAT 54,381  78,250   1,04,050   2,36,681
11 HARYANA 24,575 41,925      61,745  1,28,245
12 HIMACHAL PRADESH 4,584  8,767      13,619   26,970
13 JAMMU AND KASHMIR 13,352  24,374      44,708  82,434
14 JHARKHAND 14,076 33,825      39,492   87,393
15 KARNATAKA 57,471 96,100   1,34,394 2,87,965
16 KERALA 25,182 50,144      66,256  1,41,582
17 LADAKH 354 511           970  1,835
18 LAKSHADWEEP 20 58             36  114
19 MADHYA PRADESH 30,240       53,002      79,072   1,62,314
20 MAHARASHTRA 1,90,937 2,64,401   3,20,718  7,76,056
21 MANIPUR 5,173 9,864        9,266   24,303
22 MEGHALAYA 643  2,305        3,943 6,891
23 MIZORAM 1,511  4,173        5,323  11,007
24 NAGALAND 1,109 3,041        4,253 8,403
25 ODISHA 20,726       38,202   1,14,903              1,73,831
26 PUDUCHERRY 2,285 3,452        4,176 9,913
27 PUNJAB 28,678       58,074      97,560  1,84,312
28 RAJASTHAN 46,129 69,027      96,914 2,12,070
29 SIKKIM 600 1,033        1,641  3,274
30 TAMIL NADU 1,27,149 2,01,358   2,92,769 6,21,276
31 TELANGANA 35,337 55,820   1,41,463 2,32,620
32 THE DADRA AND NAGAR HAVELI AND DAMAN AND DIU 691 926        1,212  2,829
33 TRIPURA 799 4,073      11,005  15,877
34 UTTAR PRADESH 58,555 1,00,918   1,90,571 3,50,044
35 UTTARAKHAND 8,528 14,065      20,170  42,763
36 WEST BENGAL 25,553 47,214   1,05,733  1,78,500
Total:-   9,08,488 14,84,512 22,98,577 46,91,577
