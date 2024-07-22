Government Enhances Support for Women-Led MSMEs with New Schemes and Resources

The State-wise details of women-led MSMEs registered on Udyam Registration Portal in the last three years are given in Annexure A.

According to the information provided by Reserve Bank of India (Financial Inclusion & Development Department, Central Office), as per the findings of the study conducted by the Financial Inclusion and Development Department, Central Office, Reserve Bank of India, the share of the women owned MSMEs in outstanding MSME credit of Scheduled Commercial Banks stood at 7.09% as on March 31, 2023.

To increase participation of women, the Government has taken a number of steps.For easier access to financial resources, Credit Guarantee Scheme for Micro & Small Enterprises extends the following additional benefits are being provided to women entrepreneurs.

General guarantee cover is 75%, whereas coverage for women has been increased to 85%. Women entrepreneurs are offered 10% concession in annual guarantee fees.

The details of Guarantees approved for women entrepreneurs under Credit Guarantee Scheme for Micro & Small Enterprises are given below:

CGTMSE – Women Entrepreneurs Guarantee Approved Duration No. Amt. ₹ Crore No% Amt.% FY2021-22 1,39,244 8,021 19% 14% FY2022-23 3,65,582 16,373 31% 16% FY2023-24 4,25,865 32,223 25% 16% Cumulative as on 31/03/2024 19,30,188 94,296 22% 15%

Further underPrime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), Credit linked subsidy for setting up new micro-enterprise in non-farm sector is provided. Margin Money subsidy ranging from 15% to 35% of project cost, for projects up to Rs. 50 Lakh in Manufacturing sector and Rs. 20 Lakh in the Service sector, is provided.For beneficiaries belonging to Special categories, whichincludes women, the margin money subsidy is 35% in rural areas and 25% in urban areas.

The recent initiatives for promotion of MSMEs (including women-led MSMEs) are given below:

New revised criteria for classification of MSMEs, based on Investment and Turnover, to widen the ambit of the MSME sector. No global tenders for procurement up to Rs. 200 crores. “Udyam Registration” for MSMEs, for Ease of Doing Business. Ministry of MSME has launched a portal, Udyam Assist Platform, for bringing Informal Micro Enterprises in the formal ambit which helped the registered IMEs to avail the benefits of Priority Sector Lending. Inclusion of Retail and Wholesale traders as MSMEs w.e.f. 02.07.2021. Non-tax benefits extended for 3 years in case of an upward change in status of MSMEs. PM Vishwakarma Scheme: Financial assistance with outlay Rs. 13,000 crore for traditional artisans and craftspeople to improve the quality, scale and reach of their products, integrating them with the MSME value chain, access to advanced skill training, brand promotion and linkage with local and global markets (enrolment of women 75.43 %) Ministry of MSME has launched Samadhaan Portal for filing of grievances and monitoring of outstanding dues to the MSEs from the buyers of goods and services. Launching of an online Portal “Champions” in June, 2020 to cover many aspects of e-governance including redressing grievances and handholding of MSMEs.

