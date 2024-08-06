Government Enhances Support for Organic Farming with Direct Bank Transfers and Subsidies

The Government of India is encouraging the Balanced use of fertilizer in conjunction with the Organic and Biofertiliser on soil test based recommendation. Government is implementing the scheme titled “PM Programme for Restoration, Awareness, Nourishment and Amelioration of Mother Earth (PM-PRANAM)” to incentivize States and Union Territories to promote the use of alternative fertilizers such as organic and bio-fertilizers for improving soil health and fertility and sustainable productivity, Under the programme, state Governments will be incentivized to the tune of 50% of fertilizer subsidy saved for promotion of organic and natural farming and organic fertilizers.

Government has also announced Market Development Assistance @ Rs 1,500/MT for Fermented Organic Manure, Liquid Fermented Organic Manure use of organic fertilizers.

Government is promoting organic farming on priority in the country since 2015-16 for improving soil health and water retention through the schemes of Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana in all the States other-than North Eastern States and Mission Organic Value Chain Development for North Eastern Region. Both the schemes stresses on end-to-end support to farmers engaged in organic farming i.e. from production to processing, certification & marketing and post-harvest management training and Capacity Building and also focus on sustainable agriculture.

Under Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana scheme, a total assistance of Rs. 31,500 per ha for a period of three years is provided for promotion of organic farming to cover different components like Training & Capacity Building, Data Management, Participatory Guarantee System- India Certification, value addition, marketing and publicity. Out of this, the assistance of Rs. 15,000 per ha for a period of three years is provided to farmers through Direct Bank Transfer for on- farm /off –farm organic inputs.

Whereas under Mission Organic Value Chain Development for North Eastern Region, a total assistance of Rs. 46,500/ha for 3 years is provided for creation of Farmers Producer Organization, support to farmers for organic inputs, quality seeds/ planting material and training, hand holding and certification. Out of this, assistance @ Rs. 32500/ ha for 3 years is provided to farmers for off -farm /on –farm organic inputs under the scheme including Rs. 15,000 as Direct Bank Transfer to the farmers and Rs. 17,500 for the planting material to be given to the farmers by State Lead Agency (State Lead Agency) in kind.

National Center of Organic and Natural Farming and its Regional Center of Organic and Natural Farming located at Ghaziabad, Nagpur, Bangalore, Imphal and Bhubaneswar are organizing various HRD trainings namely One Day Farmers’ Training, Two Days Training for Extension Officers/Staff, Two Days Training on Participatory Guarantee System- India, 30 Days Certificate course, One day Jaivik evam Prakratik Kisan Sammelan for 500 participants, One Day Stakeholder consultations/ conferences on Natural Farming for 100 participitants, Orientation Program on Natural Farming and awareness programmes across the country to disseminate information on organic and natural farming as well as on- farm production and use of various kinds of organic and bio-fertilizers. NCONF and RCONF also organize online awareness campaign and training programmes on organic and natural farming and production and use of organic and bio-fertilizers.

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research also imparts trainings, organizes front-line demonstrations, awareness programs etc. to educate farmers on organic farming, through network of Krishi Vigyan Kendras.