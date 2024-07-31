Government Enhances Grievance Redressal and launches Special Campaigns for Widows’ Pension Assistance

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh stated that Grievances of Citizens from even remotest part of the country being addressed by CPGRAMS portal within a time bound manner while replying to an unstarred question today in Lok Sabha.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Earth Sciences, MoS PMO, Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Space and MoS Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr. Jitendra Singh highlighted the success of Centralised Public Grievances Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS)a grievance redressal platform accessible athttps://pgportal.gov.in. On this Platform any citizen can lodge his/her grievances pertaining to the Central Ministries/ Departments /State Governments / Union Territories (UTs) through this platform.

Dr. Jitendra Singh mentioned that government has collaborated with Common Service Centres (CSCs) to facilitate filing of grievances on CPGRAMS portal by people from rural areas. Grievances can also be sent to the Government through post/mail. Government is running a 50-seater Feedback call Centre in 10 regional languages including Odiya, besides Hindi and English, for seeking feedback of the citizens on resolution of grievances. The Call Centre also assists the citizen in filing an appeal if they are not satisfied with the redressal of their grievance.

The Minister also highlighted the implementation of National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP)for pension assistance to widows. Under this scheme, an assistance of ₹300 per month to widows in the age group of 40-79 years, and ₹500 per month to widows aged 80 years and above is provided.

Dr. Jitendra Singh in his reply shared that a month-long Special Campaign from 1st July, 2024 to redress Family Pension grievances largely benefitting widows. So far1140 Family Pension cases have been resolved in this campaign.