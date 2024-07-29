National

Government Enhances Funding for Historical Monument Preservation Projects

Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) takes up conservation and maintenance to work of protected monuments and sites throughout the country, including 286 in the state of Maharashtra. Conservation and maintenance of monuments and archaeological sites is a continuous process and is taken up as per the need of monuments and availability of resources.

The details of expenditure incurred on the conservation and maintenance of these monuments during the last three years and till date, State-wise is attached as Annexure-I.

This information was given by Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.

ANNEXURE

DETAILS OF EXPENDITURE INCURRED FOR CONSERVATION, PRESERVATION AND ENVIRONMENTAL DEVELOPMENT OF PROTECTED MONUMENTS DURING THE LAST THREE YEARS AND CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR

 

(Amount Rs. in Crore)

Sl.

No.

 Name of State/UT Circle / Branch 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 2024-25

(up to 15.07.2024)
Expenditure Expenditure Expenditure Expenditure
1. Uttar Pradesh Agra 19.35 21.15 23.52 3.90
Jhansi 4.15 7.00 5.82 1.90
Lucknow 10.44 19.03 16.93 2.54
Sarnath 5.50 10.15 11.32 2.28
Meerut 2.80 6.20 7.95 1.20
2. Maharashtra Aurangabad 7.99 18.70 26.80 2.36
Mumbai 12.00 15.35 15.56 6.08
Nagpur 4.50 4.99 10.18 2.50
3. Karnataka Bangalore 9.75 19.85 17.34 2.99
Hampi 8.00 10.00 12.25 1.50
Dharwad 7.32 10.08 9.57 1.57
4. Madhya Pradesh Bhopal 11.50 14.90 17.22 2.55
Jabalpur 4.75 8.00 9.27 1.97
5. Odisha Bhubaneswar & Puri 8.23 13.17 12.29 3.12
6. West Bengal, Kolkata 7.57 10.16 9.10 1.41
7. Sikkim Raiganj 5.00 7.00 8.00 1.68
8. Tamil Nadu, Puducherry (UT) Chennai 8.00 11.45 12.95 2.99
Tamil Nadu Trichy 4.0 8.50 9.55 1.03
9. Punjab Chandigarh 1.50 6.53 11.00 1.99
Haryana
10 Himachal

Pradesh

 Shimla 1.15 8.90 5.00 0.85
11. Delhi (NCT) (UT) Delhi 19.08 30.35 36.14 2.13
12. Goa Goa 7.00 10.45 9.90 3.61
13. Assam Guwahati 3.30 7.44 8.78 0.95
Meghalaya
Nagaland
Arunachal

Pradesh
14. Manipur Aizawl 1.25 2.00 1.29 0.00
Mizoram
Tripura
15. Rajasthan Jaipur 7.53 10.28 12.75 2.50
Jodhpur 4.50 7.65 10.65 2.50
16. Telangana Hyderabad 6.80 15.50 14.38 2.58
17. Andhra Pradesh Amravati 5.75 11.60 14.70 2.64
18. Bihar Patna 3.35 9.00 16.00 2.02
19. Jammu & Kashmir (UT) Srinagar 2.55 6.03 7.17 1.83
20 Ladakh (UT) Mini Circle Leh 0.43 1.92 3.50 0.22
21. Kerala Thrissure 6.82 7.50 7.09 1.11
22. Gujarat

Daman & Diu (UT)

 Vadodara 8.00 11.00 12.00 1.99
Gujarat Rajkot 2.50 3.09 2.50 0.11
23. Uttarakhand Dehradun 3.75 4.85 5.42 0.68
24. Chhattisgarh Raipur 4.78 7.50 5.94 1.01
25. Jharkhand Ranchi 1.16 2.00 2.15 0.21
    Chemical Preservation (All India) 6.48 9.89 8.36 0.86
    Horticultural Activity

(All India)

 19.32
    DG Office 11.73 2.77 13.19 0.00
    Reserve 0.00
    Total 269.57 391.93 443.53 73.36
