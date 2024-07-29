Government Enhances Funding for Historical Monument Preservation Projects

Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) takes up conservation and maintenance to work of protected monuments and sites throughout the country, including 286 in the state of Maharashtra. Conservation and maintenance of monuments and archaeological sites is a continuous process and is taken up as per the need of monuments and availability of resources.

The details of expenditure incurred on the conservation and maintenance of these monuments during the last three years and till date, State-wise is attached as Annexure-I.

This information was given by Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.

ANNEXURE

DETAILS OF EXPENDITURE INCURRED FOR CONSERVATION, PRESERVATION AND ENVIRONMENTAL DEVELOPMENT OF PROTECTED MONUMENTS DURING THE LAST THREE YEARS AND CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR

(Amount Rs. in Crore)