Government Enhances Farmer Enrollment on e-NAM with Multi-Channel Registration Options

By Odisha Diary bureau

Various measures have been taken to increase farmer enrollment & to ensure that the enrolment process on e-NAM is inclusive & accessible to farmers from diverse backgrounds & regions of the country. The details of which are as follows:-

Registration of farmers at mandi premises

Online registration by farmers through e-NAM Portal.

Online registration through mobile app (available on Android & iOS platform, free of cost) – e-NAM mobile app is available in 12 regional languages, making it easily accessible.

Creating awareness amongst farmers through various programs/ registration campaigns/ drives.

Toll-free number has been issued to assist farmers including to help farmers in registration process.

Farmers who wish to join e-NAM platform need to register themselves on e-NAM portal and can sell their produce on e-NAM platform in any e-NAM mandi of their choice.

As on date, the total number of farmers enrolled in the e-NAM platform across states and union territories is 1,77,55,957. The details of State/UT-wise farmer’s enrollment in e-NAM platform are annexed.

 

ANNEXURE

Details of State/UT-wise farmer’s enrollment in e-NAM platform

 

STATE/UT Enrolled Farmer Count
ANDAMAN AND NICOBAR ISLANDS 2
ANDHRA PRADESH 14,52,950
ASSAM 59
BIHAR 3,239
CHANDIGARH 7,108
CHHATTISGARH 1,35,945
GOA 29
GUJARAT 8,69,757
HARYANA 27,25,683
HIMACHAL PRADESH 1,25,306
JAMMU AND KASHMIR 49,004
JHARKHAND 2,66,527
KARNATAKA 1,531
KERALA 3,096
MADHYA PRADESH 30,23,765
MAHARASHTRA 12,28,203
NAGALAND 172
ODISHA 3,90,040
PUDUCHERRY 13,611
PUNJAB 2,17,716
RAJASTHAN 15,08,839
TAMIL NADU 4,30,597
TELANGANA 18,23,937
TRIPURA 39
UTTAR PRADESH 33,04,535
UTTARAKHAND 91,361
WEST BENGAL 82,906
Grand Total 1,77,55,957
