Government Enhances Farmer Enrollment on e-NAM with Multi-Channel Registration Options

Various measures have been taken to increase farmer enrollment & to ensure that the enrolment process on e-NAM is inclusive & accessible to farmers from diverse backgrounds & regions of the country. The details of which are as follows:-

Registration of farmers at mandi premises

Online registration by farmers through e-NAM Portal.

Online registration through mobile app (available on Android & iOS platform, free of cost) – e-NAM mobile app is available in 12 regional languages, making it easily accessible.

Creating awareness amongst farmers through various programs/ registration campaigns/ drives.

Toll-free number has been issued to assist farmers including to help farmers in registration process.

Farmers who wish to join e-NAM platform need to register themselves on e-NAM portal and can sell their produce on e-NAM platform in any e-NAM mandi of their choice.

As on date, the total number of farmers enrolled in the e-NAM platform across states and union territories is 1,77,55,957. The details of State/UT-wise farmer’s enrollment in e-NAM platform are annexed.

ANNEXURE

Details of State/UT-wise farmer’s enrollment in e-NAM platform