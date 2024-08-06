Government Enhances Farmer Enrollment on e-NAM with Multi-Channel Registration Options

Various measures have been taken to increase farmer enrollment & to ensure that the enrolment process on e-NAM is inclusive & accessible to farmers from diverse backgrounds & regions of the country. The details of which are as follows:-
Registration of farmers at mandi premises
Online registration by farmers through e-NAM Portal.
Online registration through mobile app (available on Android & iOS platform, free of cost) – e-NAM mobile app is available in 12 regional languages, making it easily accessible.
Creating awareness amongst farmers through various programs/ registration campaigns/ drives.
Toll-free number has been issued to assist farmers including to help farmers in registration process.
Farmers who wish to join e-NAM platform need to register themselves on e-NAM portal and can sell their produce on e-NAM platform in any e-NAM mandi of their choice.
As on date, the total number of farmers enrolled in the e-NAM platform across states and union territories is 1,77,55,957. The details of State/UT-wise farmer’s enrollment in e-NAM platform are annexed.
ANNEXURE
Details of State/UT-wise farmer’s enrollment in e-NAM platform
|STATE/UT
|Enrolled Farmer Count
|ANDAMAN AND NICOBAR ISLANDS
|2
|ANDHRA PRADESH
|14,52,950
|ASSAM
|59
|BIHAR
|3,239
|CHANDIGARH
|7,108
|CHHATTISGARH
|1,35,945
|GOA
|29
|GUJARAT
|8,69,757
|HARYANA
|27,25,683
|HIMACHAL PRADESH
|1,25,306
|JAMMU AND KASHMIR
|49,004
|JHARKHAND
|2,66,527
|KARNATAKA
|1,531
|KERALA
|3,096
|MADHYA PRADESH
|30,23,765
|MAHARASHTRA
|12,28,203
|NAGALAND
|172
|ODISHA
|3,90,040
|PUDUCHERRY
|13,611
|PUNJAB
|2,17,716
|RAJASTHAN
|15,08,839
|TAMIL NADU
|4,30,597
|TELANGANA
|18,23,937
|TRIPURA
|39
|UTTAR PRADESH
|33,04,535
|UTTARAKHAND
|91,361
|WEST BENGAL
|82,906
|Grand Total
|1,77,55,957