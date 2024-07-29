National

Government Enhances Efforts in Preserving Archaeological Heritage with New Conservation Plan

By Odisha Diary bureau

Conservation and preservation work of archaeological structures situated in Qutub Minar Complex is taken up as per the requirement and availability of resources.

The details of conservation and maintenance works carried out in Qutub Minar Complex during the last three years are attached as Annexure I.

This information was given by Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.

Annexure-I

(Amount Rs. in Lakhs)

Sl. No. Name of Work Expenditure 2021-22 Expenditure 2022-23 Expenditure 2023-24 Total Expenditure
Restoration of Fallen position of western boundary wall of Qutub Complex 8.94 10.47 NIL 19.41
Conservation of wells at Qutub Complex 1.47 7.55 NIL 9.02
Conservation of Cupola and laying of pathways around sundial area at Qutub Complex 1.96 7.97 NIL 9.93
Conservation of ancient tank in western side at Qutub Complex NIL 2.19 4.57 6.76
Conservation of Quwwatul Islam mosque arch in front of iron pillar at Qutub complex NIL NIL 16.29 16.29
Providing and fixing of signage of world heritage site Qutub Minar 15.81 NIL NIL 15.81
Repair & Upgradation of old toilet block (male & female) at Qutub Complex NIL 13.54 NIL 13.54
Providing & laying bituminous road on existing layer at Qutub complex, Mehrauli NIL NIL 13.61 13.61
Providing ramp & cleaning debris near Iltutmish’s tomb at Qutub complex NIL 6.32 NIL 6.32
Providing and fixing tourist friendly wooden passage at Qutub Complex 16.04 1.92 NIL 17.96
Providing & fixing YMS post along with concertina wire all around in the enclosure wall of Qutub Complex, Mehrauli, Delhi 11.56 13.14 NIL 24.70
