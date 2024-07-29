Government Enhances Efforts in Preserving Archaeological Heritage with New Conservation Plan

Conservation and preservation work of archaeological structures situated in Qutub Minar Complex is taken up as per the requirement and availability of resources.
The details of conservation and maintenance works carried out in Qutub Minar Complex during the last three years are attached as Annexure I.
This information was given by Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.
Annexure-I
(Amount Rs. in Lakhs)
|Sl. No.
|Name of Work
|Expenditure 2021-22
|Expenditure 2022-23
|Expenditure 2023-24
|Total Expenditure
|
|Restoration of Fallen position of western boundary wall of Qutub Complex
|8.94
|10.47
|NIL
|19.41
|
|Conservation of wells at Qutub Complex
|1.47
|7.55
|NIL
|9.02
|
|Conservation of Cupola and laying of pathways around sundial area at Qutub Complex
|1.96
|7.97
|NIL
|9.93
|
|Conservation of ancient tank in western side at Qutub Complex
|NIL
|2.19
|4.57
|6.76
|
|Conservation of Quwwatul Islam mosque arch in front of iron pillar at Qutub complex
|NIL
|NIL
|16.29
|16.29
|
|Providing and fixing of signage of world heritage site Qutub Minar
|15.81
|NIL
|NIL
|15.81
|
|Repair & Upgradation of old toilet block (male & female) at Qutub Complex
|NIL
|13.54
|NIL
|13.54
|
|Providing & laying bituminous road on existing layer at Qutub complex, Mehrauli
|NIL
|NIL
|13.61
|13.61
|
|Providing ramp & cleaning debris near Iltutmish’s tomb at Qutub complex
|NIL
|6.32
|NIL
|6.32
|
|Providing and fixing tourist friendly wooden passage at Qutub Complex
|16.04
|1.92
|NIL
|17.96
|
|Providing & fixing YMS post along with concertina wire all around in the enclosure wall of Qutub Complex, Mehrauli, Delhi
|11.56
|13.14
|NIL
|24.70