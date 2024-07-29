Government Enhances Efforts in Preserving Archaeological Heritage with New Conservation Plan

Conservation and preservation work of archaeological structures situated in Qutub Minar Complex is taken up as per the requirement and availability of resources.

The details of conservation and maintenance works carried out in Qutub Minar Complex during the last three years are attached as Annexure I.

This information was given by Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.

Annexure-I

(Amount Rs. in Lakhs)