Government Enhances Aatmanirbhar Bharat Initiative to Strengthen MSME Sector

The Government has taken following efforts under Aatmanirbhar Bharat to support MSME sector of the country :

New revised criteria of classification of MSMEs. New registration of MSMEs through ‘Udyam Registration’ for Ease of Doing Business. Rs. 50,000 crore equity infusion through Self Reliant India Fund. No global tenders for procurement up to Rs. 200 crores. Rs.3 lakh crores Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) for Businesses, including MSMEs which has subsequently been increased to Rs. 5 lakh crore. Rs. 20,000 crore Subordinate Debt for stressed MSMEs.

The Government has taken a number of initiatives to support the MSME Sector and to improve the performance of MSME industries. This inter alia includes various schemes and programmes such as Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), Credit Guarantee Scheme for Micro and Small Enterprises, Micro and Small Enterprises- Cluster Development Programme (MSE-CDP), Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP), SRI Fund, PM Vishwakarma and MSME Champions Scheme etc. Further, under the Tool Rooms & Technical Institutions, the Ministry of MSME has set up 18 Tool Rooms & Technical Institutions known as Technology Centres (TCs) to support MSMEs with the relevant technologies to promote Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

As per the information received from the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation, the share of MSME Gross Value Added (GVA) in all India Gross Domestic Product (GDP) during last five years are as follows: