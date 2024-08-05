Government Enforces Eco-Friendly Measures in the Coal Sector for Sustainable Mining

During mining, the water table and underlying aquifers may get effected and the water gets collected in the mine sump. Water Pollution Control Measures, being taken by the coal companies are as under-

For mine discharge, pumped out mine water is treated through sedimentation both in mine sump and also on surface in sedimentation pond/ settling tank prior to its discharge if any. The quality of mine water as well as workshop effluent (after treatment) is regularly monitored, tested as per norms through NABL accredited laboratory and treated before reuse and before discharging to local population.

During the last five year, a substantial amount of 18,513 Lakh Kilo Liters (LKL) of treated mine water has been offered by Coal/Lignite PSUs for community purposes (domestic & irrigation) as given below:

Name of PSU Domestic/Drinking

(LKL) Irrigation

(LKL) Total

(LKL) CIL 6309 7496 13805 NLCIL 613 1161 1774 SCCL 88 2846 2934 Grand Total 7010 11503 18513

Treated mine water is also offered by the Coal/Lignite PSUs to State Governments of coal bearing states for its gainful utilization for communities.

Other eco-friendly measures undertaken by Coal/Lignite PSUs are greening initiatives – bio-reclamation/plantation in and around coal mining areas, development of eco-parks/ mine tourism sites, gainful utilization of overburden (OB) by establishing OB processing plants and M-sand plants and various energy efficiency measures such as replacement conventional lights with LED lights, installation of energy-efficient air conditioners, super fans, deployment of electric vehicles, and efficient water heaters, energy efficient motors for pumps and auto timer in street lights, etc.