Government Enacts Equal Remuneration Act to Ensure Pay Equity for Men and Women

The Government has enacted Equal Remuneration Act, 1976 which provides for payment of equal remuneration to men and women workers for the same work or work of similar nature without any discrimination and also prevent discrimination against women while making recruitment for the same work or work of similar nature, or in any condition of service subsequent to recruitment such as promotion, training or transfer.

Moreover, the Minimum Wages Act, 1948 provides for minimum wages and the Payment of Wages Act, 1936 ensures timely payment to both male and female workers.

Further, for supporting women across various economic sectors following acts have been enacted and are being implemented: