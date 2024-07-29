Government Earmarks Funds for Conservation of Forests

As per latest India State of Forest Report (ISFR) – 2021 published by Forest Survey of India (FSI), Dehradun, the total forest cover of the country is 7,13,789 square kilometre which is 21.71% of the geographical area of the country. The State-wise details of the forest cover in the country including the State of Maharashtra is given at Annexure-I.

The Government has provided funds under various schemes and programmes such as National Mission for a Green India (GIM), Integrated Development of Wildlife Habitats, Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA), Nagar Van Yojana (NVY) and Mangrove Initiative for Shoreline Habitats & Tangible Incomes (MISHTI) etc. These funds supports the efforts of the States and UTs for ecological restoration through afforestation in and outside forest areas, forest landscape restoration, habitat improvement, soil and water conservation measures, and protection etc.

The details of funds provided by the Ministry to States and UTs including Maharashtra during the last five years and current year under the Green India Mission, CAMPA, Development of Wildlife Habitats, Nagar Van Yojana and MISHTI etc. are given at Annexure-II to Annexure-VI respectively.

The National Adaptation Fund on Climate Change (NAFCC) was established to finance climate change adaptation projects for vulnerable States and Union Territories of India, with NABARD serving as the National Implementing Entity (NIE). A total of 30 projects were sanctioned under NAFCC across different states. NAFCC was transformed from scheme to non-scheme in 2022.

Various parts of the country have witnessed increasing extreme weather events in the backdrop of global warming. Complex interactions between the earth system components amidst the warming environment and regional anthropogenic influences have led to a rise in frequency of localized heavy rainfall events, drought and flood occurrences, increase in the intensity of tropical cyclones etc.

The Government of India stands committed to combating climate change through its several programmes and schemes including the National Action Plan on Climate Change (NAPCC) which is the overarching framework for all climate actions. States /Union Territories (UTs) have prepared their State Action Plan on Climate Change (SAPCC) in line with NAPCC taking into account the State specific issues relating to climate change. There is National Policy on Disaster Management to ensure efficient response and relief in the event of disasters. Disaster Management Plan has been framed to assist all stakeholders including State Governments in Disaster Risk Management. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued guidelines on many extreme weather and climate events. India has also proactively taken a lead in promoting international collaborations through Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure.

Annexure I

State/UT wise details of Forest Cover in the country as per ISFR 2021

(Area in hectares) States/UTs Geographical area Forest Cover Percentage of Geographical Area Andhra Pradesh 1,62,96,800 29,78,400 18.28 Arunachal Pradesh 83,74,300 66,43,100 79.33 Assam 78,43,800 28,31,200 36.09 Bihar 94,16,300 7,38,100 7.84 Chhattisgarh 1,35,19,200 55,71,700 41.21 Delhi 1,48,300 19,500 13.15 Goa 3,70,200 2,24,400 60.62 Gujarat 1,96,24,400 14,92,600 7.61 Haryana 44,21,200 1,60,300 3.63 Himachal Pradesh 55,67,300 15,44,300 27.73 Jharkhand 79,71,600 23,72,100 29.76 Karnataka 1,91,79,100 38,73,000 20.19 Kerala 38,85,200 21,25,300 54.70 Madhya Pradesh 3,08,25,200 77,49,300 25.14 Maharashtra 3,07,71,300 50,79,800 16.51 Manipur 22,32,700 16,59,800 74.34 Meghalaya 22,42,900 17,04,600 76.00 Mizoram 21,08,100 17,82,000 84.53 Nagaland 16,57,900 12,25,100 73.90 Odisha 1,55,70,700 52,15,600 33.50 Punjab 50,36,200 1,84,700 3.67 Rajasthan 3,42,23,900 16,65,500 4.87 Sikkim 7,09,600 3,34,100 47.08 Tamil Nadu 1,30,06,000 26,41,900 20.31 Telangana 1,12,07,700 21,21,400 18.93 Tripura 10,48,600 7,72,200 73.64 Uttar Pradesh 2,40,92,800 14,81,800 6.15 Uttarakhand 53,48,300 24,30,500 45.44 West Bengal 88,75,200 16,83,200 18.96 A&N Islands 8,24,900 6,74,400 81.75 Chandigarh 11,400 2,288 20.07 Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu 60,200 22,775 37.83 Jammu & Kashmir* Shapefile Area* (54,62,400) 2,22,23,600 21,38,700 39.15 Ladakh Shapefile Area* (1,68,05,500) 2,27,200 1.35 Lakshadweep 3,000 2,710 90.33 Puducherry 49,000 5,330 10.88 Grand Total 32,87,46,900 7,13,78,900 21.71

* Area of shapefile provided by Survey of India (August, 2021). Notified geographical areas for individual UTs from SOI are awaited.

Annexure II

Details of funds released to all States/UTs for the last five years and current year under National Mission for a Green India (GIM)

(Rs. In Crores)

Sl. No. States 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 2024-25 1 Andhra Pradesh 0.00 0.00 2.02 0.00 0.00 0.00 2 Arunachal Pradesh 0.00 0.00 13.43 21.28 0.00 0.00 3 Chhattisgarh 5.04 1.66 6.12 0.00 0.09 0.00 4 Haryana 0.00 0.00 9.55 0.00 7.60 12.19 5 Himachal Pradesh 0.00 17.09 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 6 Jammu & Kashmir 0.00 25.73 0.00 6.49 0.00 0.00 7 Karnataka 2.21 2.35 4.45 2.93 2.33 0.00 8 Kerala 16.32 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 9 Madhya Pradesh 30.65 0.00 18.29 17.93 8.62 23.61 10 Maharashtra 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 11 Manipur 4.16 6.74 9.93 5.45 8.91 0.00 12 Mizoram 17.71 2.99 29.86 36.27 21.13 0.00 13 Odisha 14.19 26.01 17.74 8.4756 12.59 0.00 14 Punjab 3.19 – 3.32 2.7393 5.38 0.00 15 Sikkim 3.12 2.19 7.77 6.57 7.50 12.24 16 Uttarakhand 0.00 27.89 33.99 28.40 31.94 0.00 17 West Bengal 9.43 0.00 0.00 0.76 0.76 0.00 18 Uttar Pradesh 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 5.43 0.00 Total 106.01 112.65 156.46 137.29 112.28 48.05

Annexure III

Details of Annual Plan of Operations of States/UTs approved by National Authority for the last five years and current year

(Rs. in Crores)

S. No. State/UTs Name 2018-19 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 2024-25(upto 1st July, 2024) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1.56 0.00 2.13 0.00 10.97 6.70 10.42 2 Andhra Pradesh 118.00 322.97 330.82 325.00 224.09 226.70 248.37 3 Arunachal Pradesh 259.15 0.00 155.46 240.35 195.29 190.69 0.00 4 Assam 45.21 55.89 88.34 95.01 162.16 109.69 0.00 5 Bihar 37.40 140.18 238.76 106.84 115.42 37.88 0.00 6 Chandigarh 1.27 1.87 2.26 3.60 1.66 1.54 1.40 7 Chhattisgarh 897.52 848.51 1347.02 1500.76 688.46 471.21 519.58* 8 Delhi 0.00 0.00 19.55 16.15 33.93 47.15 34.55 9 Goa 4.83 17.95 32.68 21.55 36.53 31.28 29.56 10 Gujarat 212.66 256.47 240.69 200.00 205.00 250.02 310.50 11 Haryana 195.95 100.97 203.95 317.59 270.68 69.03 – 12 Himachal Pradesh 127.72 145.82 158.38 138.10 190.23 185.14 184.52 13 Jammu and Kashmir 113.76 126.74 184.33 269.97 312.69 370.55 276.38* 14 Jharkhand 399.53 399.29 376.56 437.608 764.85 412.14 459.00 15 Karnataka 101.41 146.23 212.94 321.09 270.98 313.89 275.85 16 Kerala 7.96 0.00 15.78 25.13 17.26 9.06 8.93 17 Ladakh 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 60.55 0.00 18 Madhya Pradesh 383.67 456.09 860.93 713.46 889.84 1070.61 1109.82 19 Maharashtra 230.00 499.38 599.32 688.27 708.11 597.57 720.82 20 Manipur 24.85 30.36 27.79 25.09 22.59 20.26 0.00 21 Meghalaya 0.00 0.00 33.97 36.40 26.67 30.91 24.75 22 Mizoram 8.30 0.00 32.66 18.08 16.74 14.60 22.77 23 Odisha 0.00 610.52 773.39 901.03 1191.31 948.04 1099.58 24 Punjab 102.56 102.15 177.85 218.06 203.01 257.10 125.94 25 Rajasthan 205.67 265.39 280.70 286.70 249.19 286.49 198.44 26 Sikkim 0.00 54.99 75.49 95.30 92.85 79.95 44.00 27 Tamil Nadu 7.71 0.00 66.62 0.00 38.22 44.149 57.80* 28 Telangana 237.38 501.26 483.78 752.71 772.65 455.30 404.85* 29 Tripura 16.70 20.83 21.51 35.242 52.90 59.77 61.87 30 UP 150.60 285.68 442.01 586.89 344.08 172.04 155.24 31 Uttarakhand 318.30 218.00 353.64 726.88 320.15 383.82 335.37 32 West Bengal 23.10 70.07 74.00 58.30 52.83 79.40 63.51 Total 4232.77 5677.61 7913.31 9161.15 8481.34 7293.23 6783.82

* Including spillover amount for FY 2023-24.

Annexure IV

Details of funds released to State/ UT Governments under Central Sponsored Scheme – ‘Development of Wildlife Habitats’ during last five years.

(Rs. in lakhs)

Sl. No. Name of States/UTs 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 1 A& N Islands 132.64 0 135.77 25.125 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 0 0 0 0 0 3 Arunachal Pradesh 512.69 312.5865 419.80617 276.44062 672.462 4 Assam 164.26 0 0 209.1464 565.10763 5 Bihar 148.142 205.1644 410.85952 0 336.37223 6 Chandigarh 0 25.16 0 21.6241 16.498 7 Chhattisgarh 310.0318 104.35936 274.5903 104.457 116.24868 8 Goa 111.654 0 0 0 50.10 9 Gujarat 0 124.5849 0 200.01 206.99 10 Haryana 237.6078 18.2212 127.331 30.1575 167.85 11 Himachal Pradesh 375.76554 187.63518 197.09452 114.3205 94.15328 12 Jammu & Kashmir 0 80.62863 0 0 69.57972 13 Jharkhand 93.96 198.2265 79.53315 0 14.91025 14 Karnataka 739.046 586.12634 1256.59314 291.71146 581.52346 15 Kerala 845.026 731.2845 295.7737 224.4735 921.0361 16 Madhya Pradesh 629.266 801.60127 389.34906 265.5508 471.81959 17 Maharashtra 715.781 146.08 0 350.3879 554.69645 18 Manipur 396.455 241.12 142.50646 180.64379 231.72407 19 Meghalaya 238.839 263.507 530.51253 0 243.56611 20 Mizoram 431.79 339.60855 198.9678 190.1977 304.207 21 Nagaland 953.69 260.00105 342.0315 725.6565 1306.3275 22 Odisha 701.504 697.50 726.80273 967.4976 612.81161 23 Rajasthan 741.315 309.12634 1007.64845 86.78886 0 24 Sikkim 557.355 349.623 182.97174 239.66048 187.03237 25 Tamil Nadu 409.505 334.0354 390.75715 132.95205 373.8902 26 Telangana 0 36.59304 0 0 0 27 Uttar Pradesh 426.251 312.9244 169.06261 266.7472 290.64425 28 Uttarakhand 1401.19 441.61031 226.34415 212.9662 498.497 29 West Bengal 891.073 710.61953 757.25599 201.30866 385.29988 30 Puducherry 0 0 0 0 5.22 31 Lakshadweep 193.272 462.409 462.086 269.9055 124.655 32 Delhi 0 0 0 0 0 33 Tripura 90.317 260.679 0 0 186.05514 34 Ladakh UT 0 223.17292 31.95 61.11591 0.06 Grand Total 12448.42614 8764.18832 8755.59767 5648.84523 9589.33752

Annexure V

Details of funds released to State/ UT Governments under Nagar Van Yojana for the last five years from 2020-21 to 2024-25

(Rs. In lakhs)

Sl. No. State/UT 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 2024-25 Total 1 Andaman & Nicobar Islands 0 56.35 0 0 0 56.35 2 Andhra Pradesh 0 117.4 358.61 5938.68 0 6414.69 3 Arunachal Pradesh 0 0 56 24 24 104 4 Assam 0 169.61 0 0 0 169.61 5 Bihar 143.71 100.78 137.61 44.804 0 426.904 6 Chandigarh 0 0 13.412 0 0 13.412 7 Chhattisgarh 0 690.42 0 0 0 690.42 8 Goa 0 143.71 0 61.59 0 205.3 9 Gujarat 0 297.5 203 0 0 500.5 10 Haryana 0 449.02 0 0 0 449.02 11 Himachal Pradesh 0 166.46 319.4 0 0 485.86 12 Jammu & Kashmir 0 138.46 476.28 107.34 0 722.08 13 Jharkhand 87.71 236.53 1762.8 145.29 0 2232.33 14 Karnataka 216.02 140.35 0 260.44 0 616.81 15 Kerala 0 1055.28 0 0 0 1055.28 16 Madhya Pradesh 216.86 1010.7 1175.1 0 2442.53 4845.19 17 Maharashtra 158.06 156.86 193.87 0 0 508.79 18 Manipur 0 143.71 0 0 0 143.71 19 Meghalaya 0 0 242.76 0 0 242.76 20 Mizoram 0 284.06 1766.1 121.74 0 2171.9 21 Nagaland 0 129.29 0 1895.29 0 2024.58 22 Odisha 0 2030.83 0 0 0 2030.83 23 Punjab 0 262.08 0 366.088 0 628.168 24 Rajasthan 0 444.36 848.12 72.8 508.956 1874.24 25 Sikkim 0 0 390.97 42 0 432.97 26 Tamil Nadu 0 593.11 630 0 0 1223.11 27 Telangana 0 0 585.62 0 0 585.62 28 Tripura 0 353.36 0 151.44 0 504.8 29 Uttar Pradesh 0 1968.3 5.6 0 0 1973.9 30 Uttarakhand 111.3 0 86.72 0 0 198.02 31 West Bengal 0 102.06 72.8 158.07 0 332.93 Total 933.66 11241 9324.8 9389.6 2975.5 33864

Annexure VI

Details of funds released under MISHTI