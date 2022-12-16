Government develops six more international airports in the country in last seven years

The government has developed 6 more international airports in the country in last seven years including two existing airports. These are four Greenfield airports- Kannur in Kerala, Shirdi in Maharashtra, Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh, and Mopa in Goa, and two are existing airports Vijayawada and Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh. Minister of State for Ministry of Civil Aviation General V. K. Singh said this in a written reply, in the Lok Sabha yesterday.

The Minister said that there were 24 international airports in the country before 2014. He said, two existing airports namely, Vijayawada and Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh were declared as international airports in the year 2017.