Government decides to constitute a High Level Committee headed by Union Home Minister to commemorate the 125th Birth Anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

New Delhi: The Government has decided to constitute a High Level Committee to commemorate the 125th Birth Anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. This High Level Committee will decide on the activities for a one year long commemoration starting 23rd January, 2021. The High Level Committee will be headed by the Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah.

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, while paying tributes to Netaji on his birth anniversarysaid “A son was born to Janakinath Bose on 23rd January,1897. This son became a valorous freedom fighter and thinker who devoted his life towards one great cause-India’s freedom”.The Commemoration is a tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose for his bravery and indelible contribution to resisting colonialism, standing up for the progress and for the well being of his fellow Indians.

The members of the High Level Commemoration Committee will include experts, historians, authors, family members of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, as well as eminent persons associated with Azad Hind Fauj/INA. The Committee will also lend guidance to the commemoration activities in Delhi, Kolkataand other places associated with Netaji and Azad Hind Fauj, both in India as well as overseas.

In the recent past, Government of India has taken several steps towards preserving and conserving the precious heritage of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. A museum has been set up on Netaji at Red Fort, New Delhi, which was inaugurated by the Prime Minister on 23.01.2019. A permanent exhibition and a Light and Sound show on Netaji has been planned to be set up at Kolkata in the historic Victoria Memorial building.In 2015, Government of India decided to declassify the files relating to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and make them accessible to public. The first lot of 33 files were declassified on 4 December 2015. Digital copies of 100 files relating to Netaji were releasedby the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi on 23rd January 2016 to meet the long-standing demand of the people.

During his visit to the Andamans in 2019, the Prime Minister paid tribute to Subhas Chandra Bose’s Provisional Government of Azad Hind, which administered the Islands during World War II. The Prime Ministeralso renamed the Ross, Neil, and Havelock Islands as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep, Shaheed Dweep, and Swaraj Dweep respectively.

