Government Debunks Reports of DAP Fertilizer Shortage in Punjab, Assures Sufficient Supply for Rabi Crop

Some reports published in the media recently claiming shortage of Di-ammonium Phosphate (DAP) in Punjab and its resultant effect on prospects of Rabi crop are misleading, misplaced and devoid of factual position.

It is clarified that the Government has already provided sufficient quantities of the DAP and Nitrogen, Phosphorus and Potassium (NPK) Fertilizers to the state of Punjab to ensure the adequate availability of the Phosphorus & Potassium (P&K) fertilizers.

It may be noted that at the beginning of October-2024, 99,000 Metric tonnes (MTs) of DAP, 59,000 MTs of NPKs and 78,000 MT of Single Superphosphate (SSP) fertilizer was available in the stock of the state. Further, in Oct-2024 (upto 29.10.24), 92,000 MT of DAP, 18,000 MT of NPKs and 9,000 MT of SSP have been supplied to the state by the Department of Fertilizers, Government of India. Thus, in Oct-24 (upto 29.10.24), Department has ensured total availability of 1,91,000 MT of DAP, 77,000 MT of NPKs and 87,000 MT of SSP.

As per data in Oct-2024 (upto 29.10.2024), 1,00,000 MT of DAP, 28,000 MT of NPKs and 12,000 MT of SSP have been consumed in the state for Rabi-2024-25 cropping season. Thus, at present about 90,000 MT of DAP, 49,000 MT of NPK and 76,000 MT of SSP are available in the state for farmers and the Department of Fertilizers is dispatching about 50,000 MT of DAP in the first week of Nov-2024.

It may be noted that the department of fertilizers, Government of India in coordination with the State Agriculture Department has ensured comfortable availability of fertilizers in the country during the Kharif 2024 Season.

Recently, the import of DAP got affected due to the Red Sea crisis, ongoing since January, which has resulted in fertilizer ships to reroute an additional distance of 6500 km via the Cape of Good Hope. Despite these challenges, the Government of India has maintained stable fertilizer prices (₹1350 for a 50 kg bag) through two back-to-back cabinet decisions, ensuring affordability for farmers.

Further it is clarified that the domestic production of DAP and NPK is running at optimum level. The department is continuously monitoring state requirements and import flows to manage the situation effectively. Situation is being monitored very closely through effective coordination with M/o Railways, State Government, Port Authorities & Fertilizer Companies.