Government considers Artificial Intelligence (AI) to be a kinetic enabler for the growth of our digital economy, investments, and jobs: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Generative Artificial Intelligence refers to the capability of artificial intelligence-enabled machines to use existing text, audio files, or images to create new content. The use of Generative AI is still in its early stages, and its impact is likely to grow as technology continues to evolve and improve. The Government is cognizant of the emergence of these technologies and their rapid proliferation in sectors like education, manufacturing, healthcare, finance, and others. The Government considers Artificial Intelligence (AI) to be a kinetic enabler for the growth of our digital economy, investments, and jobs. The Government has published the National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence with the objective of developing an ecosystem for the research and adoption of Artificial Intelligence. Subsequently with a vision to ‘Make AI in India and Make AI work for India’, MeitY has approved the implementation of ‘National Program on Artificial Intelligence’ for development of AI based solutions and ensure responsible and transformational use of #AI for All. Also, the Department of Science & Technology is implementing the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NM-ICPS). Under this Mission, Technology Innovation Hubs (TIH) has been established on Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, which aims to provide the state-of-the-art training and capacity building for the creation of next-generation scientists, engineers, technicians, and technocrats in the field of Artificial Intelligence.

There is no data available on Generative AI employment. However, as per NASSCOM data, the overall AI employment in India is estimated at about 416,000 professionals. The growth rate for the sector is estimated at about 20-25%. Further, AI is expected to contribute an additional USD 957 billion to India’s economy, by 2035.

The technologies related to Generative Artificial Intelligence are still evolving; currently, there is no specific regulation for Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI). However, the development and deployment of AI is governed through laws and policies related to privacy, data protection, intellectual property, and cyber security.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today.