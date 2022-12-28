Government committed to provide OPS to employees of State: Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

New Delhi : Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the State Government was committed to provide Old Pension Scheme (OPS) to the employees of the State in the very first Cabinet meeting. He said that the Congress Party has given 10 guarantees to the people of the State in its manifesto during the general assembly elections recently and the Government would implement all these guarantees in a phased manner. The Chief Minister was addressing a delegation of NPS Employees here today.

Chief Minister said that the previous BJP Government have made unmindful expenditures and opened over 900 institutions in fag end of its tenure. It would create an additional burden of Rs. 5000 crore per annum. He said that the BJP Government made unmindful expenditure during its tenure with an eye on the polls.

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the formula has to be evolved so that the pensioners could get regular and respectable pension. He said that the State Government has written to the Government of India to clear its due amount collected under NPS contribution.

President NPS Employees Association Pradeep Thakur, while welcoming the Chief Minister, said that the employees would be indebted to the decision of the State Government to implement OPS in the State. He said that the State Government and Employees were contributing Rs. 1632 crore per annum to the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) which was a huge amount.

Former Vice President Employees Welfare Board Surinder Mankotia also gave his suggestions on the occasion.

Principal Advisor, Media to the Chief Minister Naresh Chauhan, MLAs Sanjay Awasthi, Anirudh Singh and Ajay Solanki, Chief Secretary R.D Dhiman, Additional Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena and representatives of NPS Employees were present on the occasion.