Government committed to maintain ethical and professional standards within Services: Dr. Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh stated “Government committed to maintain ethical and professional standards within Services” while replying to an unstarred question today in Lok Sabha.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Earth Sciences, MoS PMO, Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Space and MoS Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr. Jitendra Singh shared that a total of 142 proceedings have been launched against IAS officers, while their IPS counterparts have seen 213 such proceedings initiated. This reflects a robust mechanism in place to address any deviations from ethical and professional standards within these prestigious services.

The Minister reiterated Government’s commitment in maintaining high standards is evident in the ongoing efforts to conclude these proceedings efficiently. Of the 142 cases involving IAS officers, 106 are currently underway, demonstrating a proactive approach to resolving these matters. Notably, 33 cases have already been concluded, underscoring the dedication to upholding integrity and justice. Additionally, in 3 instances, proceedings have been stayed by various courts, indicating a transparent judicial process.

State-wise details of these proceedings are meticulously documented in Annexure-I for IAS officers and Annexure-II for IPS officers, ensuring comprehensive transparency and accountability.

Dr. Jitendra Singh also underscored the unwavering commitment of the Indian administrative and police services to uphold the highest standards of conduct and accountability. By actively addressing any lapses, these measures reinforce the trust and confidence placed in these institutions by the public.