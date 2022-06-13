Government chief whip Prasanta Muduli gets a rousing welcome in Jagatsinghpur

Report by Kahnu Nanda , Jagatsinghpur: Newly-appointed government chief whip Prasanta Kumar Muduli was accorded a rousing welcome by Jagatsinghpur BJD supporters, local residents, and a few organizations on Sunday.

Muduli held a roadshow comprising of party sympathizers and leaders from Kandarpur, was welcomed by thousands of party workers, a large number of party supporters lined up on roads with party flags, placards and banners and raised slogans hailing and praising him as the leader who made Jagatsinghpur proud after he assumed office as government chief whip in assembly.

Muduli stopped his cavalcade on the way for a minute and waved out to the party workers by standing on the vehicle, later the massive procession was converged at the collectorate, parade ground here on Sunday evening and held a public meeting.

Addressing party workers Muduli extended his gratitude to the chief minister Naveen Patnaik who picked up him for the chief whip post recently and district BJD supporters who gave him a rousing welcome on Sunday.

District BJD unit vice president Dipti Das chaired the felicitation event accompanying MP Dr Rajashree Mallick, ZP president Manoj Bhoi, social activist Binayak Patnaik, BJD town unit head Priyabrata Mohapatra, Panchayat Samiti chairmen from several blocks, PRIs members, ZP members and representatives from few several organizations.

However, sources added that although the district BJD unit arranged this welcome ceremony at headquarters, but MLAs such as Bijaya Shankar Das, Sambit Routray and ex-minister Raghunandan Das, and former cashew development corporation chairman Amarendra Das and many prominent BJD leaders were seen absent at the event. [Ends]