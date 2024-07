As per the information received from Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the data on registered companies run by Tribal entrepreneurs is not maintained. However, according to the information received from Ministry of Medium, Small & Micro Enterprises (MSMEs), out of the 4,75,04,845 MSMEs registered on Udyam Portal & Udyam Assist Platform (UAP), 15,43,418 MSMEs are owned by persons belonging to Scheduled Tribes from 01.07.2020 to 22.07.2024.