Government Boosts Steel Industry with New Policies, Announces Ministry of Steel

The Government has launched the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for specialty steel to promote the manufacturing of ‘Specialty Steel’ within the country and reduce import by attracting capital investments. The anticipated additional investment under PLI Scheme for specialty steel is Rs. 29,500 crores and an additional capacity creation of around 25 million tonnes (MT) for specialty steel.

Steel is a de-regulated sector. The Government acts as a facilitator, by creating conducive policy environment for development of the steel sector. The measures taken by the Government to improve production and consumption of steel in the country are as under: –