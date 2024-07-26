Government Boosts Small Tea Growers with Incentives, Reports Ministry of Commerce & Industry

The Tea Development & Promotion Scheme for the period 2023-24 to 2025-26 inter alia includes a range of incentives for small tea growers by mobilising them into self help groups (SHGs) and farmer producer organisations (FPOs). The assistance is aimed to increase their productivity and quality, greater value addition and thereby greater price realisation. The assistance/support is provided for common facilities like field mechanisation equipment, leaf carriage vehicles, leaf sheds, pruning machines, mechanical harvesters & storage godowns, setting up of new mini factories for production of orthodox, green & specialty teas, soil testing and Capacity Building through Farm Field schools.

The objective of the Tea Development & Promotion Scheme being implemented by the Tea Board ‘inter-alia’ includes improvement in production, productivity and quality of the Indian teas in order to remain competitive in global markets. The Tea Boards’ Scheme is aimed at sustaining the long-term wellbeing of the tea industry and sustaining the livelihood of the growers, workers and other stakeholders associated with the tea industry. The activities under the scheme results in employment generation. The sub-components such as setting up of the tea manufacturing units, value addition, support for brand promotion to start-ups etc. encourage entrepreneurship, including among the youth associated with the tea industry.

The Tea Development & Promotion Scheme (2023-24 to 2025-26) provides for activities for increasing production, which inter-alia include re-plantation of old and senile tea bushes, and support for raising tea nurseries and training on field management practices to the small tea growers for improving their production and productivity.