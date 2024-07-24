Government Boosts R&D Funding for Coal Technologies with Rs. 21 Crore Allocation for 2024-25

Government has given high thrust on Research & Development (R&D) in coal technologies for improvement in existing uses and also in futuristic fields for diversification for long term sustainable growth. During 2023-24, Rs. 18.00 Cr was allocated for Research & Development under Central Sector Scheme. Further, during 2024-25, Rs. 21.00 Cr has been allocated under this scheme. Apart from this scheme, CIL & other CPSEs in coal sector are also making significant expenditure for the R&D activities.

The following steps have been taken by the Government in this regard:

A “National Centre for Coal & Energy Sector” (NaCCER) has been planned to be established at CMPDI, Ranchi.

Thrust areas identified for R&D activities, are as under:

· Production, Productivity, Safety and Exploration.

· Environment, Ecology, Conservation and Sustainability.

· Coal mining waste to wealth.

· Clean Coal Technologies and Coal Beneficiation.

· Alternative use of coal.

· Renewable Energy.

AI/ML/IoT based smart mining.

Technology Innovation and Indigenisation.

‘Hackathon on Coal Gasification’ has been organized during 2024-25 to harness a vital natural resource to meet the energy and chemical needs of the nation, fostering economic independence and environmental sustainability.

“Hackathons on R&D” are organized to promote “Make in India” initiatives in coal sector by giving wide publicity and make efforts to promote / encourage start-ups in coal and lignite sector.