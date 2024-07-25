Government Boosts Promotion of Indigenous Sports Across India

The ‘Promotion of rural and indigenous/tribal games’ sub-component of the Khelo India Scheme, is specifically dedicated to the development and promotion of rural and indigenous/tribal games in the country. Indigenous/traditional games of Mallakhamb, Kalaripayattu, Gatka, Thang-Ta, Yogasana and Silambam have been identified for promotion under this component and these games are part of annually organised Khelo India University/ Youth Games. Grants are sanctioned for infrastructure development, equipment support, appointment of coaches, training of coaches and scholarships to the identified athletes under this Component.

‘Sports’ being a State subject, the responsibility of development of sports, including promotion of traditional sports and holding their competitions, rests primarily with the respective State/Union Territory Governments. The Union Government only supplements their efforts by bridging critical gaps.

Various initiatives taken by this Ministry to further reach out to sports talent participating in indigenous sports and games are as follows:

Under Khelo India Scheme, there is a component namely “Promotion of Rural/ Indigenous & Tribal Games” under the vertical “Promotion of Inclusiveness through Sport” to support indigenous games such as Silambam, Kalaripayattu, Mallakhamb, Gatka and Thang-Ta. The details of athletes of traditional games under Khelo India Scheme is given below.

Various Indigenous games such as Mallakhamb, Kalaripayyattu, Gatka, Thang-Ta and Yogasana were included as competitive sports in the Khelo India Youth Games -2021, Haryana and Khelo India Youth Games- 2022, Madhya Pradesh. Similarly, Mallakhamb and Yogasana were included in Khelo India University Games- 2021, Karnataka and Khelo India University Games – 2022, Uttar Pradesh.

Under “Promotion of Inclusiveness through Sports” vertical of Khelo India Scheme, Khelo India Women’s League (ASMITA League) was conducted for disciplines viz., Kho Kho and Yogasana in 2022-23 and 2023-24. During 2023-24, a total of 1401 female athletes participated in Khelo India Yogasana Women’s League and 1580 female athletes participated in Khelo India Kho-Kho Women’s League.

Moreover, financial support is also being provided to conduct various tournaments at National level under the scheme of Assistance to National Sports Federations to improve competitiveness. Further, some National Sports Federations viz. Kho Kho, Kabaddi and Yogasana, which have been recognised by the Government to promote the concerned indigenous/traditional sports, are also provided assistance for conducting national coaching camp, participation of Indian players in international events and for organizing international tournaments in India.

Details of athletes of traditional games under Khelo India Scheme

S.N. Discipline No. of Athletes Boys Girls 1. Mallakhamb 2417 1301 1116 2. Kalaripayattu 1100 650 450 3. Thang-Ta 2700 1500 1200 4. Gatka 3430 1990 1440

Training Centres identified for Indigenous Games