Government Boosts E-Vehicle Adoption with New Incentives and Policies

As per the e-vahan portal (Ministry of Road Transport & Highways), the numberof registered electric vehicles, in last five financial years, are as under: –
|FY 2019-20
|FY 2020-21
|FY 2021-22
|FY 2022-23
|FY 2023-24
|1,73,604
|1,42,383
|4,59,058
|11,83,341
|16,81,127
As per the information received from the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH), total 45,74,938 electric vehicles have been registered on e-Vahan portal till 29.07.2024.The number of electric vehicles registered in India in FY 2023-24 increased by 42.06% as compared to that in FY 2022-23.