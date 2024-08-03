National

Government Boosts E-Vehicle Adoption with New Incentives and Policies

By Odisha Diary bureau

As per the e-vahan portal (Ministry of Road Transport & Highways), the numberof registered electric vehicles, in last five financial years, are as under: –

 

FY 2019-20 FY 2020-21 FY 2021-22 FY 2022-23 FY 2023-24
1,73,604 1,42,383 4,59,058 11,83,341 16,81,127

 

As per the information received from the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH), total 45,74,938 electric vehicles have been registered on e-Vahan portal till 29.07.2024.The number of electric vehicles registered in India in FY 2023-24 increased by 42.06% as compared to that in FY 2022-23.

